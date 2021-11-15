Getting Older Doesn't Have to Be a Bad Thing

Demeter Delune

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dwT7I_0cueAFN200
Jens Linder from Unsplash

Jessica Valenti recently released a newsletter where she talks about getting older. It’s one of the best things I’ve read in a long time. When something you read causes you to think, it’s a good thing. I won’t regale you with her wisdom, you can read it for yourself, but I will tell you what I think of the whole getting older thing from the perspective of a woman.

Mark Manson may have written the book, but older women everywhere are living the art of not giving a crap, and we’re tired of being subtle about it.

I grew up hearing about people ‘letting themselves go’ from my mother and other women in my family. Men may think it, but it’s often stated out loud by women. It wasn’t always older women they were referring to, but also those who had been married for a bit, had children, or were just plain exhausted. Apparently, letting ourselves go is a bad thing. I never once heard the same said about men in the same positions. If a man gained some weight or looked tired, he must be working hard and living off junk food. But he wasn’t letting himself go.

Today, I’m ready to own ‘letting myself go’ in a way that’s positive. Yep, I stopped caring what people think — I let go. Yep, I went out of the house without a bra on because it’s more comfortable — I let go. And yes, I’m wearing leggings at the age of 44 — I let go.

Every single one of those things is a positive for me. I spent way too much of my life caring what others thought about what I said, did, and how I acted. Where did it get me? To the land of anxiety, that’s where, and I don’t want to live there anymore. I feel Danny Glover’s character in Lethal Weapon hard these days — I’m too old for this.

What other people think of you is none of your business. Unless you’re a raging jerk, there’s not much you can do about how others perceive you. You can be the nicest, kindest person on the planet, but something you do or some way that you act is going to offend someone. You don’t have to be everyone’s cup of tea — some of us prefer coffee and whisky.

Like most Americans — women, especially — I was taught to fear aging. Told that getting older meant I would be less attractive, socially irrelevant and hopelessly uncool.
What a... scam. — Jessica Valenti, Getting Old is Good, Actually

I don’t want to be the ‘cool chick’ anymore. I don’t want to go along to get along. The days of me being a doormat are long over. They didn’t do for me what I thought they would. The difference between now and then is simple. I know my worth. I know what I bring to the table. And sometimes, that’s simply me, just being there, available to listen. Other times, it’s just me, minding my own business, keeping to myself.

Like Jessica, I don’t fear aging as I was taught to. I don’t need thousands of dollars of beauty products to slow down the process. It’s going to happen whether I look like I’m 44 or not. What’s important isn’t the look, it’s the act. Most days, I forget how old I am. I have to do the math more often than I care to admit. My age doesn’t mean anything to me these days. I’m long past old enough to drink, old enough to smoke, old enough to do pretty much anything I want (legally).

I’ve let go of society’s expectations for me. Where I’ve been told I should be quieter because I’m becoming irrelevant, I’ve gotten louder.

Embracing ourselves, in whatever form that takes, scares people. Being okay with having an off day and saying screw it, scares people. I say, who cares if it scares them? I’d rather terrify the masses than be afraid of my own power.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 22

Published by

Relationship and Intimacy Coach who loves to bring folks good news and fun facts to help them brighten their day and inform.

Myrtle Beach, SC
345 followers

More from Demeter Delune

Grief and Love Go Hand in Hand

“Grief is a force of energy that cannot be controlled or predicted. It comes and goes on its own schedule.Grief does not obey your plans, or your wishes.Grief will do whatever it wants to you, whenever it wants to. In that regard, Grief has a lot in common with Love.”— Elizabeth Gilbert.

Read full story

Effective Communication Makes Hard Conversations Easier

We need to talk. Those can be four of the scariest words to hear or read, especially from someone you’re in a relationship with. But they don’t have to be, when you know you and your partner have awesome communication skills. It takes time and effort to hone these skills, and one of the best places to do so in the midst of a difficult conversation.

Read full story

The High Cost of Prison Phone Calls is Driving People to Debt

Remaining in communication with friends and loved ones is something most of us take for granted. For those who are incarcerated, it becomes the only lifeline they have to the outside world in a lot of cases. But it's expensive and prohibitively so for a lot of the prison population. And when it becomes a matter of the state making money off your phone calls, it gets even more expensive. Affordable phone calls are directly related to the safety and well-being of all communities because communication reduces the likelihood that incarcerated people will commit another offense after their release. This uncontroversial proposition has been endorsed by Congress, the American Bar Association, the American Correctional Association, the federal Bureau of Prisons, state legislatures, and state regulatory agencies. Unfortunately, opportunities for government and private profit from prison telephone calls are clouding out this common-sense principle, and communities are suffering to fill the phone industry’s coffers.

Read full story
153 comments

Healing a Broken Heart Doesn't Have to Be Difficult

Time heals all wounds. Please don’t ever say this to someone dealing with heartbreak, no matter the source. Although it may be true, it’s the last thing they want to hear, next to “if it’s meant to be, it will happen.” A broken heart can come out of nowhere and doesn’t have to be the result of the end of a relationship. Losing a job, the death of a loved one, and even separation for extended periods of time can all be felt as heartbreak.

Read full story
15 comments

Parents Need to Work Together, Even If They're Apart

It started off great. You loved one another enough to bring a child into the world together. But somewhere along the way, something broke down, and you’re no longer together. Or, you were never together to begin with, but had a child together, anyway.

Read full story

Losing Chemistry and Attraction in Your Relationship is Normal

We are shown from childhood, through movies and books, once we’re in a romantic relationship, it’s all rainbows and puppy dogs forever. The honeymoon phase of any relationship is played up by Hollywood and society at large. It makes sense, why would people want to see the ugly truth, the dirty underside? Maybe, because that’s what is real and it’s better to be prepared for what can happen, rather than walk around with rose colored glasses. The honeymoon phase isn’t meant to last. Every relationship, romantic or not, goes through cycles. Regardless of which cycle you’re in, it is possible to maintain passion, desire, and chemistry through it all.

Read full story
16 comments

The Healthcare System in America is a Joke, Especially For Women

I have struggled with my weight since I was a child. Rather than discuss what healthy eating is with me, my mother put me on fad diet after fad diet, taught me ‘tricks’ to feel full, and instilled a life-long issue with food. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve been guilty of doing some of the same things to myself. In general, I love healthy food. I choose vegetables over most anything, am not big on sweets, and am not a fan of fried foods. So why am I still overweight?

Read full story
Southport, NC

If You're Visiting Southport, Don't Miss Out on Moore Street Oyster Bar

If you're visiting the Oak Island/Southport area during the season, there are a lot of places to enjoy coastal seafood. One of the biggest draws to our area is the fresh, local seafood, but until 2018, Southport didn't have an oyster bar. That all changed when Oliver Landis realized his dream of opening one, after a local favorite restaurant closed. Oliver and his wife, Suzanne, were already the owners of Oliver's, another local favorite, but Mr. Landis knew what Southport needed was an oyster bar.

Read full story

There's a New Way to Send Letters to Inmates in North Carolina

man standing on the edge of a cliff with envelopesPhoto by Jake Melara. Beginning October 18, 2021, if you want to send a handwritten letter to an inmate in North Carolina, you won't be sending it direct to the prison where they're housed. The state contends the reason behind this change is an effort to reduce contraband entering the prisons. According to NCDPS, this program has been in effect for female inmates since 2020 and has allegedly curbed contraband by 40 percent.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy