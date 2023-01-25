Opinion: Unsexy Indicators of Exceptionally Strong Mental Intellect

Demetrius Pearson

Being alone and not needing validation from others is a sign of exceptionally strong mental intellect.

strong mental

You're not afraid to be alone.

Being alone doesn't mean you are lonely. In fact, it can be a time for self-reflection, which is important for your mental health. You may find that being alone gives you the opportunity to recharge your batteries and be more present when you are with others.

You don't get overly attached to material things.

The first sign of impressively high mental strength is that you don't get overly attached to material things.

It's not that you don't care about them or enjoy them, but rather that you're able to let go of things that are not important in the grand scheme of things and make room for more important ones.

This can be hard for some people because they feel like they need their stuff as security or protection from being alone or vulnerable (which isn't true). But if we look at this from a different perspective, it makes sense why we might feel this way:

Our parents gave us all the love and attention when we were young--and then will leave us one day! So now, as adults who have been abandoned by our parents (or whoever raised us), we think that having stuff will prevent this from happening again...but what if it doesn't?

You're able to step back from situations that are causing you pain or stress and reflect on them without letting them control you.

In addition to being able to step back from situations that are causing you pain or stress and reflect on them without letting them control you, a hallmark of high mental strength is the ability to see the big picture.

You know how people can get stuck in their own perspective? They're so focused on what's happening right now that they lose sight of the bigger picture--which might include other people's perspectives, or even their own long-term goals and values.

It's important that we stay focused on our priorities and goals in life--and it takes some serious mental strength to do this! But when we're able to take a step back from situations that cause us pain or stress, we gain perspective by looking at them objectively:

What are my priorities here? How might things look differently if I took a different approach? Can I think about this situation from another person's point of view (or even my own)?

You don't get caught up in the opinions of others.

When you don't care what people think, you're free. You are comfortable in your own skin and confident in your beliefs, which means that no one can shake your foundation.

You don't need to be liked by everyone, nor do you feel the need to prove anything to anyone else. You know who YOU are, and that's good enough for now (and forever).

These are signs of mental strength, not weakness.

It's okay to not be the best at everything.

It's also okay if you're not the best at anything, in fact. There are lots of ways to measure success in life and being "the best" at something is only one of them--and it's not always the most important one.

Being good enough at something is more than enough for most people, who don't have time or energy for perfectionism anyway (and neither do I). It's easy to get caught up in comparing yourself unfavorably with others who seem more successful than you are:

Maybe they're richer or prettier or smarter than I am! But this comparison just makes me feel bad about myself; instead, why don't I focus on what makes me happy?

To sum it up

Mental strength is not an easy thing to come by, but it's worth the effort. All too often people let their mental health slip away without even realizing it—and that can have devastating consequences for both your body and your mind.

As we've seen in these examples, the signs of high mental strength aren't always obvious or glamorous; they can be mundane and unsexy even.

But if you're interested in improving your mental health, then these four traits might just be the ones to watch out for!

