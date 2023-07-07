Newark, DE

Exploring Global Connections: The University of Delaware's Book Smart Program

The University of Delaware (UD) offers an internationalized curriculum that emphasizes cultural exploration for a deeper understanding of global regions and our connections to them.

The new Global Studies major and minor allows students to critically analyze transnational trends and challenges, guided by a globally networked faculty.

The program focuses on the different experiences of ideas across cultures, ranging from topics like migration and the environment to global health and video games.

Newark, DE

Explore the Fall 2023 Professional and Continuing Studies catalog for a wide range of educational opportunities

The University of Delaware's Division of Professional and Continuing Studies (UD PCS) has released its fall 2023 program guide. The catalog offers a wide range of educational opportunities for learners of all ages and backgrounds.

Delaware State

Preserving Delaware's Natural and Cultural Heritage: The Success of the Open Space Program

Delaware's Open Space Program, created in 1990, aims to acquire new lands to provide Delawareans and visitors with opportunities to enjoy the state's natural and cultural outdoor assets. The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control currently owns or manages almost 45,000 acres of land purchased through the program. The Lenape Conservation Easement at the Fork Branch Nature Preserve in Dover is one such property. It is a gathering place for members of the Lenape Indian Tribe of Delaware, who are working to restore and honor their culture and ancestral rights. The Lenape tribe also plans to restore another piece of ancestral land on the opposite side of the road with the assistance of The Conservation Fund.

Newark, DE

Fall 2023 Program Guide: Diverse Educational Opportunities for Lifelong Learning and Professional Development

The University of Delaware’s Division of Professional and Continuing Studies (UD PCS) has released its fall 2023 program guide, which can be accessed online. The catalog showcases a diverse range of educational opportunities for individuals of various ages, backgrounds, and career paths.

Newark, DE

Recent Achievements and Honors at the University of Delaware

The University of Delaware's newsletter, For the Record, highlights recent achievements and honors of faculty, staff, students, and alumni. In this edition, several individuals were recognized for their accomplishments. Latoya Watson, assistant dean of co-curricular coaching in the College of Arts and Sciences, received a Fulbright U.S. Scholar - International Education Administrators award. This grant will fund her participation in a seminar in Germany, where she will explore trends in higher education and academic partnerships.

Newark, DE

Equitable Approaches Conference: Addressing Gender-Based Violence through Research, Advocacy, and Activism

The University of Delaware will host the Equitable Approaches conference on gender-based violence on September 28-29. The conference aims to address various forms of gender-based violence through research, advocacy, and activism.

Wilmington, DE

Weekly Traffic and Travel Advisory: Construction Projects, Events, and Bus Stop Closures in Wilmington

The City of Wilmington's Public Works Department has provided a list of streets where construction or maintenance will take place from July 10 to July 14, 2023. The list includes projects by the City, DelDOT, Delmarva Power, and private contractors.

Delaware State

Delaware State Police S.O.A.R. Urgently Seeking Wanted Sex Offenders: Help Apprehend Them Now

The Delaware State Police Sex Offender Apprehension and Registration Unit (S.O.A.R.) is seeking wanted sex offenders who failed to register at their current address. If anyone has information, they are asked to call a specific number or contact Delaware Crime Stoppers.

Delaware State

Reopening of Gordons Pond Beach After Piping Plover Nest Failure

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has announced that a stretch of beach at Gordons Pond within Cape Henlopen State Park has been reopened to beachgoers and surf fishers. The area had previously been closed to protect piping plovers after the discovery of a nest in late May.

Delaware State

Important Updates for Delaware School Nutrition Programs: Free and Reduced-Price Meals for 2023-2024 School Year

The Delaware Department of Education has announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture policy for free and reduced-price meals for families who are unable to pay the full price for meals served under the National School Lunch Program (NSLP), School Breakfast Program (SBP), and After School Snack Program (ASSP).

Dover, DE

Apply Now for the 2023 Citizen's Police Academy in Dover: Gain Insight into Law Enforcement and Community Policing

The Dover Police Department is accepting applications for the 2023 Citizen's Police Academy. The program will run from September 12th to November 14th and is designed to educate members of the Dover community about the police department and law enforcement.

Wilmington, DE

Four Suspects Arrested for Shoplifting and Drug Offenses in Delaware

Delaware State Police have arrested four individuals from Wilmington, Delaware, for a shoplifting incident at a Kohl's store. On July 6, 2023, troopers observed Fatima Bey pushing a cart full of stolen merchandise from Kohl's to a nearby Wawa, where she hid the items behind a bush.

New Castle County, DE

The Career Progression of Captain James Leonard in the New Castle County Division of Police

Captain James Leonard joined the New Castle County Division of Police in 2002 and initially served as a Patrol Officer before transferring to the Criminal Investigations Unit in 2007. He worked in the Family Services Squad and the Major Crimes Squad during his time there.

New Castle County, DE

The Rise of South American Theft Groups: Targeting Expensive Homes and Asian American Residents

The New Castle County Division of Police in Delaware, along with other law enforcement agencies, has identified a nationwide trend of residential burglaries carried out by groups known as "South American Theft Groups" or "Crime Tourists." These highly organized criminal enterprises travel from state to state, using advanced techniques to conceal their activities.

Newark, DE

Police Seek Information and Surveillance Video in Investigation of Assault at Glasgow Park

On July 5, 2023, officers in Newark, DE responded to an assault at Glasgow Park. An adult male victim reported being randomly assaulted by multiple male suspects. The Criminal Investigations Unit is now investigating the incident and is asking for any information or surveillance video from witnesses. Detective Vucci can be contacted at (302) 395-2744 or by email at Daniel.Vucci@newcastlede.gov.

2 comments
Sussex County, DE

Sussex County Drug Unit Arrests Young Brothers Following Drug Bust at Lincoln Residence

Two men, Antonio Young and Darus Young, were arrested by the Delaware State Police on various criminal charges following a search warrant executed at a residence in Lincoln. The Sussex Drug Unit had been investigating the Young brothers for drug dealing in Sussex County. The search warrant was executed with the assistance of other law enforcement agencies, and both men were taken into custody without incident.

Delaware State

Delaware Students Shine at National STEM Conference with Innovative Honors

Students and advisors from Delaware recently attended the 45th Annual Technology Student Association (TSA) conference in Louisville, Kentucky. The Delaware delegation included students from various schools who competed in individual and team events across a wide range of categories.

Wilmington, DE

Forms of Persuasion: The Collaboration Between Artists and Corporations in the 1960s

Roger Horowitz interviews Alex Taylor about his new book, Forms of Persuasion: Art and Corporate Image in the 1960s. The book explores the history of corporate patronage in post-war art, focusing on how artists collaborated with multinational corporations to use art for commercial gain.

Delaware State

DNREC Implements Gaff Ban to Protect Overfished Striped Bass Population

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) has implemented a new fishing regulation that prohibits the use of a gaff to handle striped bass caught by recreational anglers.

Delaware State

Delaware's Family SHADE Mini-Grant Program Awards $25,000 to Support Youth with Special Health Care Needs and their Families

The Parent Information Center of Delaware (PIC) and the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) have announced the recipients of the Statewide Family SHADE Mini-Grant Program for 2023-2024. The program aims to improve the overall systems of care for youth with special health care needs and their families.

Lewes, DE

Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Lewes Man, Jonathan Murray

The Delaware State Police Troop 7 has issued a Gold Alert for Jonathan Murray, a 40-year-old man from Lewes, Delaware. He was last seen in the Milford area on July 6, 2023. Efforts to reach him have been unsuccessful, raising concerns for his safety.

