Opinion: Psychological Reasons for People's Need for Commitment

Demetrius Pearson

Why do we keep searching for that one person who can make us happy, even when we already have that person in our lives?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05hnW7_0kRwuPoZ00
Commitment

Ever wonder why people can't be satisfied in their relationships? Or why they keep coming back to the same partner, even when things aren't going well? The answer is simple: because commitment is a psychological drive that helps us cope with uncertainty.

It's not just about finding someone who will stick around for the long term, but also about feeling safe enough to take risks and invest time in another person.

Emotional Security

Commitment is a psychological drive that helps us to feel safe and secure. It’s not just about marriage or being in a relationship; it’s also about our connection with friends, family, and colleagues. We want people we care about to know that they can count on us when they need support or help.

The reason why commitment feels so good is because it reduces anxiety. When you make a commitment, your brain releases dopamine—the “feel-good hormone” associated with motivation and reward—and oxytocin—the hormone that makes you feel loved and connected with others.

Variety Is the Spice of Life

All the variety in the world is good for you. It’s good for your brain, it’s good for your soul, and it’s even good for your body! Variety is also essential to a long-term relationship.

Variety in life can help you stay healthy and happy, as well as keep a relationship fresh and alive. The key to achieving this kind of variety is to not let yourself get bored with what you have already tried.

This can be achieved by setting aside time each day or week to try something new that would normally be out of one's comfort zone (or not).

Fear of Being Lonely

It’s no secret that loneliness is a major source of stress and anxiety. In fact, it can lead to depression, overeating, poor sleep, low self-esteem and even a shorter lifespan! But why do we feel this way?

In a recent study published in The Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, researchers found that people who are more sensitive to rejection tend to be drawn to commitment as a way of protecting themselves against potential future pain.

They believe that people who fear being alone will avoid being alone by choosing partners who are likely to stay with them for the long haul. This appears especially true when those individuals have grown up in environments where they were rejected by peers or family members early in life (such as orphanages) or experienced physical abuse from romantic partners later on in life.

While research has found some evidence supporting this theory—people with attachment styles characterized by high sensitivity tend toward secure relationships—what's interesting about these findings is how well they fit with longstanding cultural beliefs about love:

Namely, that falling head over heels for someone means you'll never want anyone else again!

There's no denying that sticking with someone throughout thick and thin can feel good after awhile; however if your partner isn't happy unless he/she knows where everything goes—and what happens when things get messy—it might be time rethink whether or not he/she really wants them around forever...

Need for Consistency

"Consistency is the hobgoblin of little minds," Ralph Waldo Emerson said. But he was wrong, because you actually prefer to be consistent with your actions, beliefs, values and so on.

In fact, it's believed that consistency is one of the reasons we crave commitment in our romantic relationships—and not just in romantic relationships either. We also like to feel associated with other people who share our ideas and values (e.g., friends) and have similar goals (e.g., family members).

We even want to be consistent with ourselves—hence why many people love setting New Year’s resolutions for themselves each year!

Self-Esteem

  • Commitment helps us to feel like we are part of a group.
  • Commitment helps us to feel important.
  • Commitment helps us to feel loved.
  • Commitment helps us to feel needed.

Commitment is a psychological drive that helps us to feel safe and secure.

In fact, the desire for commitment is so strong that it can become addictive. And like any other addiction, if we're not careful, it can have devastating effects on our lives.

The good news is that there are ways to manage this craving and live a happier life as a result of fewer commitments in your life!

Conclusion

The bottom line is that we crave commitment because we want to feel safe and secure. Our need for emotional security is one of the most basic, primal instincts in human nature.

It’s a major motivator that drives us to seek out relationships and form bonds with others. This psychological drive can help explain why people get into long-term relationships or marriage, but it also explains why some people who are single may feel anxious about being alone or afraid of change.

