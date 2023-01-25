What Occurs When the Family's Scapegoat Pulls Away?

scapegoat Photo by Thomas Jarrand on Unsplash

The scapegoat is the black sheep of their family. They're often treated poorly by the rest of the family and are often blamed for problems.

The scapegoat is often lonely, depressed or angry because they feel like no one else can understand what it's like to be in their position.

Scapegoats may also feel resentful towards their family members who treat them unfairly because they don't know how else to react when hurt. But there is hope! Here are some things that can happen when a scapegoat leaves the family.

The family will often feel relief.

The scapegoat can be a source of stress for the family. Sometimes, they might even feel relieved that they don't have to worry about the scapegoat anymore. They may also feel relieved that they don't have to be the scapegoat anymore--or at least not as much!

The family may miss the scapegoat.

They may be worried about their well-being and have a hard time adjusting to not having them around. They may also feel sad about the loss of their scapegoat, but this is normal for any family member that leaves home.

The scapegoat may be overly sensitive and prone to depression.

The scapegoat may be overly sensitive to criticism, and prone to depression or anxiety.

They may also be more likely than other family members to become addicted to drugs or alcohol, or engage in self-destructive behavior such as cutting themselves or engaging in high risk sexual activity.

The scapegoat may need to learn to stand up for themselves.

The scapegoat has been used as the family's punching bag for so long that they may not know how to say no, or even how to express their feelings.

If you're a scapegoat who has left your family, it might be helpful for you to start small by learning how not to take everything personally and learning how much better it feels when someone says something nice about something you did instead of criticizing everything about yourself all the time!

The scapegoat always needs to forgive the family and themselves.

The scapegoat should forgive the family for treating them badly, for making them feel like they are less than human, and for not being able to love them. The scapegoat should also forgive themselves for being a scapegoat.

Scapegoats can find happiness outside of their family, but it takes work, forgiveness and resilience

It takes work, forgiveness and resilience.

Let's start with the most obvious:

You can find happiness outside of your family. You might not know it right away, but it's possible to have friends who don't blame you for everything bad that happens in their lives.

They will love you and support you without judging all the time or trying to make themselves feel better by making other people feel worse. If someone else isn't willing to do that for them (or maybe even if they are), then maybe it's time for a change?

You may also discover that there are other ways of coping with life than just blaming yourself or others all the time! There are lots of ways besides complaining about how unfair life is so let's try some different ones instead!

In conclusion, we can see that scapegoats have a lot of potential to help their families. They are the ones who will stand up for what they believe in and try to make things better.

However, this can come at a cost of feeling like they're always being blamed or abandoned by others in their lives.

But if you know someone who has been abandoned by their family or feels like less than nothing because no one loves them enough then it's important that you take time out of your day for them because being there for them will give them hope that eventually everything will turn around someday!