A Man Discovers a Message in a Bottle From 1973 in Pennsylvania State Park.

Joe Fresetta has been coming to Fowlers Hollow State Park in Pennsylvania's Perry County since he was a kid. He's been swimming, fishing and canoeing at the lake all his life. But on Monday, he found something unexpected while walking along one of the area trails.

"I found a bottle on the ground," Fresetta said. "It's not common to find bottles up here." As he picked up the bottle, he noticed that it contained several faded pieces of paper, one dated Aug. 31, 1973.

The lake is located in a state park that has been around since 1872.

The receipt was addressed to Bernard Moore of York and had been written out by hand on a small piece of yellow paper by someone named George Pecora. The letter read:

"Dear Mr. Moore: Please accept this as payment in full for your balance due at my campground."

It was signed "George Pecora" and included an address in New Jersey where he could be reached if needed for further payment issues or questions about his account (which turned out not to be necessary).

One was a 50-year-old campground receipt for $6 written to Bernard Moore of York, Pennsylvania.

Joe was excited to find the bottle and plans on keeping it as a memento. He hopes that whoever wrote the message will see this story and get in touch with him so they can swap stories about their lives over the last 40 years.