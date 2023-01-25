Opinion: "Narcissistic Collapse" Early Warning Signs & Self-Protection Strategies

Narcissistic collapse is when a narcissist's grandiosity and self-confidence begin to fall apart, often due to some form of trauma or abuse.

If you've ever encountered a narcissist, you probably have some idea of their tendencies. But did you know that narcissists can experience what's called "narcissistic collapse"?

It's when the facade they've constructed around themselves begins to crumble and fall apart as they become more desperate and unstable. This can be extremely dangerous for anyone who comes into contact with them during this period because they may lash out in ways that are unpredictable or even violent.

If you've ever wondered whether your partner or loved one might be undergoing narcissistic collapse at the moment, here are seven signs to look out for.

They're unstable.

A narcissist can be very charming and romantic, but they're also unstable in relationships. They may be unpredictable, moody and controlling. They are often insecure, which means that you will have to walk on eggshells around them at all times--even though they'll probably never admit it or show any signs of insecurity.

On top of all these traits that make narcissists difficult to deal with in general (and potentially dangerous), there's also the fact that many of them have a lot of anger and rage simmering under the surface--and if someone gets too close or threatens their sense of superiority in any way, this rage might come out unexpectedly!

In short:

If someone exhibits some or all of these signs within six months of meeting them... run away as fast as possible!

You feel like you're being gaslighted.

It's a term that comes from the classic 1940s film Gaslight, in which an abusive husband tries to convince his wife she's mad by manipulating the lighting in their house and changing small details about their lives.

In reality, gaslighting is a form of psychological abuse in which the abuser manipulates situations and information to make their victim question their own memory, perception and sanity so they become dependent on them for everything from simple facts like what day it is or whether they have just eaten dinner or not - all the way up through whether something happened at all (like an assault).

They don't listen to you.

This is one of the most common signs of narcissistic collapse. If you notice that your partner or friend isn't listening to what you have to say, or if they never ask questions about your life, this could be an indication that something is wrong.

It's important to remember that narcissists are only interested in themselves--and even then, only if it benefits them in some way. In order for them to maintain their false self-image and avoid any sort of personal growth (which would require admitting fault), they must remain shallow at all costs.

This means that deep conversations about feelings or emotions are not something narcissists want anything to do with!

It's all about them.

You might think that someone who is experiencing narcissistic collapse is the same as always. But, if you look closely, there are subtle signs that can help you identify when a person has begun to experience this type of emotional breakdown.

Here are some of the most common:

  • They don't listen to you or show empathy for your feelings and experiences.
  • They don't ask about your interests and what you think about things--or they disregard them altogether.
  • They don't share their own experiences with others or even express their emotions openly (even when they're upset).

You feel drained and exhausted by their behavior.

This is a big sign that someone is experiencing narcissistic collapse, but it's also common for people who aren't narcissists to feel this way in relationships. If you're tired of dealing with their constant criticism and blame, there are steps you can take to protect yourself from the emotional drain of being around them too much (or at all).

You're constantly having to defend yourself against their accusations.

If you find yourself constantly having to defend yourself against accusations, it could be a sign that they are experiencing narcissistic collapse. Narcissists often accuse their partners of things that aren't true and can't be proven.

They may also accuse you of doing things that are physically impossible or even remotely close to being true.

It's important not to take these accusations personally because they're often just projections of the narcissist's own feelings about themselves--they feel so bad about themselves internally that they project those negative feelings onto others in order for the narcissist not feel so bad about themselves externally (i.e., if I'm accusing someone else of doing something wrong then I must not be as bad as them).

They have an exaggerated sense of superiority and entitlement, but when they fail at something, they blame others (or even you) rather than themselves, which indicates that they neither take responsibility for their actions nor learn from mistakes.

This is a sure sign that someone has narcissistic personality disorder.

You may have noticed that their behavior changes when they fail at something, or if you don't agree with them. They will blame others for their own mistakes and act as though they are superior to everyone else around them.

They refuse to take responsibility for their actions or learn from mistakes because they don't feel remorseful about what they do (or don't do). If there's ever any conflict between yourself and this person, they won't apologize for anything--and instead try to make you feel guilty so that you'll apologize instead!

Narcissists tend to collapse when they are no longer able to maintain the illusion they've constructed around themselves, so it's important to know when this is happening so you can protect yourself from further harm!

The signs of a narcissist's collapse are different from normal life stresses. They can be subtle and nuanced, but if you know what to look for, it will be easier to recognize when a narcissist is experiencing narcissistic collapse.

In short

We can't protect ourselves from all bad people, but we can be more aware of how they may be treating us and make sure that our own behavior is healthy and positive. That way, we'll have less trouble with narcissists in the first place!

