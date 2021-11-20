Grief and Love Go Hand in Hand

Demeter Delune

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nYVai_0d2obZnh00
Ben White/Unsplash

“Grief is a force of energy that cannot be controlled or predicted. It comes and goes on its own schedule. Grief does not obey your plans, or your wishes. Grief will do whatever it wants to you, whenever it wants to. In that regard, Grief has a lot in common with Love.” — Elizabeth Gilbert

When grief comes, it’s never what we expect it to be, similar to love. With romantic love, we weave ourselves with four hands instead of two, into two people instead of one, somehow remaining a singular entity through it all. In grief, we’re partially unmade, we lose parts of ourselves made through some form of love, and we never know when it will strike.

Grief has no timeline. Minutes, days, months, years, can go by, and the loss still attacks you like a pack of wolves as if the object of your grief just left you. I lost my father almost 30 years ago and there are moments in time it feels as if it were forever ago. I forget his voice. I won’t remember the touch of his hand on the top of my head, even though the weight of that hand carries me through so many days.

Out of nowhere, his scent will arrest my breath.

“All your sorrows have been wasted on you if you have not yet learned how to be wretched,” — Seneca

We grieve many things, we humans. Not just the loss of life, but losing love, friendships, and the immortality of youth. We’re always searching for ways to get those things back, the intangible, the fleeting. If only we did this, if only we said that.

If only, if only.

Grief has a funny way of morphing our memories. Bending them to our will, even creating false contentment surrounding past events. We try not to speak ill of the dead. Love finds us doing the same, ignoring red flags and well-intentioned advice.

Rose-colored glasses never go out of style.

Our whole bodies are engaged when we grieve and love. These are physical entities that take up residence in every part of our beings, not just our minds. We feel so deeply, our bodies ache with longing, our tummies clench with pain, our teeth clench with want. Grief and love are so alike, their physical manifestations often mimic one another.

We must give ourselves over to the freight train of emotions as part of the human condition, love and grief alike. Stand tall and brace ourselves, but realize, they can hit us from nowhere and everywhere when we least expect. You’re never fully prepared for either, no matter who you are. As Elizabeth Gilbert beautifully stated when asked how she was faring after losing her love,

“The only way that I can “handle” Grief, then, is the same way that I “handle” Love — by not “handling” it. By bowing down before its power, in complete humility.”--Elizabeth Gilbert

Humans have difficulty with humility. But it is one of the key ingredients in love, relationships, and especially grief. You’ll never be more humble before your fellow man than when you’re in the throes of loss. Never will you be laid more bare. There’s no room for pride, self, or vanity.

Much like love.

Elizabeth Gilbert reminds us to feel privilege in our grief. We are lucky to have known people who touched our lives in such a way that we mourn them so deeply when they are gone. Our memories may be tinged with a hint of rose, but we have them. Though they leave me breathless on darker days, I wouldn’t trade them for anything.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Relationship and Intimacy Coach who loves to bring folks good news and fun facts to help them brighten their day and inform.

Myrtle Beach, SC
359 followers

More from Demeter Delune

Restorative Justice Systems Have Lower Recidivism Rates

Interior of Halden Prison in NorwayWikimedia Commons. If you don’t live in a certain country, knowing about its prison system isn’t something you may think about. A TikTok user posted a video back in 2019 that prompted discussion. Once you see the statistics, you’ll understand why what Norway is doing works. In the U.S., as of 2021, the rate of incarceration is 639 people per 100,000. In Norway, as of 2021, it’s 49 people per 100,000. While it’s true Norway has a much smaller overall population, the fact remains, they don’t incarcerate people at the same rate as we do in the United States.

Read full story

When It Happens to You, The Story Is Yours

There's a great crime series by LynDee Walker featuring the character Nichelle Clarke. Ms. Walker is a former award-winning journalist, so it’s no surprise her first character is also a journalist. Nichelle is witty, loves Christian Louboutin shoes, and has a penchant for getting herself into trouble while investigating stories. Nichelle immerses herself in every story she investigates. She doesn’t do it for the headline; she does it for the people involved. Telling the story is paramount.

Read full story

Effective Communication Makes Hard Conversations Easier

We need to talk. Those can be four of the scariest words to hear or read, especially from someone you’re in a relationship with. But they don’t have to be, when you know you and your partner have awesome communication skills. It takes time and effort to hone these skills, and one of the best places to do so in the midst of a difficult conversation.

Read full story

The High Cost of Prison Phone Calls is Driving People to Debt

Remaining in communication with friends and loved ones is something most of us take for granted. For those who are incarcerated, it becomes the only lifeline they have to the outside world in a lot of cases. But it's expensive and prohibitively so for a lot of the prison population. And when it becomes a matter of the state making money off your phone calls, it gets even more expensive. Affordable phone calls are directly related to the safety and well-being of all communities because communication reduces the likelihood that incarcerated people will commit another offense after their release. This uncontroversial proposition has been endorsed by Congress, the American Bar Association, the American Correctional Association, the federal Bureau of Prisons, state legislatures, and state regulatory agencies. Unfortunately, opportunities for government and private profit from prison telephone calls are clouding out this common-sense principle, and communities are suffering to fill the phone industry’s coffers.

Read full story
156 comments

Healing a Broken Heart Doesn't Have to Be Difficult

Time heals all wounds. Please don’t ever say this to someone dealing with heartbreak, no matter the source. Although it may be true, it’s the last thing they want to hear, next to “if it’s meant to be, it will happen.” A broken heart can come out of nowhere and doesn’t have to be the result of the end of a relationship. Losing a job, the death of a loved one, and even separation for extended periods of time can all be felt as heartbreak.

Read full story
15 comments

Getting Older Doesn't Have to Be a Bad Thing

Jessica Valenti recently released a newsletter where she talks about getting older. It’s one of the best things I’ve read in a long time. When something you read causes you to think, it’s a good thing. I won’t regale you with her wisdom, you can read it for yourself, but I will tell you what I think of the whole getting older thing from the perspective of a woman.

Read full story
22 comments

Parents Need to Work Together, Even If They're Apart

It started off great. You loved one another enough to bring a child into the world together. But somewhere along the way, something broke down, and you’re no longer together. Or, you were never together to begin with, but had a child together, anyway.

Read full story

Losing Chemistry and Attraction in Your Relationship is Normal

We are shown from childhood, through movies and books, once we’re in a romantic relationship, it’s all rainbows and puppy dogs forever. The honeymoon phase of any relationship is played up by Hollywood and society at large. It makes sense, why would people want to see the ugly truth, the dirty underside? Maybe, because that’s what is real and it’s better to be prepared for what can happen, rather than walk around with rose colored glasses. The honeymoon phase isn’t meant to last. Every relationship, romantic or not, goes through cycles. Regardless of which cycle you’re in, it is possible to maintain passion, desire, and chemistry through it all.

Read full story
16 comments

The Healthcare System in America is a Joke, Especially For Women

I have struggled with my weight since I was a child. Rather than discuss what healthy eating is with me, my mother put me on fad diet after fad diet, taught me ‘tricks’ to feel full, and instilled a life-long issue with food. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve been guilty of doing some of the same things to myself. In general, I love healthy food. I choose vegetables over most anything, am not big on sweets, and am not a fan of fried foods. So why am I still overweight?

Read full story
Southport, NC

If You're Visiting Southport, Don't Miss Out on Moore Street Oyster Bar

If you're visiting the Oak Island/Southport area during the season, there are a lot of places to enjoy coastal seafood. One of the biggest draws to our area is the fresh, local seafood, but until 2018, Southport didn't have an oyster bar. That all changed when Oliver Landis realized his dream of opening one, after a local favorite restaurant closed. Oliver and his wife, Suzanne, were already the owners of Oliver's, another local favorite, but Mr. Landis knew what Southport needed was an oyster bar.

Read full story

There's a New Way to Send Letters to Inmates in North Carolina

man standing on the edge of a cliff with envelopesPhoto by Jake Melara. Beginning October 18, 2021, if you want to send a handwritten letter to an inmate in North Carolina, you won't be sending it direct to the prison where they're housed. The state contends the reason behind this change is an effort to reduce contraband entering the prisons. According to NCDPS, this program has been in effect for female inmates since 2020 and has allegedly curbed contraband by 40 percent.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy