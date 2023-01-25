Opinion: Phrases That Cause Emotional Attraction In Men

Demetrius Pearson

If you're looking for ways to amp up the romance in your life, here are some of the most popular phrases that cause emotional attraction in men.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40cUua_0kO70YxE00
Phrases That Trigger Emotional Attraction In A ManPhoto byJessica HearnonUnsplash

There's nothing like a little romance to spice up your life. Whether it's making out, cuddling up on the couch or taking a walk around the city, there are many ways that men and women can express their love for each other.

But when it comes down to it, what makes a man fall in love with his girlfriend? Well, here are some phrases that trigger emotional attraction in us men.

"I need your help in making this decision."

Men love to be needed, and they love to feel like their opinion matters.

Say you can't make up your mind about something and need his input on it:

"I really want to go to this concert, but I'm not sure if it's worth the money." This is a great way of getting him involved in the decision-making process without seeming needy or clingy.

It shows him that you value his opinion and want his help in making decisions--but don't forget that there are times when he may not have an answer!

"I'm going to be working late tonight. Does that bother you?"

This question is a great way to test how much your man cares about you. If he's into the relationship, he'll tell you he doesn't mind--and then follow up with an offer of his own:

"Well, I'm free all day tomorrow...what do you want to do?" Or just a simple "No problem." If he says something like "I don't know; I guess it depends on how long it takes," then there's probably no point in continuing the conversation further!

"I'm not going to be able to make it on time for that party tomorrow night. I hope you don't mind."

This is a way to show that you care about him and his feelings. It shows that you have a busy life and are willing to make time for him, even if it's at the expense of something else in your own schedule.

You are letting him know that he is important enough for you to do this, which will help build attraction between the two of you!

"Can you help me pick out a great outfit for this party? I have no idea what looks good on me."

  • Men like to feel needed. They want you to come to them for help, even if it's something as small as picking out an outfit for a party. Men want to be a part of your life and help you out in any way possible, so this phrase will trigger emotional attraction in him because it makes him feel like he's being useful in some way or another.
  • Men like feeling like good partners and dads (and friends). When you ask him for advice about how best to dress yourself, he feels like he's being viewed as both an attractive man who knows what looks good on women as well as someone who can provide useful information about fashion trends--which makes sense given that we live in an age where knowledge is king!

"Hey, we should hang out this weekend and have some fun together."

The best way to invite a man out is by asking him if he wants to hang out with you. But how do you ask in a way that doesn't sound too forward or casual?

If he does say yes (which I hope will happen!), then great! You've got yourself an official date!

There are specific phrases that trigger emotional attraction in a man.

Emotional attraction is a powerful force in men. It's important to know what phrases trigger emotional attraction in a man, because you can use these phrases to attract the right kind of man.

If you want a man who is strong, confident and self-assured then you need to speak with confidence yourself. You have to believe in yourself and your abilities if you want others too believe in you too!

In short

As you can see from these examples, there are a lot of ways to get a man's attention by using phrases that trigger emotions. The key is knowing when and where to use them so that they don't come off as awkward or too much. Remember: even though the man might not be able to read your mind, he will hear how you say things!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships love and dating# relationship advice# love# emotional intelligence# society

Comments / 0

Published by

I’m no one special, just an ordinary man that seeks extraordinary wisdom. I'll provide you the information you need with a clear and unbiased perspective with a focus on dating, relationships, and love.

Denver, CO
290 followers

More from Demetrius Pearson

Shy People are Giving You These Little Flirting Cues

But there are ways you can subtly flirt with someone without being obvious!. Shy people, I know how hard it can be to flirt with someone. When you're not sure of your feelings and you don't feel comfortable expressing them, it's especially nerve-wracking to try to make a move on someone else.

Read full story

Opinion: Depending on His Reasons for Leaving, What to Say to Convince Him to Stay

This article is a guide to understanding why your man might be leaving you, and what to say if he is. If your man is leaving you, it's a scary time. If he doesn't say why, though, it can feel like the end of the world. I'm here to help! I've compiled a list of reasons why men leave their partners, along with some tips on what to say when they do so.

Read full story

Opinion: Psychological Reasons for People's Need for Commitment

Why do we keep searching for that one person who can make us happy, even when we already have that person in our lives?. Ever wonder why people can't be satisfied in their relationships? Or why they keep coming back to the same partner, even when things aren't going well? The answer is simple: because commitment is a psychological drive that helps us cope with uncertainty.

Read full story

Opinion: "Narcissistic Collapse" Early Warning Signs & Self-Protection Strategies

Narcissistic collapse is when a narcissist's grandiosity and self-confidence begin to fall apart, often due to some form of trauma or abuse. If you've ever encountered a narcissist, you probably have some idea of their tendencies. But did you know that narcissists can experience what's called "narcissistic collapse"?

Read full story
17 comments

Opinion: Too Dominating and Other Startling Factors You Aren't Married

But what if you're not compatible with your dream partner? What if you're too possessive? What if you can't stand to be touched by anyone but you? What if you're just not ready to settle down?

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Unsexy Indicators of Exceptionally Strong Mental Intellect

Being alone and not needing validation from others is a sign of exceptionally strong mental intellect. You're not afraid to be alone. Being alone doesn't mean you are lonely. In fact, it can be a time for self-reflection, which is important for your mental health. You may find that being alone gives you the opportunity to recharge your batteries and be more present when you are with others.

Read full story
17 comments

What Occurs When the Family's Scapegoat Pulls Away?

The scapegoat is the black sheep of their family. They're often treated poorly by the rest of the family and are often blamed for problems. The scapegoat is often lonely, depressed or angry because they feel like no one else can understand what it's like to be in their position.

Read full story
79 comments

Opinion: Indicators That He'll Cheat Again

If he's the kind of guy who's likely to cheat, here are some red flags you should be on the lookout for. If you've been cheated on, there's no way to know for sure if het will do it again. But there are some signs that could mean men are more likely to cheat than women.

Read full story
7 comments

Opinion: Unconditional Love is a Dangerous Myth for These Eerie Reasons.

Unconditional love is a beautiful thing. It's what keeps families together, and it's what gives us hope for humanity. But did you know that unconditional love is actually a myth?

Read full story

Opinion: Stop Interrogating the Narcissist's Victims With These Issues

Narcissists have a very different way of seeing the world and relationships. They are not always obvious and can be hard to spot. If you have been the victim of a narcissist, it is natural to have questions. You may be wondering why they act this way and what they could have done differently.

Read full story
6 comments

Indications Of A Man That Has Mommy Issues

When a man has mommy issues, it can be a problem. We'll explain what it is, and how to recognize it. "Mommy Issues" can be a dirty little secret that men don't want you to know about. But it's there, and you should know about it. That's what this article is for.

Read full story

Opinion: It Isn't Really Love If You Haven't Had These Experiences - Not Yet, Anyway

Love is a beautiful thing. It can bring two people closer together, it can make you feel complete and whole, and it's an amazing experience that everyone deserves to have in their life.

Read full story

Opinion: Why Intelligent Women Attract Narcissistic Men Despite Their Intelligence

Why does this happen despite the fact that intelligent women are often viewed as being more desirable than their less-intelligent counterparts?. Narcissists are often seen as the bad guys of the dating world. But what about intelligent women who choose to enter into relationships with these self-centered, arrogant personalities?

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: It's a Boundary Setting Problem, Not a Dating Problem

You're not a bad person. You're just setting boundaries that aren't realistic for you to handle. You've probably heard that it's a "dating problem" if you keep attracting the wrong kind of man. That's not true! It's actually a boundary setting problem.

Read full story

Developing Emotional Resilience to Overcome Hardship

How do they do it? The 5 Ways The Most Emotionally Tough People Get That Way reveals the secrets of how they manage to stay strong in the face of adversity. If you consider yourself emotionally tough, then chances are you've been through some tough times. But the question remains:

Read full story
1 comments

A Narcissistic Co-Parent Gains Control by Playing Favorites

Narcissistic parents use their children as pawns to gain control and manipulate others. Parenting with a narcissist can be challenging. The manipulative behaviors and emotional manipulation can have lasting effects on your relationship with your children and their other parent.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy