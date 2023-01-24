Opinion: Indicators That He'll Cheat Again

Demetrius Pearson

If he's the kind of guy who's likely to cheat, here are some red flags you should be on the lookout for.

Photo by Marcos Paulo Prado on Unsplash

If you've been cheated on, there's no way to know for sure if het will do it again. But there are some signs that could mean men are more likely to cheat than women.

He has cheated before.

If you want to know if your partner has cheated in the past, ask him directly. If he won't tell you or gets defensive when questioned about it, this could be a sign that there are other things he is keeping from you as well.

If he does admit to cheating before (or even if he denies it), then it's important for both of you to discuss what happened and how each person feels about it so that there are no lingering issues between the two of you.

He has trouble keeping a job.

If he has trouble keeping a job, there's a good chance that he will cheat again.

One of the best ways to determine if your boyfriend will cheat again is by looking at his work history. If he has had several jobs in a short period of time, or if he has been fired from each one for issues such as laziness and lack of responsibility, then it's likely that he'll be unfaithful again.

If your husband or boyfriend doesn't have much experience with employment--perhaps because he was still in school when he met you--then keep an eye out for any signs of immaturity at home:

Does he make messes without cleaning them up? Does he expect others (including children) do everything for him? Does he seem like more effort than others put out? These are all red flags that could indicate cheating potential down the road.*

He borrows money from you and never pays you back.

The next time he asks for money, don't give it to him. If he's willing to borrow from you, he'll do it again. And if he's willing to pay back the money and on time, then maybe there's still hope for him. But if not... well...

He's emotionally unavailable.

If he's not ready to be in a relationship, he's not going to be able to give you the attention and loyalty that you deserve. If he can't commit, then there's no way he'll be able to make your needs a priority when it comes down to it.

It doesn't matter how much time you spend together or how much money is involved--if someone doesn't want something enough as a whole person (not just their body), then they're never going to commit themselves fully.

If your partner has cheated on another person before or if they have been emotionally unavailable throughout most of your relationship so far, then chances are good that it won't stop now just because things are getting serious between the two of you!

He doesn't trust you with his secrets, but expects to know yours.

If a guy doesn't trust you, he will be more likely to cheat on you. It's not just the fact that he doesn't think he can trust you--he also doesn't want anyone else to know his secrets either.

If he won't tell his friends about how much money he makes or what he does for work, then it's unlikely that this person would ever feel comfortable sharing personal information with them either.

If someone seems guarded around others, even when they're supposed to be relaxing with their partners or friends at home after work, then there may be something going on behind closed doors that could lead towards infidelity later down the road.

His friends all cheat on their partners.

If your partner's friends all cheat on their partners, it's likely that he'll do the same. A man who has a history of cheating will most likely continue to do so in the future because he doesn't see anything wrong with it.

If you notice that his friends have never been married or had long-term relationships, this could be a sign that they are commitment-phobic and don't want to get tied down by anyone (including themselves).

He doesn't respect your opinion or feelings.

You can tell a lot about a man by the way he treats you. If your partner is disrespectful, it's likely that he'll cheat again in the future. If he doesn't listen to your opinions, doesn't care about your feelings, and doesn't respect your boundaries--then there's a good chance that this behavior will carry over into other aspects of his life as well.

Here are some signs that indicate a lack of respect from him:

  • He doesn't listen to what you say or ask questions about what interests you outside of the bedroom (i.e., movies or books).
  • He doesn't care about how much time needs to be devoted to fixing problems between two people before having sex again after an argument has occurred between them both--or worse yet--he pressures himself onto others without any regard for their personal space being invaded by another person.

A person who may not want their body touched by someone else at all times during intercourse just because they happen upon each other during work hours outside of regular office hours where working together means spending time together outside work hours too!

He doesn't listen to you when you talk.

You can't have a relationship with someone who doesn't listen to you. You will feel like they don't care about your needs and desires, which is understandably frustrating and upsetting.

Listening is not the same as hearing, though; it's also not the same thing as agreeing with someone or being polite. When someone listens to you, they are giving their full attention while also taking into account what they've heard before responding or asking questions of their own--which is why many people who claim "I'm listening" actually aren't doing so at all!

They're just waiting for their turn to speak again so that they can make sure everyone knows how right they are about everything (and if something goes wrong after this exchange happens one more time...well then obviously there was nothing wrong in the first place).

He always wants to be in control of any situation or relationship he's in.

It's important to remember that some people like being in control, and it doesn't necessarily mean that they are going to cheat. However, if he always wants to be the boss of any situation or relationship he's in, this is a sign that he will probably cheat again.

He likes being the one who decides what happens next--and if you're not challenging him or telling him what to do (or even if you are), then he may feel like there isn't much challenge in his life anymore.

If your partner has this tendency towards wanting complete control over everything all the time--including your relationship with them--then it might be time for both of you to take a step back from each other and reassess whether or not this relationship has been healthy for either party involved from day one.

His idea of foreplay is talking about the future instead of connecting with you in the present moment (and not just because he wants to talk about plans for the two of you).

The first thing to know is that if he wants to talk about the future instead of connecting with you in the present moment, it's because he doesn't respect your boundaries. He doesn't care about what you want or need from him; he just wants control over your relationship.

He might say things like "We should go on vacation together" or "We'll probably get married someday." These statements don't sound bad on their own--but when they come out of nowhere during sex? That's not foreplay; that's him trying to dominate and control every aspect of your life (and sex).

He thinks he's entitled to everything without having to put in any effort.

If you've noticed that your man treats the world like it's his playground and everything in it is his to play with, then he might be a cheater.

He thinks he deserves everything without having to put in any effort - whether that means getting something for free or taking advantage of someone else's kindness.

Cheaters aren't just interested in getting free stuff; they also want their partners' time, feelings and money on their side too!

Bad boys who cheat are often bad boys who will cheat again because they don't respect boundaries.

If you've ever dated a bad boy, then it's likely that he has cheated on you. Bad boys are notorious for loving the thrill of being with someone new and exciting--and if they can't get that rush from their partner, they'll look elsewhere for it.

Additionally, many bad boys lack respect for boundaries in general; this means that if he doesn't feel like honoring your relationship status (whether official or not), he will probably cheat on you regardless of how much effort or time has been put into making things work between the two of you.

Bad boys may also be prone to cheating because they're simply incapable of showing empathy towards others' feelings:

They don't take into account how their actions impact other people around them; rather than asking themselves what impact their behavior might have on others before acting upon it (or not), these types tend only think about themselves firstly--which makes them selfish lovers who only care about their own desires above all else.

In the end, whether or not he will cheat on you again is up to him. But if you can see these signs in your relationship, then it's safe to say that he probably will.

It might be difficult for you to let go of a man who has cheated before (especially if he claims he'll never do it again), but there are plenty of other great guys out there who will treat their partners with respect and love them just as much as they've earned!

I’m no one special, just an ordinary man that seeks extraordinary wisdom. I'll provide you the information you need with a clear and unbiased perspective with a focus on dating, relationships, and love.

