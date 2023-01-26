Shy People are Giving You These Little Flirting Cues

But there are ways you can subtly flirt with someone without being obvious!

Shy people, I know how hard it can be to flirt with someone. When you're not sure of your feelings and you don't feel comfortable expressing them, it's especially nerve-wracking to try to make a move on someone else.

But dating doesn't have to be anxiety-inducing! In fact, if you follow these simple steps to show interest in someone while also being respectful of their space, everyone wins:

You get what you want (to date or flirt with that person), and they get the chance to decide whether or not they want the same thing from you.

1. They Listen Intently

When a shy person flirts with you, they are listening to what you say. They are also listening to how you say it—and, crucially, they are analyzing what's happening between the two of you when that exchange happens.

How long do your sentences last? Do you stumble over words? Is there a pause after someone asks a question before you answer? Are there any moments where one of you doesn't quite talk at a normal pace or volume and leaves an awkward silence in its wake?

This level of attention isn't limited strictly to verbal cues either:

A shy person is likely paying close attention to the way their body language affects yours when talking with someone else. Are your shoulders hunched up around your ears?

Do your arms move away from their sides as if trying not to make contact with anyone else at all times (a classic sign). When other people ask questions about themselves and respond in kind, do they look up only once or twice during the course of conversation while everyone else has been looking around most every other sentence or so throughout most interactions...

2. They Ask Questions

They ask questions to get to know you.

They ask questions to get to know what you like.

They ask questions to get to know what you are interested in, and they will remember the answers when they have a chance to talk with you again later on.

They care about what other people think, so if someone asks them a question or gives them advice, they will usually take it seriously and give it some thought before doing anything else or making any decisions in response (which means that if something bothers you about their behavior or personality, chances are good that they’re just trying really hard not upset anyone).

3. They Compliment Your Appearance

  • They compliment your appearance.
  • They may compliment your clothes, hair, or other physical characteristics.
  • They may also compliment your personality, or your character.
  • They may even take note of the way you carry yourself and share how much it impresses them with their friends in a loud voice as you pass by them at work—or something like that! It happens all the time!

4. They Use Eye Contact to Show Interest and Chemistry

Eye contact is one of the most underrated forms of flirting, but it can be an incredibly effective way to let someone know you’re interested. Shyer people tend to look at other people more than those who are more outgoing, so they may find themselves holding eye contact with you longer than usual.

When they do lock eyes with you, they might hold your gaze for a few seconds before looking away or breaking eye contact altogether – either way, shy people tend to make more intense and focused eye contact than other types of personalities.

This means that if you see someone staring at you in this way (especially if there is no logical reason why they would be doing so), it could mean that they have romantic feelings for you!

5. They Don't Always Say What They Mean

Shy people can be great at flirting, but they don't always say what they mean. They may not know how to flirt properly or they may want to keep things mysterious.

This can make it difficult for shy people who are trying to flirt with you, especially if you're not used to their mannerisms. To help you out, here are some reasons shy people might be acting weird when flirting:

  • They may not feel comfortable saying exactly what's on their mind (it's better for them to stay ambiguous).
  • It could be a strategy for getting what they want without asking directly or being rejected outright—for example, if someone shows interest in you and then backs off before asking your name or number so that when you do meet again later and ask why they didn't approach earlier, they'll have an excuse ready about how busy he was or something like that!
  • Or maybe they just want attention from anyone who will give it because nobody else is paying attention...

6. They Talk Softly and Slowly, Especially in the Beginning

Shy people are often nervous in the beginning of a conversation. They may be trying to hide that anxiety or make you feel more comfortable, or they may actually be just as shy as you are.

Either way, they'll probably be speaking softly and slowly.

If you're lucky enough to have met someone with low-key vibes who talks softly and slowly, listen intently when they speak because with their slower pace comes a wealth of information about them (and if you miss anything important, it's easy enough to ask them to repeat themselves).

For example:

  • A shy person who speaks softly will likely say something like "I'm sorry" at least once during every conversation—even if there were no apparent mistakes made by either party.

This is because there was no mistake; rather than being an apology for something specific, this phrase is simply an expression of general regretfulness over awkwardness in general.

Don't take offense! It's just part of their nature!

  • If someone says "sorry" multiple times per conversation (especially within mere minutes), keep listening carefully for other signs that this person might not actually be sorry at all but rather wants validation from others regarding what he or she has said or done recently (or maybe even needs some sort of reassurance that he isn't doing anything wrong).

7. They Blush Easily

It’s true, shy people blush more than extroverts. And if you think about it, blushing is a pretty big indicator of attraction. When you’re attracted to someone and they say something funny or make a joke, chances are your cheeks will turn pink.

Is this because shy people are just easily embarrassed? Maybe—but it could also be because shyness is a sign of being nervous in front of others and nervousness leads to blushing.

If you notice your crush turning red when talking about something personal or even their own thoughts on the weather, know that they’re probably just as nervous as you are!

Pay attention to shy people when they flirt with you!

You may think you know all the subtle ways shy people flirt, but there's one more: Pay attention to a shy person when they're flirting with you!

Shyness is often mistaken for not caring or not paying attention. The truth is that shy people are very much in tune with their environment and other people. They just have trouble getting their message across because of their innate self-consciousness.

If someone makes eye contact with a shy person and smiles, but doesn't say anything (or even worse, ignores them), it may feel like rejection—even if it's not intended as such!

Finally

So, there you have it! I hope that this list of subtle ways shy people flirt has been helpful in your quest to decode the mysterious mind of the shy person. But remember that flirting is not just about words—it’s also about body language and tone of voice. So, keep an eye out for those things too!

