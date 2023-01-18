Developing Emotional Resilience to Overcome Hardship

How do they do it? The 5 Ways The Most Emotionally Tough People Get That Way reveals the secrets of how they manage to stay strong in the face of adversity.

Emotionally Tough Photo by Monica Silva on Unsplash

If you consider yourself emotionally tough, then chances are you've been through some tough times. But the question remains:

How do some people grow so strong while others crumble under pressure? And what can we learn from them? Here are five ways they become that way.

1. They understand that vulnerability is a strength, not a weakness

Vulnerability is not weakness. Emotionally tough people know that vulnerability is a strength, not a weakness. They understand that it’s okay to open up and show your true self with people you trust and care about, because they know that this will lead to positive outcomes—and don’t worry, there are ways of being vulnerable without letting everyone else see what's going on inside your head!

Here are some examples of how emotionally tough people can become more emotionally vulnerable:

If you need help or advice on something, tell someone who cares about you (a friend or family member) so they can help guide the conversation in the right direction for both of you.

When dealing with difficult situations at work/school/etc., don't be afraid of saying things out loud—it may seem scary at first but talking things through helps prevent misunderstandings from happening later down the road!

2. They are able to say no

The ability to say no is a vital part of being emotionally tough. When someone asks you for something, whether it be a favor or something more serious (like an invitation), you should always be able to say no.

Saying yes when you shouldn't only leads to more requests and obligations later on down the road.

You may think that saying "no" will make everyone upset with you—but this isn't true! In fact, when someone disagrees with your decision and tries to convince themselves as well as others that they should change their mind about it, this can often cause them more pain than anything else would have done in their life anyway!

If someone really wants something from us but we don't feel comfortable doing so because it would conflict with our values or beliefs systems then there's no need for us ever give in unless there are extenuating circumstances such as financial hardship (if this were me).

3. They make peace with the past

Acceptance is the first step to forgiveness. It's a hard concept for most of us, especially when we don't have any kind of control over what happened in the past.

But if you can accept that your past was what it was, then you can start moving forward with a clear mind and heart.

As I've said before (and as many people who have experienced trauma know), there's no way around forgiving yourself or your loved ones for something like abuse or neglect—but you also need to understand why those things happened so that you can make sense of them later on, instead of letting them just consume every thought and emotion in your head forevermore.

4. They seek out new ideas and relationships

They are always looking for ways to grow, learn and develop their skills. This can be anything from taking classes at the local community college, reading books on a subject you’re interested in or even joining an online group that focuses on your passion in life.

The point here is that you need to find ways to keep yourself challenged so you don't get bored with your own life!

5. They know that the way you perceive something doesn't make it true

If you've ever been on the receiving end of a tough conversation, it's likely that your perception of what was said and done in that moment has been colored by how you felt about yourself at the time.

This can make for some pretty trying moments: You might feel like someone is being mean to you when they aren't; or perhaps they're just being honest with each other—and therefore not worth getting upset over.

The truth is, though, that "how I perceive something doesn't make it true" applies here as well. It's easy to confuse our own sense of self-worth with reality—but this isn't always accurate!

Sometimes people are saying things because they don't want us around anymore; sometimes those same people care about us very much; sometimes their actions mean nothing other than improving themselves (or their relationships).

It all depends on what happens next: Will we let these situations ruin our day? Or will we learn from them?

There are ways to develop emotional resiliency that don't include waiting for life to kick you in the teeth.

You can start by learning a skill, such as self-awareness or mindfulness. This is something we all have the ability to do, but it may take some time before we get there.

It's important for us all to realize that we carry around a lot of baggage from our past experiences and those things affect our present day life negatively; however, this doesn't mean they have always been bad things!

In fact, many times they were very good ones—and even still are! You simply need to learn how best utilize those experiences so they don’t hold you back anymore than necessary.

The takeaway here is that you don't have to be an emotional train wreck in order to become emotionally resilient. There are many ways of becoming better at this, even if it takes time and some trial and error.

The most important thing is that you start somewhere, and keep trying until you get where you want to go.