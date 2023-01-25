Opinion: Why Intelligent Women Attract Narcissistic Men Despite Their Intelligence

Why does this happen despite the fact that intelligent women are often viewed as being more desirable than their less-intelligent counterparts?

Narcissists are often seen as the bad guys of the dating world. But what about intelligent women who choose to enter into relationships with these self-centered, arrogant personalities?

When it comes down to it, it's easy for most people (both men and women) to fall prey to narcissists because they exude confidence and power in public - two things that anyone would find attractive.

Men who have undergone therapy sessions have proven successful at turning their lives around for the better after learning how to work on themselves; however, this doesn't mean that every relationship with a narcissist is doomed from the start.

The reasons intelligent women are attracted to narcissistic men are varied, but stem from an actual brain imbalance.

The reasons intelligent women are attracted to narcissistic men are varied, but stem from an actual brain imbalance. The brain is a complex organ made up of many parts, each with its own function.

The frontal lobe controls executive functioning and decision-making; the limbic system regulates emotion and memory; the occipital lobe processes visual information. And so on!

But what if one part of your brain is working harder than another? What if there's too much activity in one area or not enough in another? This can affect how you experience the world around you--and it may lead you right into the arms of Mr. Wrong because his overactive ego seems like just what your underactive self needs at first glance (or swipe).

Scientists have found that women who suffer from depression tend to be more attracted than average women when shown pictures of faces expressing anger or contempt--but less attracted when shown happy faces (which makes sense).

They also found that women taking antidepressants were more likely than other women were likely to pick angry looking men as potential dates!

These studies suggest there could be something going on between serotonin levels in depressed women and their likelihood/tendency toward anger/contempt expressions which make them more likely than average people would be attracted towards those same traits within others' personalities because they feel like they might fill some kind of void within themselves by being close friends/lovers with someone who has similar qualities as themselves.

Intelligent women, who crave the same testosterone-fuelled confidence and self-assuredness as their male counterparts, often find themselves in relationships with narcissists.

Why?

It's all about testosterone.

They get a rush from feeling that they've landed someone who is better than them and will therefore make them look good by association. This is why many intelligent women are attracted to narcissistic men: because they think these guys will make them feel great about themselves (even if they don't actually feel great).

Narcissistic abuse is a common part of these types of relationships, and occurs when the narcissist feels he or she isn't being praised or adored enough by their partner.

The narcissist will often control their partner through intimidation or manipulation, especially if they feel like they are being threatened or not receiving enough attention.

This can include things like making the other person feel guilty or selfish, as well as trying to make them feel like they are not good enough. This is usually done in order to get their way.

Many women hope that it's just a phase with the narcissist and that he will "change for the better" at some point in the future.

However, this is unlikely to happen because:

The narcissist may change for worse (becoming more abusive)

The narcissist may not change at all (continuing to be abusive)

If there is any improvement in his behavior, it will only benefit him and not you or your relationship

Some natural testosterone is converted into estrogen, and vice versa.

This means that a woman's brain can sometimes be flooded with too much estrogen, causing her to seek out men who exude confidence and power - in other words, narcissists.

Women have higher levels of oxytocin than men do; oxytocin is a hormone linked with bonding between partners (and babies). It's generally thought that women are more likely than men to fall in love at first sight or develop an intense attachment after just one date--and this may be because they're biologically programmed for strong emotional attachment through their hormones alone.

Because narcissistic men tend to be confident and self-assured in public, it's easy for intelligent women to fall prey to them.

Narcissists can be very charismatic, charming and confident in public. They're often good at reading people's emotions, making them seem like the perfect partner for intelligent women who are looking for someone who will understand them.

Narcissistic men also tend to have a lot of money and resources - things that most people want out of life - which can make them even more appealing.

Although it can be hard to break away from a relationship with a narcissistic man, it's important to remember that many are able to turn their lives around for the better once they've learned how to work on themselves.

Narcissists need therapy and support from loved ones if they're going to change their behavior in any meaningful way.

It's also important for women who were raised by narcissistic parents not to internalize what happened as their fault or responsibility--it wasn't!

Narcissistic people have mental disorders that manifest in specific ways; they aren't just "bad" people who make bad choices out of malice or spitefulness towards others (although some do).

They need help because their brains are wired differently than yours is right now as you read this article on your phone while sitting on the bus heading home after work today.

To sum it up

The truth is, it's not easy to break away from a relationship with a narcissist. Narcissists are often charming and charismatic, which makes them very attractive to women.

Even if you do manage to break up with one though - there's no guarantee that he won't come back into your life again later on in the future!

However, this doesn't mean that all hope is lost - many narcissists have been able to turn their lives around for the better once they've learned how to work on themselves as well as others around them who may have suffered under their abuse before they changed their ways.