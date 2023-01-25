Opinion: Phrases That Cause Emotional Attraction In Men

If you're looking for ways to amp up the romance in your life, here are some of the most popular phrases that cause emotional attraction in men.

Phrases That Trigger Emotional Attraction In A Man Photo by Jessica Hearn on Unsplash

There's nothing like a little romance to spice up your life. Whether it's making out, cuddling up on the couch or taking a walk around the city, there are many ways that men and women can express their love for each other.

But when it comes down to it, what makes a man fall in love with his girlfriend? Well, here are some phrases that trigger emotional attraction in us men.

"I need your help in making this decision."

Men love to be needed, and they love to feel like their opinion matters.

Say you can't make up your mind about something and need his input on it:

"I really want to go to this concert, but I'm not sure if it's worth the money." This is a great way of getting him involved in the decision-making process without seeming needy or clingy.

It shows him that you value his opinion and want his help in making decisions--but don't forget that there are times when he may not have an answer!

"I'm going to be working late tonight. Does that bother you?"

This question is a great way to test how much your man cares about you. If he's into the relationship, he'll tell you he doesn't mind--and then follow up with an offer of his own:

"Well, I'm free all day tomorrow...what do you want to do?" Or just a simple "No problem." If he says something like "I don't know; I guess it depends on how long it takes," then there's probably no point in continuing the conversation further!

"I'm not going to be able to make it on time for that party tomorrow night. I hope you don't mind."

This is a way to show that you care about him and his feelings. It shows that you have a busy life and are willing to make time for him, even if it's at the expense of something else in your own schedule.

You are letting him know that he is important enough for you to do this, which will help build attraction between the two of you!

"Can you help me pick out a great outfit for this party? I have no idea what looks good on me."

Men like to feel needed. They want you to come to them for help, even if it's something as small as picking out an outfit for a party. Men want to be a part of your life and help you out in any way possible, so this phrase will trigger emotional attraction in him because it makes him feel like he's being useful in some way or another.

Men like feeling like good partners and dads (and friends). When you ask him for advice about how best to dress yourself, he feels like he's being viewed as both an attractive man who knows what looks good on women as well as someone who can provide useful information about fashion trends--which makes sense given that we live in an age where knowledge is king!

"Hey, we should hang out this weekend and have some fun together."

The best way to invite a man out is by asking him if he wants to hang out with you. But how do you ask in a way that doesn't sound too forward or casual?

If he does say yes (which I hope will happen!), then great! You've got yourself an official date!

There are specific phrases that trigger emotional attraction in a man.

Emotional attraction is a powerful force in men. It's important to know what phrases trigger emotional attraction in a man, because you can use these phrases to attract the right kind of man.

If you want a man who is strong, confident and self-assured then you need to speak with confidence yourself. You have to believe in yourself and your abilities if you want others too believe in you too!

In short

As you can see from these examples, there are a lot of ways to get a man's attention by using phrases that trigger emotions. The key is knowing when and where to use them so that they don't come off as awkward or too much. Remember: even though the man might not be able to read your mind, he will hear how you say things!