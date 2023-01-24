Opinion: Stop Interrogating the Narcissist's Victims With These Issues

Narcissists have a very different way of seeing the world and relationships. They are not always obvious and can be hard to spot.

victim Photo by Ehimetalor Akhere Unuabona on Unsplash

If you have been the victim of a narcissist, it is natural to have questions. You may be wondering why they act this way and what they could have done differently.

It's also important to understand that no matter how much time has passed since their abuse, victims are still affected by those events and can't move on until they forgive themselves for what happened.

However, there are some things that you should ask yourself if you want to recover from this situation.

What did you do that made him or her act like this?

This is one of the most common questions asked by family and friends of narcissists. They want to know why their loved one has been targeted by this horrible disease, which seems so unfair and out of line with what happened in their relationship.

The answer is simple: nothing! Narcissism is not about any individual person; it's an illness that can infect anyone at any time. It doesn't matter if someone has been a saint their entire life--the moment they come into contact with a narcissist, they become infected with their sickness too.

The good news for us non-narcissists is that we don't have any control over whether our partner will be able to resist becoming ill; all we can do is hope our love will be enough medicine when it comes down to fighting off those symptoms before they take hold completely (which isn't always possible).

How could you have not seen this coming?

It's not the victim's fault. The narcissist is a master manipulator who knows how to make you believe that he or she loves you and that you are the only one for them.

They might have been in denial about what was happening or too scared to believe it was happening at first, so they stayed in the relationship longer than they should have because of their fear of being alone.

Some victims were also too scared to leave because of financial reasons or family issues with children or elderly parents who depended on them financially, so they felt like they had no choice but to stay until something drastic happened (e.g., physical abuse).

When are you going to stop being so vengeful and stop blaming him or her for everything?

You might be wondering why the victim of a narcissist would continue to talk about him or her. The answer is that it's not the victim who is being vengeful, but rather the narcissist who has an insatiable need for revenge.

It's also not your friend who is blaming him or her for everything--it's actually the opposite: Your friend knows that he or she isn't at fault for anything!

It's important that you recognize this distinction because it will help you understand what your loved one needs from you: empathy and compassion instead of judgmental questions about their behavior (which only adds more pain).

Why don't you just get on with your life and forget about it all?

The reality is that it's not that easy to "get on with your life" and forget about the narcissist. Narcissists have a way of taking over your life, even when they are not around anymore. They can haunt you in thoughts and dreams, making it impossible for you to move forward without dealing with them first.

You may have tried many times before, but nothing has worked yet because there are some things that need to be addressed first before one can truly move on from something like this.

Why are you still talking about the past if he or she isn't contributing to your present or future?

You're not the only one who wants to know why the victim is still talking about the narcissist. It's normal for people in your life to ask this question, especially if they haven't experienced narcissistic abuse firsthand and therefore don't understand how devastating it can be. But what does it mean when someone says:

"I just want to move on"?

Well, first of all, it means that you're dealing with someone who has no empathy for your pain or trauma--and that's never a good sign!

If someone truly cares about your well-being (and isn't trying to manipulate you), then he or she will support whatever steps are necessary for you to heal from this experience--even if those steps involve talking about what happened over and over again until they're blue in the face (or at least until they learn their lesson).

In fact, many survivors find that sharing their story helps others who have been through similar experiences understand them better as well as see themselves reflected back through those stories; so even though these conversations might feel repetitive at times (and even annoying), there is great value in having them nonetheless!

Why can't you just forgive and forget?

This question is about the victim's feelings, not about the narcissist. The answer to this question will always be: "Because I want justice." If a person is being hurt by someone else, they need to heal their wounds and move on with their lives -- but that doesn't mean forgetting what happened or forgiving it easily.

Forgiveness is a personal decision that can't be forced; it often takes years of therapy for people who have been traumatized by abuse at the hands of narcissists and sociopaths (the two types of psychopaths) before they feel ready or able to let go completely.

Maybe it's better to avoid confrontation altogether and just move on.

It's not always possible to avoid confrontation. In fact, it can be very dangerous if you don't confront the narcissist.

If you choose not to confront the narcissist and instead try to move on with your life, you will always be wondering what he or she is doing behind closed doors. You'll also end up feeling frustrated and angry because you haven't gotten closure on this issue (and now have no way of knowing how things will go).

If confrontation is not an option for whatever reason—for example, because there isn’t enough time between now and when they decide they want something from me again—I suggest trying one more tactic: communication!

There is no answer to these questions because these questions aren't about the narcissist, but about the victim's reactions.

You're not a narcissist. You're not responsible for the narcissist's behavior or pain. You have no control over what they do, and you cannot change their actions or reactions.

The only thing you can control is how you react to it all--and even then, that's not really in your hands either (because it's still up to them).

But here's the thing: The only person who can make this situation worse is YOU! And we both know that isn't going to happen because you are smart enough not to fall into those traps again!

Conclusion

The narcissist will continue to use the victim's reactions as fuel for his or her own ego. Every time the victim asks these questions, they are feeding into a fire that is already burning inside of them.

The victim is only looking for an answer because he or she feels like he or she doesn't have one yet, but there isn't one!