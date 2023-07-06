Wilmington, DE

Delaware State Police Seeking Public Assistance in Locating Bank Robbery Suspect

The Delaware State Police are investigating a bank robbery that took place at the M&T Bank in Wilmington. They are seeking help from the public to locate the suspect, Brian Adam, a 57-year-old resident of Wilmington.

The robbery occurred on July 5, 2023, when Adam demanded money from a teller who complied. He then fled the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash in a blue bag. Despite efforts to locate him, Adam's whereabouts are currently unknown. He is also a suspect in another bank robbery investigation from late June.

New Castle, DE

Chris Piecuch and Christine Smith Appointed as New Leaders of Colonial Board of Education

The Colonial Board of Education Meeting recently held its annual leadership vote. New members were appointed to fill the roles of president and vice president. The newly appointed president is Chris Piecuch, who has been a board member since 2020 and has also been part of the Citizens Finance Oversight Committee since 2015.

Milford, DE

Missing Milford Man Located, Delaware State Police Revoke Gold Alert

The Gold Alert issued by the Delaware State Police Troop 5 for James Boyton has been revoked. James has been found, thus ending the search operation. The public can keep track of the Delaware State Police's activities and provide feedback on their performance. The police department also encourages comments on their compliance with CALEA Accreditation Standards.Visit here for more details.

Newark, DE

Empowering First-Year Students: Professor Sheldon Hewlett's Approach to Teaching Materials Science and Engineering

The transition from high school to college can be daunting, especially for first-year students. To help ease this transition, the University of Delaware (UD) has interviewed professors who teach courses typically taken by first-year students. These include professors of biology, writing, business, calculus, political science, and sociology. In this particular story, Assistant Professor Sheldon Hewlett discusses his approach to teaching materials science.

Newark, DE

University of Delaware Addresses Cybersecurity Breach Impacting Third-Party Service Providers

The University of Delaware Office of Information Security alerted its community to a recent cybersecurity breach that may have affected some of its members. The breach, which impacted thousands of organizations worldwide, directly affected third-party service providers that collaborate with the University. The incident was reported to the University in late June by the National Student Clearinghouse (NSC) and Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association (TIAA), both of which conduct business with the University. The two organizations were victims of a cybersecurity attack that exploited a vulnerability in the file-transfer software MOVEit.

Milford, DE

Delaware State Police Seek Public's Help in Locating Missing Milford Man, Issue Gold Alert

Delaware State Police Troop 5 has issued a Gold Alert for James Boyton, a 42-year-old man from Milford, Delaware. James was last seen in the Milford area and there is growing concern for his safety and well-being as attempts to contact or locate him have proven unsuccessful.

New Castle, DE

Wilmington University Women's Lacrosse Announces 2023 Prospect Day for Grades 8-12 on September 17

The head coach of Wilmington University Women's Lacrosse, Kevin Day, has announced a prospect day for girls lacrosse players currently in grades 8-12. This will take place on Sunday, September 17 at the WU Athletics Complex. The primary aim of the day is to work on fundamentals with a strong emphasis on collegiate level skills.

New Castle, DE

Wilmington University Volleyball Team to Host Skills Camp and Position-Specific Clinics for High School Students in August

The Wilmington University volleyball team, under the guidance of 19-year coaching veteran Kim Huggins-Habbert, will host a three-day Wildcats in Training: 2023 Volleyball Camp. This camp, aimed at high school students, is set to take place in August and is designed to prepare participants for the upcoming season. The camp will run from morning until afternoon and will provide comprehensive instruction on various aspects of the game, both at an individual skill and team level.

Delaware State

AG Jennings Applauds Joint Lawsuit Against Prehired for Protecting Consumers from Deceptive Practices

Attorney General Kathy Jennings lauded the Consumer Protection Financial Bureau and 11 states for their lawsuit against tech sales "bootcamp" Prehired. She previously announced that the DOJ was investigating the company. Jennings praised the lawsuit as a significant move to protect consumers, especially students, from the company's deceptive practices.

Delaware State

Delaware Classifies Potbellied Pigs as Invasive Species, Requires Owners to Apply for Permit

The Delaware Department of Agriculture (DDA) recently classified potbellied pigs and feral swine as invasive species in a new regulation, published on June 1 in the Delaware Register of Regulations. The classification was made as a response to a significant increase in potbellied pigs running at large since 2016. These animals have been known to become feral quickly, contract and spread contagious diseases, and are often abandoned by their owners, creating a nuisance for private property owners. The DDA is providing a 30-day grace period for owners to apply for an Invasive Animal Permit, with the deadline set on August 12.

Blades, DE

Delaware Man Arrested for 4th DUI Offense After Police Chase and Resisting Arrest

The Delaware State Police have arrested 56-year-old Christopher Waller from Blades, Delaware on charges of felony DUI and resisting arrest. The arrest followed a pursuit in Seaford one Tuesday evening. During a patrol, a trooper spotted Waller driving a black Chevrolet Silverado westbound on Concord Road around Sussex Highway. The trooper recognized Waller and confirmed through a computer check that he was driving with a suspended license.

Delaware State

Delaware Leads the Nation in School Safety Initiatives with Comprehensive Program

The Delaware Comprehensive School Safety Program (CSSP) has completed several major safety initiatives, marking a significant milestone in its mission to enhance public safety in all Delaware schools. The initiatives include the creation of new high-resolution maps for every public and charter school, the implementation of standard response and reunification training in all districts, and the release of a new comprehensive school safety plan for all schools.

Delaware State

Delaware State Treasurer Explores Interstate Partnership for EARNS Retirement Program

The Office of State Treasurer in Delaware is exploring an interstate collaboration for the Delaware Expanding Access for Retirement and Necessary Savings (EARNS) Program. The EARNS Program board has authorized the Treasurer’s office to evaluate entry into an interstate partnership or multistate consortium. This is expected to support the launch and future success of the retirement savings program. Treasurer Colleen Davis expressed her enthusiasm for the support of the EARNS Program Board and believes partnering with other programs would allow for collaborative decision making with industry leaders, benefiting the program as it moves towards its launch.

Delaware State

Delaware Achieves Record Wild Turkey Harvest in 2023 Amid Successful Conservation Efforts

The state of Delaware recorded a record-breaking wild turkey harvest in 2023, with hunters reportedly harvesting 785 wild turkeys during the spring season, according to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control. This represents a 38% increase from the total for the 2022 hunting season and a new all-time high harvest for the state, surpassing the previous record of 706 turkeys set in 2016. The record harvest reflects the success of conservation efforts that began in the mid-1980s to restore the turkey population in Delaware, which had disappeared since the late 1800s.

New Castle County, DE

New Castle Police Investigate Motorcycle Gunman in Milltown Road Shooting Incident

Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police are looking into a shooting incident. The police were called to the scene of the crime at the junction of Milltown Road and McKennans Church Road. It was reported that an unidentified person on a motorcycle fired multiple gunshots at a car.

New Castle County, DE

New Castle County Police Investigate Armed Carjacking and Kidnapping at Banning Park, Appeal for Public's Help

Detectives from the New Castle County Division of Police are investigating a carjacking incident that took place at Banning Park. Officers were dispatched to the park after receiving a report of a carjacking. The victim, a 27-year-old male, informed the officers that he was eating lunch in his car near a large pond in the park when he was approached by an armed male suspect.

Newark, DE

University of Delaware Student Faces Felony Charges Following Dating Violence Incident on Campus

The University of Delaware Police Department (UDPD) is currently investigating an incident of dating violence that took place on campus. The episode was reported on Monday at the Ray Street Complex, where two undergraduate students were found with injuries. The injured students were a 23-year-old man, Joshua McCary, and a woman, both initially charged with third-degree assault based on physical evidence and facts available at the scene.

New Castle County, DE

Senior Sergeant Alexandra Knorr and Master Corporal Brian Lucas Earn Promotions for Dedication and Commitment to New Castle County Police Division

Today, Colonel Joseph Bloch has announced the promotions of two officers within the New Castle County Division of Police. Senior Sergeant Alexandra Knorr has been promoted to Lieutenant and Master Corporal Brian Lucas to Sergeant. Both have shown remarkable dedication and commitment throughout their careers in the police force.

Dover, DE

Participate in Comprehensive Plan Update Surveys to Shape the Town's Future

The page for Comprehensive Plan Update Surveys is now live with two types of surveys available. One is intended for town residents, while the other is for non-residents or event attendees. People are encouraged to complete their respective survey and learn more about the ongoing update process.

Delmar, DE

Gold Alert Cancelled: Missing Delmar Woman, Helga Melvin, Safely Located

The Gold Alert issued by Delaware State Police Troop 5 for Helga Melvin on July 9, 2023, has been cancelled. The announcement indicates that Melvin has been safely located. The public is encouraged to stay updated by following the Delaware State Police's activities online. They also invite feedback via their Citizen Satisfaction Survey and comments on their compliance with CALEA Accreditation Standards.Visit here for more details.

Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Man Arrested by Delaware State Police for Firearm Offenses While Under Influence

The Delaware State Police apprehended Shafi Meachum, a Philadelphia resident, for firearm offenses in the early hours of a Sunday morning. Responding to a call, troopers found Meachum with a firearm in a black Jeep Grand Cherokee on the shoulder of a northbound highway. An on-duty New Castle County paramedic had stopped to check on Meachum after noticing him in the backseat with the door open and his arm hanging out.

