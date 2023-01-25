What Occurs When the Family's Scapegoat Pulls Away?

Demetrius Pearson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Om0dG_0kQj7GKc00
scapegoatPhoto byThomas JarrandonUnsplash

The scapegoat is the black sheep of their family. They're often treated poorly by the rest of the family and are often blamed for problems.

The scapegoat is often lonely, depressed or angry because they feel like no one else can understand what it's like to be in their position.

Scapegoats may also feel resentful towards their family members who treat them unfairly because they don't know how else to react when hurt. But there is hope! Here are some things that can happen when a scapegoat leaves the family.

The family will often feel relief.

The scapegoat can be a source of stress for the family. Sometimes, they might even feel relieved that they don't have to worry about the scapegoat anymore. They may also feel relieved that they don't have to be the scapegoat anymore--or at least not as much!

The family may miss the scapegoat.

They may be worried about their well-being and have a hard time adjusting to not having them around. They may also feel sad about the loss of their scapegoat, but this is normal for any family member that leaves home.

The scapegoat may be overly sensitive and prone to depression.

  • The scapegoat may be overly sensitive to criticism, and prone to depression or anxiety.
  • They may also be more likely than other family members to become addicted to drugs or alcohol, or engage in self-destructive behavior such as cutting themselves or engaging in high risk sexual activity.

The scapegoat may need to learn to stand up for themselves.

The scapegoat has been used as the family's punching bag for so long that they may not know how to say no, or even how to express their feelings.

If you're a scapegoat who has left your family, it might be helpful for you to start small by learning how not to take everything personally and learning how much better it feels when someone says something nice about something you did instead of criticizing everything about yourself all the time!

The scapegoat always needs to forgive the family and themselves.

The scapegoat should forgive the family for treating them badly, for making them feel like they are less than human, and for not being able to love them. The scapegoat should also forgive themselves for being a scapegoat.

Scapegoats can find happiness outside of their family, but it takes work, forgiveness and resilience

It takes work, forgiveness and resilience.

Let's start with the most obvious:

You can find happiness outside of your family. You might not know it right away, but it's possible to have friends who don't blame you for everything bad that happens in their lives.

They will love you and support you without judging all the time or trying to make themselves feel better by making other people feel worse. If someone else isn't willing to do that for them (or maybe even if they are), then maybe it's time for a change?

You may also discover that there are other ways of coping with life than just blaming yourself or others all the time! There are lots of ways besides complaining about how unfair life is so let's try some different ones instead!

In conclusion, we can see that scapegoats have a lot of potential to help their families. They are the ones who will stand up for what they believe in and try to make things better.

However, this can come at a cost of feeling like they're always being blamed or abandoned by others in their lives.

But if you know someone who has been abandoned by their family or feels like less than nothing because no one loves them enough then it's important that you take time out of your day for them because being there for them will give them hope that eventually everything will turn around someday!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# family# lifestyle# emotional intelligence# psychology

Comments / 79

Published by

I’m no one special, just an ordinary man that seeks extraordinary wisdom. I'll provide you the information you need with a clear and unbiased perspective with a focus on dating, relationships, and love.

Denver, CO
290 followers

More from Demetrius Pearson

Shy People are Giving You These Little Flirting Cues

But there are ways you can subtly flirt with someone without being obvious!. Shy people, I know how hard it can be to flirt with someone. When you're not sure of your feelings and you don't feel comfortable expressing them, it's especially nerve-wracking to try to make a move on someone else.

Read full story

Opinion: Depending on His Reasons for Leaving, What to Say to Convince Him to Stay

This article is a guide to understanding why your man might be leaving you, and what to say if he is. If your man is leaving you, it's a scary time. If he doesn't say why, though, it can feel like the end of the world. I'm here to help! I've compiled a list of reasons why men leave their partners, along with some tips on what to say when they do so.

Read full story

Opinion: Psychological Reasons for People's Need for Commitment

Why do we keep searching for that one person who can make us happy, even when we already have that person in our lives?. Ever wonder why people can't be satisfied in their relationships? Or why they keep coming back to the same partner, even when things aren't going well? The answer is simple: because commitment is a psychological drive that helps us cope with uncertainty.

Read full story

Opinion: "Narcissistic Collapse" Early Warning Signs & Self-Protection Strategies

Narcissistic collapse is when a narcissist's grandiosity and self-confidence begin to fall apart, often due to some form of trauma or abuse. If you've ever encountered a narcissist, you probably have some idea of their tendencies. But did you know that narcissists can experience what's called "narcissistic collapse"?

Read full story
17 comments

Opinion: Too Dominating and Other Startling Factors You Aren't Married

But what if you're not compatible with your dream partner? What if you're too possessive? What if you can't stand to be touched by anyone but you? What if you're just not ready to settle down?

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Unsexy Indicators of Exceptionally Strong Mental Intellect

Being alone and not needing validation from others is a sign of exceptionally strong mental intellect. You're not afraid to be alone. Being alone doesn't mean you are lonely. In fact, it can be a time for self-reflection, which is important for your mental health. You may find that being alone gives you the opportunity to recharge your batteries and be more present when you are with others.

Read full story
17 comments

Opinion: Indicators That He'll Cheat Again

If he's the kind of guy who's likely to cheat, here are some red flags you should be on the lookout for. If you've been cheated on, there's no way to know for sure if het will do it again. But there are some signs that could mean men are more likely to cheat than women.

Read full story
7 comments

Opinion: Unconditional Love is a Dangerous Myth for These Eerie Reasons.

Unconditional love is a beautiful thing. It's what keeps families together, and it's what gives us hope for humanity. But did you know that unconditional love is actually a myth?

Read full story

Opinion: Stop Interrogating the Narcissist's Victims With These Issues

Narcissists have a very different way of seeing the world and relationships. They are not always obvious and can be hard to spot. If you have been the victim of a narcissist, it is natural to have questions. You may be wondering why they act this way and what they could have done differently.

Read full story
6 comments

Indications Of A Man That Has Mommy Issues

When a man has mommy issues, it can be a problem. We'll explain what it is, and how to recognize it. "Mommy Issues" can be a dirty little secret that men don't want you to know about. But it's there, and you should know about it. That's what this article is for.

Read full story

Opinion: Phrases That Cause Emotional Attraction In Men

If you're looking for ways to amp up the romance in your life, here are some of the most popular phrases that cause emotional attraction in men. There's nothing like a little romance to spice up your life. Whether it's making out, cuddling up on the couch or taking a walk around the city, there are many ways that men and women can express their love for each other.

Read full story

Opinion: It Isn't Really Love If You Haven't Had These Experiences - Not Yet, Anyway

Love is a beautiful thing. It can bring two people closer together, it can make you feel complete and whole, and it's an amazing experience that everyone deserves to have in their life.

Read full story

Opinion: Why Intelligent Women Attract Narcissistic Men Despite Their Intelligence

Why does this happen despite the fact that intelligent women are often viewed as being more desirable than their less-intelligent counterparts?. Narcissists are often seen as the bad guys of the dating world. But what about intelligent women who choose to enter into relationships with these self-centered, arrogant personalities?

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: It's a Boundary Setting Problem, Not a Dating Problem

You're not a bad person. You're just setting boundaries that aren't realistic for you to handle. You've probably heard that it's a "dating problem" if you keep attracting the wrong kind of man. That's not true! It's actually a boundary setting problem.

Read full story

Developing Emotional Resilience to Overcome Hardship

How do they do it? The 5 Ways The Most Emotionally Tough People Get That Way reveals the secrets of how they manage to stay strong in the face of adversity. If you consider yourself emotionally tough, then chances are you've been through some tough times. But the question remains:

Read full story
1 comments

A Narcissistic Co-Parent Gains Control by Playing Favorites

Narcissistic parents use their children as pawns to gain control and manipulate others. Parenting with a narcissist can be challenging. The manipulative behaviors and emotional manipulation can have lasting effects on your relationship with your children and their other parent.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy