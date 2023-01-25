Opinion: It Isn't Really Love If You Haven't Had These Experiences - Not Yet, Anyway

Love is a beautiful thing. It can bring two people closer together, it can make you feel complete and whole, and it's an amazing experience that everyone deserves to have in their life.

However, if you've never experienced any of the things on this list (which I'm about to go through), you might not be in love with your partner yet. Don't worry!

This doesn't mean your relationship is doomed or anything like that - it just means that there's still some work to do before you reach true love status. But don't fret! It doesn't take too much effort to get there!

You've never been in love with someone you didn't feel comfortable around

Comfort is important, even if you don't think so. It's one of the most important things to look for when choosing a partner and/or friend, because it helps determine how well your relationship will work out in the long term.

You can't imagine being with anyone else but the person you're with right now

Imagine that the best thing in your life is someone else.

They are your best friend, your confidante and your lover all rolled into one. You feel like you've known them for years even though it's only been months or weeks since you met them; they've become so ingrained in every aspect of your life that it feels as if they were always there--and always will be.

You love the way they look at things: they see beauty where others don't; they appreciate details that others miss; when something goes wrong (and it will), they find a way to make it right again because nothing matters more than doing what's right by those who depend on us most deeply--and this includes ourselves!

You don't mind when your partner burps or farts in front of you

You're comfortable with each other. You don't mind the little things, like when your partner burps or farts in front of you. It's a sign that they are comfortable enough to be themselves around you, and it shows that they trust you enough to know that no matter what happens, it won't change how much they love you.

You don't feel self-conscious about how you look when you're hanging out or lying in bed together

You're comfortable in your own skin. You don't feel the need to impress them, or look good in front of them. You're not afraid of being judged by them, and you don't feel the need to be perfect around them.

You know that they love you for who you are, not what's on your face or body.

You can tell each other anything and everything and still come out feeling good after

You can tell them anything and it's okay. You don't have to be afraid of what they will think, or that they'll judge you or your past decisions. You can trust that they will listen and understand, even if what you say isn't always easy for them to hear.

You can talk about anything with this person--your hopes and dreams for the future, your fears about the present, even all the things that make up who YOU are so far in life (or maybe just one particular thing).

And when we say "anything," we mean ANYTHING: from being scared of spiders (me) to having a complicated relationship with food (also me).

Appealing to them is like a second nature - it's almost subconscious at this point

You know exactly what to say, how to say it and when.

It's like this is a part of who you are. It's not even something that requires effort anymore - it just happens naturally. You're in tune with their sense of humor and can tell when they need a laugh or an encouraging word (or both).

Even when you're fighting, you make sure to talk through it calmly and respectfully. You're not going to let your emotions get in the way of resolving a dispute in an adult manner. When one of you is upset, the other will listen without interrupting or defending themselves.

You'll also avoid bringing up past mistakes or old arguments during these fights--this can only lead to an escalation in anger and hurt feelings between the two of you because no matter how many times we say "I'm sorry" or "I've changed," there are always going be some things that we feel like our partner should know better than us (because he/she does).

You won't use insults or swear words either--even though these might seem like good ways for expressing frustration at times (especially if someone has been doing something wrong), they can end up making things worse by making someone feel attacked rather than understood.

And finally: never blame each other for causing this fight; instead take responsibility for your part in it so that both people involved know how best they may need adjust their behavior next time around!

It's not a competition as to who loves who more - you both make an equal effort to show it

Love is a verb, not a noun. You don't have to say "I love you" in order for someone else to know how much they mean to you. You don't need words at all; actions speak louder than words anyway!

If your partner knows what makes them happy and feels like they can talk about things with ease, then that's already showing that kind of love through action (and vice versa).

It's important not just for partners but also family members, friends and coworkers too:

If someone doesn't feel comfortable sharing their thoughts or feelings with anyone around them then there may be some issues going on underneath the surface which could lead towards feeling isolated or depressed over time...so show some love today by listening well first before giving advice!

They know how vital they are to your well-being and don't take this for granted

When you're with someone who truly loves you, they treat you with respect. They make sure that their actions match their words and show that they value the relationship by putting in effort into making it work.

They've met your family and friends, but also those who matter most outside of that circle in your life

  • They've been through a major life event with you (like a marriage or the birth of a child).
  • They've made it through some rough patches with you, even when it seemed like everything was going wrong.

They've stood by you through thick and thin. They've seen you at your best and at your worst, and they love you anyway.

If you relate to any of these points, congratulations!

If you relate to any of these points, congratulations! You've found a great partner. You're in a good place. Your life is going well and you have someone who shares your values and respects you, as well as someone who wants to be with you for the long haul.

If this isn't true for you yet but it sounds like it could be someday soon: don't give up hope! There's always room for improvement in any relationship or partnership--the key is making sure that each person involved understands their role in making those improvements happen.

To conclude

These are just some of the ways that you know you're in a healthy relationship, and I hope this list has helped you realize how strong your bond is. If not, that's okay - it can take time to recognize when someone is right for you.

