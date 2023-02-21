The Totalitarian Narcissism of Woke Culture

Demetrius Pearson

In a world where everyone has a voice, some people have too many voices. They have to be heard over everyone else's opinions, even when they don't have anything useful to say.

The narcissism of woke totalitarianism is the belief that they have a unique perspective and insight into all things, that they have absolute knowledge and are entitled to make decisions for other people.

This view comes from the belief that they have the right to decide what other people should do or not do. The narcissism of woke totalitarianism also comes from the belief that everyone else should be anxious about them and feel threatened by them.

This view comes from the belief that everyone should be afraid of being called racist, misogynist, homophobe etc. by progressives.

This can be seen in their unwillingness to accept criticism or conflicting ideas from others, as well as their tendency towards authoritarianism (the desire for centralized control).

They see themselves as having an objective view of reality and therefore feel justified in disregarding any fact or opinion that doesn't align with theirs. They resist change because it challenges their sense of self-importance; if something doesn't fit into their worldview then it must be wrong!

This view comes from the belief that they have the right to decide what other people should do or not do.

They think they know what is best for others, and they are entitled to make decisions for them. The narcissist believes she's better than everyone else, so if you don't agree with her or get in her way, then you're probably a bad person who doesn't deserve respect or consideration.

In short: this view of reality is pretty toxic! It turns out that we're all connected by our interconnectedness—and we're all connected on an even deeper level than just being human beings (although those things matter too!).

The problem with these kinds of ideologies isn't just that they can lead us astray; it's that they also create an environment where people feel like they have no choice but to follow along because there isn't anyone else who might speak up against these ideas."

The narcissism of woke totalitarianism also comes from the belief that everyone else should be anxious about them and feel threatened by them.

In this view, others have no right to make their own decisions without first appealing to the wisdom of their opinion.

The problem with this is that it puts all power into the hands of one person—the one who believes they know better than anyone else does what's best for everyone else.

This person has absolute knowledge and authority over everything, but only because no one else has any real answers or perspectives on anything at all; because everyone else is too scared even try asking questions before taking direction from someone who feels so entitled to dictate their lives according to his own rules (which means he can decide whether or not you're allowed -or even allowed at all-to exist).

This view comes from the belief that everyone should be afraid of being called racist, misogynist, homophobe etc. by progressives.

It's a narcissistic one, because it assumes that you have to agree with your critics in order to be considered intelligent and worthy of contact with them.

This view is also borne out by recent developments in social media where people who disagree with feminism are thrown off platforms like Twitter or Facebook (and even worse off YouTube).

These sites are often places where people can safely express their views without fear of being attacked by others who disagree with them; but now those views may be subject to censorship if they're not deemed "progressive" enough!

Even if this was true in general, it doesn't apply to everyone; there are racists and homophobes who don't think of themselves as such.

A racist is someone who believes that people with certain skin colors or sexual orientations are inferior to others. The term "racist" was originally intended as an insult, but it has since been adopted by many who use the word simply because they hate other people — even though their actions may have little or nothing to do with race at all.

In contrast, a homophobe believes that same-sex relationships are immoral or wrong; he or she may also believe that homosexuality should be illegal (or at least restricted). Homophobia isn't necessarily tied up with feelings about race either; it can refer either way depending on how you want to define yourself!

Another part of this narcissism is overcompensation for past victimization.

This is a form of psychological projection and scapegoating, as well as projection. The narcissist projects his dangerous traits onto more marginalized groups in order to justify ignoring their suffering and abusing them more harshly than he would otherwise do.

In fact, many woke totalitarianists will go so far as to say that the victims themselves are responsible for their own oppression under white supremacy; thus they cannot be blamed for any harm done by those who claim to speak on behalf of the oppressed community at large (e.g., Black Lives Matter).

As such, they see no reason why anyone should resist being treated like crap by these oppressive forces—whoever they may be—except perhaps if there is some chance that someone else might recognize what's happening here?

Some people think that because they were abused in their childhood, they deserve special treatment - like being given a pass on making mistakes or being allowed to commit crimes without facing any consequences or taking responsibility for their actions in any way at all.

This is not just a narcissistic belief; it's also completely absurd. The fact is, abusers need to be held accountable for their crimes and punished accordingly if they're caught committing them.

If you're an abuser and you get caught abusing someone else, there should be no question about what happens next:

You'll go to jail; your victim will testify against you if needed; and the judge will sentence your crime based on what evidence exists (which usually includes video).

Narcissists will find any reason to justify their behavior except actually changing their own bad habits.

Narcissists believe that they are the center of the universe and everyone else exists for them. They are not concerned with anyone else’s feelings or needs, so they can never be blamed for anything.

Instead of taking responsibility for their actions and seeking help from others when they need it, narcissists will often blame other people or circumstances for what's wrong in their lives—and even if there were no outside influence at all (which there almost certainly was), then you're just supposed to forgive them!

This is because narcissists don't actually want change; rather than make any effort on your part, narcissists would rather live a life filled with excuses about why things happen as they do without ever having any effect on how those things actually affect others around them--but we know better now don't we?

Narcissists may seem like victims who have been unfairly treated by society at large--but really all those victim hoods are there just so we can feel sorry enough about ourselves so that we won't notice how many times our own actions have caused harm too!

Final thought

If you think about it, this is the narcissism of woke totalitarianism. They are so sure that they have a unique perspective on everything and that everyone has to listen to their demands lest they be called racist or sexist or transphobic or whatever other thing progressives perceive as an affront against them.

It is such an arrogant view of others that it's just not possible for anyone else to actually live up to those standards without feeling like they're being called out by some authority figure every single time they do anything wrong.

