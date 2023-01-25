Opinion: Too Dominating and Other Startling Factors You Aren't Married

Demetrius Pearson

But what if you're not compatible with your dream partner? What if you're too possessive? What if you can't stand to be touched by anyone but you? What if you're just not ready to settle down?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SfTAS_0kRFsU0f00
Photo by Sivani Bandaru on Unsplash

We live in a world where people are increasingly unwilling to compromise. The days of settling down with someone who is "good enough" are long gone, as millennials want spouses who fit their exact vision for the future.

And it's not just about marriage:

We're seeing this change in other areas of life too, like dating. People are more selective with their partners than ever before, which is great!

But sometimes it can make things tough on those of us who need a little nudge in the right direction. For example, if you're single and ready to settle down but find yourself perpetually single despite your best efforts (and we all know how hard those can be), here's some brutal truth that might just be what you need: Your personal habits could be holding you back from achieving lifelong happiness.

You're too controlling.

You're too controlling. You have to let go of your partner and let them make their own decisions, even if they don't agree with yours. If you try to control everything in their lives, they will never feel comfortable enough around you to open up and be themselves.

You need space for yourself as well as your partner:

Set aside some time for each of your separate hobbies and interests. This will help keep the relationship balanced and prevent both people from feeling suffocated by each other's constant presence or attention seeking behavior patterns like texting constantly or calling multiple times during the day just to check up on each other (which is annoying).

You're not over your ex.

It's time to let go of your past and move on. The relationship was over, whether you were the one who ended it or not; now it's time to accept that.

If your ex cheated on you, they did so because they weren't in love with you anymore--it had nothing to do with how much effort or money you were willing to put into the relationship (and if it did, then maybe this wasn't your soulmate).

If he/she left because of another person, then maybe that person was better suited for him/her than what was happening at home. Your ex may have even been unhappy with themselves rather than anything specific about the two of you together; either way, there are no good reasons why someone would leave an otherwise good situation just because they felt like doing so!

Your house is a disaster.

Your house is a disaster. You have no furniture, no food in the fridge, and not even a bed to sleep on. There are piles of clothes strewn all over your bedroom floor. (You don't even have a bedroom.)

The only thing that makes this place look like an actual house is the fact that there's some kind of roof overhead--and even then, it looks like it could fall down at any moment.

The thing is:

If you don't have any furniture or basic necessities like beds and toilets or showers, then how are people supposed to come over? The answer is simple: nobody will ever want to come over because they know they're going to have nothing fun do while they're there!

You don't want to move in with them.

If you find yourself saying "no" to moving in with the person you're dating, it may be time to reevaluate your relationship. There are a few reasons why this could be happening:

  • You don't want to give up your independence. If that's the case, then maybe you need some time apart from each other before deciding whether or not this is worth pursuing further. It's important not to rush into things just because everyone else thinks they should happen--you should only make decisions based on what feels right for both of you individually (and as a couple).
  • You're afraid it will make your relationship feel more serious than either one of you wants it to be right now. If this is something that scares you and makes them nervous too, then maybe taking things slowly would work better for both parties involved in this particular situation until such time comes when all parties involved are ready for whatever comes next... which could mean staying together forever!

Or breaking up after six months together because nothing really felt right about making those kinds of commitments yet anyway; either way works just fine here since neither party felt comfortable moving forward together yet anyway--so why stress over something so trivial?

If you want to get married, you need to change.

You need to change your life. You need to change your attitude. You need to change your priorities and habits--and perhaps even lifestyle, depending on where you live and how much money is available in your area.

Well, what now? Should you give up on love forever? No way! The key to finding your mate is to realize that rejection is part of life, so stop taking every rejection personally.

You can't control who wants to be with you and who doesn't; all you can do is try your best not to be too controlling. Also remember that if something feels wrong in your relationship, you have some work to do before moving forward.

