Opinion: Why Intelligent Women Attract Narcissistic Men Despite Their Intelligence

Demetrius Pearson

Why does this happen despite the fact that intelligent women are often viewed as being more desirable than their less-intelligent counterparts?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IMTdb_0kJCvpWg00
NarcissisticPhoto byJack FinniganonUnsplash

Narcissists are often seen as the bad guys of the dating world. But what about intelligent women who choose to enter into relationships with these self-centered, arrogant personalities?

When it comes down to it, it's easy for most people (both men and women) to fall prey to narcissists because they exude confidence and power in public - two things that anyone would find attractive.

Men who have undergone therapy sessions have proven successful at turning their lives around for the better after learning how to work on themselves; however, this doesn't mean that every relationship with a narcissist is doomed from the start.

The reasons intelligent women are attracted to narcissistic men are varied, but stem from an actual brain imbalance.

The reasons intelligent women are attracted to narcissistic men are varied, but stem from an actual brain imbalance. The brain is a complex organ made up of many parts, each with its own function.

The frontal lobe controls executive functioning and decision-making; the limbic system regulates emotion and memory; the occipital lobe processes visual information. And so on!

But what if one part of your brain is working harder than another? What if there's too much activity in one area or not enough in another? This can affect how you experience the world around you--and it may lead you right into the arms of Mr. Wrong because his overactive ego seems like just what your underactive self needs at first glance (or swipe).

Scientists have found that women who suffer from depression tend to be more attracted than average women when shown pictures of faces expressing anger or contempt--but less attracted when shown happy faces (which makes sense).

They also found that women taking antidepressants were more likely than other women were likely to pick angry looking men as potential dates!

These studies suggest there could be something going on between serotonin levels in depressed women and their likelihood/tendency toward anger/contempt expressions which make them more likely than average people would be attracted towards those same traits within others' personalities because they feel like they might fill some kind of void within themselves by being close friends/lovers with someone who has similar qualities as themselves.

Intelligent women, who crave the same testosterone-fuelled confidence and self-assuredness as their male counterparts, often find themselves in relationships with narcissists.

Why?

It's all about testosterone.

Intelligent women, who crave the same testosterone-fuelled confidence and self-assuredness as their male counterparts, often find themselves in relationships with narcissists.

They get a rush from feeling that they've landed someone who is better than them and will therefore make them look good by association. This is why many intelligent women are attracted to narcissistic men: because they think these guys will make them feel great about themselves (even if they don't actually feel great).

Narcissistic abuse is a common part of these types of relationships, and occurs when the narcissist feels he or she isn't being praised or adored enough by their partner.

The narcissist will often control their partner through intimidation or manipulation, especially if they feel like they are being threatened or not receiving enough attention.

This can include things like making the other person feel guilty or selfish, as well as trying to make them feel like they are not good enough. This is usually done in order to get their way.

Many women hope that it's just a phase with the narcissist and that he will "change for the better" at some point in the future.

However, this is unlikely to happen because:

  • The narcissist may change for worse (becoming more abusive)
  • The narcissist may not change at all (continuing to be abusive)
  • If there is any improvement in his behavior, it will only benefit him and not you or your relationship

Some natural testosterone is converted into estrogen, and vice versa.

This means that a woman's brain can sometimes be flooded with too much estrogen, causing her to seek out men who exude confidence and power - in other words, narcissists.

Women have higher levels of oxytocin than men do; oxytocin is a hormone linked with bonding between partners (and babies). It's generally thought that women are more likely than men to fall in love at first sight or develop an intense attachment after just one date--and this may be because they're biologically programmed for strong emotional attachment through their hormones alone.

Because narcissistic men tend to be confident and self-assured in public, it's easy for intelligent women to fall prey to them.

Narcissists can be very charismatic, charming and confident in public. They're often good at reading people's emotions, making them seem like the perfect partner for intelligent women who are looking for someone who will understand them.

Narcissistic men also tend to have a lot of money and resources - things that most people want out of life - which can make them even more appealing.

Although it can be hard to break away from a relationship with a narcissistic man, it's important to remember that many are able to turn their lives around for the better once they've learned how to work on themselves.

Narcissists need therapy and support from loved ones if they're going to change their behavior in any meaningful way.

It's also important for women who were raised by narcissistic parents not to internalize what happened as their fault or responsibility--it wasn't!

Narcissistic people have mental disorders that manifest in specific ways; they aren't just "bad" people who make bad choices out of malice or spitefulness towards others (although some do).

They need help because their brains are wired differently than yours is right now as you read this article on your phone while sitting on the bus heading home after work today.

To sum it up

The truth is, it's not easy to break away from a relationship with a narcissist. Narcissists are often charming and charismatic, which makes them very attractive to women.

Even if you do manage to break up with one though - there's no guarantee that he won't come back into your life again later on in the future!

However, this doesn't mean that all hope is lost - many narcissists have been able to turn their lives around for the better once they've learned how to work on themselves as well as others around them who may have suffered under their abuse before they changed their ways.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships love and dating# relationship advice# Narcissists# Narcissistic abuse# psychology

Comments / 1

Published by

I’m no one special, just an ordinary man that seeks extraordinary wisdom. I'll provide you the information you need with a clear and unbiased perspective with a focus on dating, relationships, and love.

Denver, CO
290 followers

More from Demetrius Pearson

Shy People are Giving You These Little Flirting Cues

But there are ways you can subtly flirt with someone without being obvious!. Shy people, I know how hard it can be to flirt with someone. When you're not sure of your feelings and you don't feel comfortable expressing them, it's especially nerve-wracking to try to make a move on someone else.

Read full story

Opinion: Depending on His Reasons for Leaving, What to Say to Convince Him to Stay

This article is a guide to understanding why your man might be leaving you, and what to say if he is. If your man is leaving you, it's a scary time. If he doesn't say why, though, it can feel like the end of the world. I'm here to help! I've compiled a list of reasons why men leave their partners, along with some tips on what to say when they do so.

Read full story

Opinion: Psychological Reasons for People's Need for Commitment

Why do we keep searching for that one person who can make us happy, even when we already have that person in our lives?. Ever wonder why people can't be satisfied in their relationships? Or why they keep coming back to the same partner, even when things aren't going well? The answer is simple: because commitment is a psychological drive that helps us cope with uncertainty.

Read full story

Opinion: "Narcissistic Collapse" Early Warning Signs & Self-Protection Strategies

Narcissistic collapse is when a narcissist's grandiosity and self-confidence begin to fall apart, often due to some form of trauma or abuse. If you've ever encountered a narcissist, you probably have some idea of their tendencies. But did you know that narcissists can experience what's called "narcissistic collapse"?

Read full story
17 comments

Opinion: Too Dominating and Other Startling Factors You Aren't Married

But what if you're not compatible with your dream partner? What if you're too possessive? What if you can't stand to be touched by anyone but you? What if you're just not ready to settle down?

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Unsexy Indicators of Exceptionally Strong Mental Intellect

Being alone and not needing validation from others is a sign of exceptionally strong mental intellect. You're not afraid to be alone. Being alone doesn't mean you are lonely. In fact, it can be a time for self-reflection, which is important for your mental health. You may find that being alone gives you the opportunity to recharge your batteries and be more present when you are with others.

Read full story
17 comments

What Occurs When the Family's Scapegoat Pulls Away?

The scapegoat is the black sheep of their family. They're often treated poorly by the rest of the family and are often blamed for problems. The scapegoat is often lonely, depressed or angry because they feel like no one else can understand what it's like to be in their position.

Read full story
79 comments

Opinion: Indicators That He'll Cheat Again

If he's the kind of guy who's likely to cheat, here are some red flags you should be on the lookout for. If you've been cheated on, there's no way to know for sure if het will do it again. But there are some signs that could mean men are more likely to cheat than women.

Read full story
7 comments

Opinion: Unconditional Love is a Dangerous Myth for These Eerie Reasons.

Unconditional love is a beautiful thing. It's what keeps families together, and it's what gives us hope for humanity. But did you know that unconditional love is actually a myth?

Read full story

Opinion: Stop Interrogating the Narcissist's Victims With These Issues

Narcissists have a very different way of seeing the world and relationships. They are not always obvious and can be hard to spot. If you have been the victim of a narcissist, it is natural to have questions. You may be wondering why they act this way and what they could have done differently.

Read full story
6 comments

Indications Of A Man That Has Mommy Issues

When a man has mommy issues, it can be a problem. We'll explain what it is, and how to recognize it. "Mommy Issues" can be a dirty little secret that men don't want you to know about. But it's there, and you should know about it. That's what this article is for.

Read full story

Opinion: Phrases That Cause Emotional Attraction In Men

If you're looking for ways to amp up the romance in your life, here are some of the most popular phrases that cause emotional attraction in men. There's nothing like a little romance to spice up your life. Whether it's making out, cuddling up on the couch or taking a walk around the city, there are many ways that men and women can express their love for each other.

Read full story

Opinion: It Isn't Really Love If You Haven't Had These Experiences - Not Yet, Anyway

Love is a beautiful thing. It can bring two people closer together, it can make you feel complete and whole, and it's an amazing experience that everyone deserves to have in their life.

Read full story

Opinion: It's a Boundary Setting Problem, Not a Dating Problem

You're not a bad person. You're just setting boundaries that aren't realistic for you to handle. You've probably heard that it's a "dating problem" if you keep attracting the wrong kind of man. That's not true! It's actually a boundary setting problem.

Read full story

Developing Emotional Resilience to Overcome Hardship

How do they do it? The 5 Ways The Most Emotionally Tough People Get That Way reveals the secrets of how they manage to stay strong in the face of adversity. If you consider yourself emotionally tough, then chances are you've been through some tough times. But the question remains:

Read full story
1 comments

A Narcissistic Co-Parent Gains Control by Playing Favorites

Narcissistic parents use their children as pawns to gain control and manipulate others. Parenting with a narcissist can be challenging. The manipulative behaviors and emotional manipulation can have lasting effects on your relationship with your children and their other parent.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy