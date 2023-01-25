Opinion: It's a Boundary Setting Problem, Not a Dating Problem

You're not a bad person. You're just setting boundaries that aren't realistic for you to handle.

boundaries Photo by Pablo Heimplatz on Unsplash

You've probably heard that it's a "dating problem" if you keep attracting the wrong kind of man. That's not true! It's actually a boundary setting problem.

Setting proper boundaries isn't always obvious, and that's OK.

You can't always tell what your boundaries are. That's OK, as long as you're open to learning more about them as you go along.

Setting boundaries isn't something that happens in one big moment of clarity; it's a process—like learning new skills or building confidence in yourself—and there will be times when you realize that something has changed and need to adjust accordingly.

The important thing is not letting them slip away from you again!

Boundaries can get messy when you're in a new relationship.

Setting boundaries is a difficult task when you're in a new relationship. It can be a little awkward at first to figure out what your boundaries are, and even more awkward to set them up with someone else.

It's important to remember that boundaries aren't black and white—they're more like gray areas, where there are shades of gray between two different types of behavior (for example:

"I don't want to have sex" vs "I do want sex sometimes"). Boundaries also change over time; if you've been on date one with someone, but have decided not to have sex with them yet because they seem too clingy or needy at first glance?

That means the next time around things will probably look different (and maybe even better!).

We need to start moving away from the word "no" and towards "I need".

If you’re like me, you probably don't say “no” very often. I'm not sure if it's because I grew up with primary-school teachers who taught us that we should never make our feelings known or if it's just because when someone asks me if they can do something my default answer is always “yes!”

But whatever the reason, when someone asks me for something and then doesn't follow through on their end of the bargain (which happens often) my response tends to go something like this:

"I can't do that right now."

Now, there are several ways of saying no without actually saying so explicitly. You could say "not right now" or even "later", but those phrases are still quite vague and open-ended enough that they leave plenty of room for misunderstanding between both parties involved in an exchange—and this can lead directly into problems later down the line!

So instead let's try replacing those words with ones which actually mean something: "I don't want you doing anything until we've had some face time together first".

You see how much better this sounds? Now imagine how much cooler your conversations will be once everyone knows what each other means by those words!

Boundaries aren't hard to set, they're just hard to decide on.

"I’m a big believer in setting boundaries, but I don’t know how to do it," you might be thinking. "How do I decide what my boundaries are?"

The answer is simple:

You have to figure out what your needs are first. And then set them! You can't just say "I need this person" without knowing exactly why. If you don't understand why you need something, then how will anyone else?

When you make the decision for yourself instead of making it because someone else tells you they're necessary (like your parents or friends), it's much easier to set good boundaries because there's no pressure from anyone else involved—and therefore no conflict when those same people start asking questions about what those limits mean in real life situations (which happens).

The best way to set boundaries is to figure out what your needs are first.

It's important to understand your needs and boundaries before you can figure out what kind of person would be good for you.

What are your needs? Do you want someone who is respectful, honest, funny and caring? Or do you want someone who is supportive and encouraging of your goals?

What are your boundaries? When should they be crossed—when someone's behavior or words make us uncomfortable (and how do we know when they have moved too far beyond the line)? When should we say no (or at least not agree)? How does a friend’s behavior affect our relationship with ourselves as well as others around us?

What is important to me in this relationship--my self-esteem or my ego? If I feel judged by another person because he/she thinks less of me than themself then maybe this isn't the right fit for me either...

Setting boundaries is easier when you make the choice for yourself instead of making them because someone else tells you they're necessary.

Setting boundaries is not just about setting limits with someone else. It's also about setting limits with yourself, so that you can make the most of your life and your relationships.

Let's start by talking about why we should set boundaries in the first place: Why do we need to set boundaries? How does this help us? The answer is simple: We have needs and wants, but sometimes other people don't know how best to meet those needs or wants.

We may also be afraid of being rejected if we say no (or stop doing something), so it takes courage and strength on our part to speak up when someone asks something that goes against what we truly want out of life.

Setting boundaries means making choices for ourselves without feeling pressured into making those choices by others who think they know what's best for us—and even if they do think they know what's best for us, sometimes things don't turn out as planned!

Setting limits will help ensure that these types of scenarios never happen again because now everyone knows where each person stands within their relationship--and both parties will remain happy regardless whether or not one partner follows through with any requests made during conversations between partners over time."

You need to focus on your own needs first and foremost.

If you want to set boundaries, the first thing that needs to happen is for you to figure out what your own needs are.

If there's one thing that I've learned from my years of dating and breaking up, it's that people will do anything possible to get what they want—and if they can't have it right now or don't want it at all then they'll find a way around it until they do.

What this means is that if there's something in particular that someone wants or needs from me but I don't care about myself enough or feel like giving them what they want would leave me feeling unsatisfied with myself as a person... well... let’s just say I wouldn't recommend dating someone who wanted things from me because their own personal happiness was contingent upon mine (or anyone else's).

The takeaway

In the end, I hope you learned something about setting boundaries and what needs to come first in your life. It's not easy to admit that sometimes we need help doing this, but it's even harder when we're all working towards the same goal:

Happiness.