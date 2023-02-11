When Terminating A Relationship With A Manipulative Narcissist Consider These Options

Demetrius Pearson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29KkO5_0kk6xsq700
Photo byYuvraj SinghonUnsplash

Narcissistic manipulation can have a devastating effect on your life. It's important to know how to defend yourself from this type of abuse. In this article, we'll go over the steps you can take to break up with a manipulative narcissist and begin the process of healing after having been in such a toxic relationship.

Realize that you are being manipulated.

It is important to recognize the signs of manipulation, so that you can protect yourself from it. A manipulative narcissist will use a wide range of tactics to control and manipulate their target, including:

  • Making false promises. They will tell you what you want to hear in order to get what they want from you. These promises may be short-term or long-term commitments that are never fulfilled, such as "I'll never drink again", "I'll change my ways" or "I'll stop cheating on my partner".
  • Giving mixed signals. This can be confusing for the victim who is trying hard not only not lose their self-esteem but also keep their mind clear enough so they don't make any mistakes while dealing with this person who constantly puts them down emotionally.

Making them feel like nothing at all worth mentioning when in reality they are worthy individuals who deserve better than being treated poorly by someone else who has no respect whatsoever towards anyone around him/herself.

Because this person believes themselves superior above everyone else -- even though deep inside there's nothing special about him/herself except maybe intelligence level (which isn't always true either).

Don't engage with the narcissist's 'crazy-making' behavior.

The narcissist will try to engage you in an argument or debate. He or she wants to win, and this is how they do it:

By making you feel like an idiot for not agreeing with them. Don't fall for it! Instead of engaging with the narcissist's crazy-making behavior, just say "no" and walk away.

Create boundaries and stick to them.

When you're breaking up with a narcissist, it's important that they don't cross your boundaries. You need to establish what those are and then stick to them. For example, if they try to manipulate or guilt-trip you into doing things that go against your better judgment (such as giving them money), stay strong!

Do not give in. At all costs, maintain control over yourself and don't let the narcissist get under your skin because once they do that's when things can get dangerous.

Stop trying to manipulate the narcissist.

You may be tempted to try and manipulate a narcissist into doing what you want, but this is a very bad idea. Narcissists are masters at manipulation themselves, and they will use your own tactics against you.

Manipulative behavior is part of their nature and can't be changed. If you want to break up with them, then do so with honesty and integrity--there's no point in trying to make them feel guilty or see things from your perspective when there's no chance that they'll ever change anyway!

Don't allow yourself to be steamrolled by the narcissist's tactics of control and manipulation

When you are breaking up with a narcissist, it's important to remember that they will try to make you feel guilty. They may say things like "I can't live without you," or "You're the only one who understands me."

Narcissists will often use manipulation to get what they want and manipulate other people into giving in to their demands. They will give the impression that they have no choice but to do what the manipulator wants because otherwise something bad will happen (i.e., suicide).

If you find yourself feeling pressured by these tactics during your breakup process and start feeling overwhelmed, remember that this is normal behavior for someone who has been living with a narcissist for some time now - it doesn't mean anything about who YOU are as a person!

Remove yourself from all contact with the narcissist for a period of time.

  • Remove yourself from all contact with the narcissist for a period of time.
  • Do not answer calls, texts or messages from them.
  • Do not visit their social media pages or websites where they may leave comments on blogs or post articles (see below).
  • Do not visit any place they may be working, like an office building or store front location where they work as a sales person (if applicable).
  • Do not read emails/texts you receive from this person as well as delete them immediately without responding in any way that could lead to further communication between yourselves later down the road.

Take time to process your feelings about the relationship and what happened in it.

Let the feelings out. This can be a very difficult process, especially if you have been in a relationship with a narcissist for a long time and have been manipulated, lied to and abused.

You may feel angry, sad, depressed, scared or confused - all normal reactions to being manipulated by someone who has no empathy or conscience.

It is important that you allow yourself time to process these emotions so they don't become bottled up inside of you where they will manifest themselves into other forms of illness such as depression or anxiety disorders (like PTSD).

Look for evidence of abuse. Do you have any physical injuries or marks? Are there any photos you can use as evidence?

  • Take down notes about your experience with this person, including dates and times. It's important to have as much detail as possible when filing a police report or making an official statement about what happened.

If you have any photographs or video footage of the person, it's important to make copies of them and keep them in a safe place. If you have evidence such as threatening emails, text messages or notes left at your home or office, it's best to report this information to police immediately.

To conclude

If you're feeling overwhelmed by the thought of breaking up with a manipulative narcissist, don't panic! Remember that this is not an easy process for anyone, and it can be overwhelming at times.

Don't let yourself become so consumed with worry over what might happen next that your own mental health suffers; take some time to relax and recharge before moving forward with anything else.

If possible, try surrounding yourself with supportive friends or family members who can help keep you grounded when things get tough; remember also that there are many resources available online for those seeking advice on how best to deal with this kind of relationship (such as forums where people share their experiences).

# relationships love and dating# relationship advice# Narcissists# Narcissistic abuse# psychology

Comments / 29

I'm no one special, just an ordinary man that seeks extraordinary wisdom. I'll provide you the information you need with a clear and unbiased perspective with a focus on dating, relationships, and love.

Denver, CO
