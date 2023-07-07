Exploring Global Connections: The University of Delaware's Book Smart Program

The University of Delaware (UD) offers an internationalized curriculum that emphasizes cultural exploration for a deeper understanding of global regions and our connections to them.
The new Global Studies major and minor allows students to critically analyze transnational trends and challenges, guided by a globally networked faculty.
The program focuses on the different experiences of ideas across cultures, ranging from topics like migration and the environment to global health and video games.Visit here for more details
This post includes content abridged or formatted by AI tools. Please refer to the source above for verification and additional information. Learn more.
