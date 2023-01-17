A Narcissistic Co-Parent Gains Control by Playing Favorites

Narcissistic parents use their children as pawns to gain control and manipulate others.

Narcissistic Photo by Sander Sammy on Unsplash

Parenting with a narcissist can be challenging. The manipulative behaviors and emotional manipulation can have lasting effects on your relationship with your children and their other parent.

However, there are ways to cope with these situations so that you can protect yourself and your children from further harm.

In this article we will explore how narcissism manifests itself in co-parenting relationships, what causes it and what can be done about it.

The challenging part of parenting with a narcissist comes in being able to pick up the pieces left behind.

If you’re unable to do this, it may be time for you to find a new partner or move on with your life. It may seem like it would be easy to leave their company but they often have many strong connections that could make finding another relationship difficult or even impossible.

If you have children together and don’t feel like there is any hope for the two of them being able to build an emotional connection again then one option could be adoption or fostering through an agency that specializes in helping families who are adopting children from other countries (like America).

This way both parties benefit from having children who need homes where they won't feel alone anymore because everyone cares about them so much!

Instead of connecting with your feelings, you want to go on the offensive.

When you're on the receiving end of a narcissist's behavior, it's tempting to try and understand their motives. You might ask yourself why they'd do this or that, or why they won't listen to what you have to say.

But this only makes things worse for both of you—and especially for your children.

Instead of connecting with your feelings, you want to go on the offensive and defend yourself from accusations that are beyond any reasonable doubt:

"I'm not being manipulative! I'm just being honest!" Or else:

"You can't control me because I am constitutionally incapable of being controlled."

You need to make it clear that this is not acceptable.

You may have already tried being firm, but aggressive. If so, you can't let them get away with it. They'll only start doing more and more stuff just because they think they can get away with it—and if you don't stand up for yourself now and say "no," how will anyone else?

You need to be assertive but not aggressive; firm but not angry; polite but confident in your position as a parent who wants what's best for her child (and vice versa).

It is your right as a parent to protect your children and also to be their advocate.

There is no doubt that children need you, but it’s important to remember that they also deserve respect, love and attention from both parents.

When one parent acts like a narcissistic co-parent by trying to control how much time the kids spend with each other or what activities they do together there can be serious consequences for everyone involved.

Your child will learn not only about boundaries but also about self-esteem issues if he or she feels like he or she doesn't matter enough for one parent (or both) unless he/she does everything exactly as expected at all times without exception.

The most important thing is to repeat "this will not happen again."

The most important thing to remember is that you don't have to be a victim. You can stand up for yourself and speak your truth, even if it's uncomfortable.

Resist the urge to say yes when they ask for something or when they want control over something. Saying yes will only add fuel to their fire of entitlement. Instead, take some time away from them and focus on yourself—your needs, wants and desires—and make sure that those are being met before returning home with the kids again.

You need to protect yourself and your relationship with your children above all else.

Protecting yourself, as well as your relationship with your children, is the most important thing in the world. When you feel like you're being treated unfairly by someone who should be putting their needs above yours, it's easy to become resentful and angry.

You need to take care of yourself first—and then set limits on how much time or money can be spent on anything else that isn't directly related to what's best for everyone involved (in this case: YOU).

If you're having trouble saying no because they pressure you into doing things that are not in line with a healthy relationship between two adults who want what's best for themselves and each other...then say no!

Emotional manipulation can end with appropriate boundaries.

So, you have a co-parent who emotionally manipulates you. You know that it's wrong and that you shouldn't allow this person to use their words, actions and feelings against you.

But how do you stop it? The answer is simple: By setting appropriate boundaries with your narcissistic co-parent!

Setting Boundaries Between Narcissistic Parents

In order to set proper boundaries between two narcissistic parents (or parents who are both narcissistic), there are several things that need to happen:

You need to first decide which parent is more influential in terms of control over other family members or pets; then figure out how their behavior has affected your life negatively—emotionally or physically—and finally decide what type(s) of punishment will suffice if they continue violating rules set forth by the other parent(s).

Once these decisions have been made, write a list detailing everything that needs implementing within 24 hours so there won't be any confusion about why things haven't changed yet (e.g., “I'm sorry but I can't change anything until tomorrow because I've got finals coming up next week.").

In short

The key takeaway is that you need to take control over your own life and not let a narcissist have any more control than they deserve. When you are in the midst of this relationship,

it can be very hard to remember that you are worth something more than just being used as an object for their needs. In order to do this, it's important not only that you stand up for yourself but also recognize when they are crossing boundaries with your children or using them as tools against you.