Opinion: Unconditional Love is a Dangerous Myth for These Eerie Reasons.

But what if love is not so forgiving after all?

Unconditional love is a beautiful thing. It's what keeps families together, and it's what gives us hope for humanity. But did you know that unconditional love is actually a myth?

That's right:

The idea of unconditional love doesn't exist in real life. If you're a fan of this dangerous fable, here are four reasons why you should stop believing in it so much.

Unconditional love doesn't exist.

Unconditional love is a myth, and the idea that it exists is dangerous. It's a lie, an illusion, a fantasy--and it serves only to put you in danger. If you believe in unconditional love, then you will allow yourself to be hurt by people who are incapable of giving it to you or anyone else.

You need to recognize that unconditional love doesn't exist so that when someone tells you otherwise (and they will), they won't be able to manipulate your heart into believing their lies any longer.

Unconditional love is a myth.

Unconditional love is a dangerous myth. It's not real, and it's not healthy.

Unconditional love is a myth because it's not possible for anyone to truly love without conditions or limits. You can't just give your heart away without expecting something in return--and if you do, prepare yourself for disappointment!

In addition to being an impossible goal and recipe for disappointment, unconditional love is also unhealthy because it sets up unrealistic expectations between partners that may cause them to feel resentment towards each other over time (especially if one person feels their partner isn't giving them enough attention).

You can't love someone unconditionally if they do something wrong.

Let's get one thing straight:

Love is not a feeling. It's a choice, and it can be difficult to make that choice when someone is doing something wrong.

Love is also not unconditional. You can't truly love someone if they continue to hurt you or do things that are against your morals and values--that doesn't mean that you don't care about them anymore, but rather that the way in which you choose to express your affection has shifted because of the actions taken by your partner or friend.

It's impossible to give love without asking for anything in return.

The problem with unconditional love is that it's impossible to give without asking for anything in return. That's right, even if you're willing to give your heart and soul to someone without expecting them to give back, there will still be an expectation of some kind of exchange between the two of you.

In fact, there are many ways that this can play out:

You might expect them to do something nice for you occasionally (e.g., cook dinner or clean up after themselves)

You might need them around so that they can provide an emotional connection or sense of security (e.g., "I don't feel safe unless my partner is around")

Or perhaps their presence makes life easier because they help with chores or provide financial support

Conclusion

If you believe in unconditional love, you're being fooled by a dangerous myth. The idea that we can unconditionally love anyone or anything is absurd and dangerous.

It's easy to see why this myth has become so popular with people who don't know any better: it sounds nice! But what does it really mean?

