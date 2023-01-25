Indications Of A Man That Has Mommy Issues

When a man has mommy issues, it can be a problem. We'll explain what it is, and how to recognize it.

Mommy Issues Photo by Etactics Inc on Unsplash

"Mommy Issues" can be a dirty little secret that men don't want you to know about. But it's there, and you should know about it. That's what this article is for.

He's always trying to please you.

This is the most obvious sign of a man who has mommy issues, but it can be hard to see because he might not even know he's doing it.

If your boyfriend or husband is always trying to make sure that you're happy, then there's a good chance he grew up with an emotionally distant mother who didn't pay attention to him and never acknowledged his feelings or needs as a child.

As an adult, this kind of person will do everything in their power to avoid feeling unloved again by others--and this includes being overly attentive and affectionate toward those around them (especially women).

He's jealous of your friends.

You're out with your friends, and he's jealous. He doesn't want you spending time with them, and he constantly tries to control who you talk to or hang out with. He might even tell you that they are bad influences on you because they don't agree with his views on life (and probably everything else).

If this sounds familiar, chances are good that your man has mommy issues!

He can't be alone.

If you have a man in your life who can't be alone, then he has mommy issues. He needs to have someone with him at all times and he doesn't like being alone in his own home.

He's always on the phone or texting someone--usually his mother so she knows where he is and what he's doing. This also means that if she's not available, there will always be friends around who can keep an eye on him until she comes back into town (or until they get bored).

He gets angry when you don't need him.

And finally, if he resents his dad for not being around more...

He resents his dad for not being around more.

Mommy issues are a pretty common thing, especially with men. If your boyfriend has mommy issues, it's probably because he grew up without a father figure or had an emotionally distant one.

He was raised by a single mother.

He had an absent or distant father figure in his life who wasn't emotionally available to him as he was growing up (e.g., he was too busy working all the time).

If you see these signs, talk to the guy about his mom issues

If you see these signs, talk to the guy about his mommy issues. Ask him if he is having trouble with his mom or dad, or both. Ask him if he has trouble with his siblings and/or extended family members.

If the man has issues with his own family members, ask him how often he sees them and whether or not they support his goals in life (e.g., "How often do you talk to your mother?").

Takeaway:

It's OK to talk openly with your partner about what worries you when it comes to sex, intimacy and relationships - especially if these concerns are over-arching in nature (like being comfortable with yourself).

This way, you'll both have more space around these topics during moments when feelings are high - like during arguments or after making love. It also helps if one person knows what is really going on while they are talking candidly with another person whom they trust implicitly.