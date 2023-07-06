Delaware State Police Seeking Public Assistance in Locating Bank Robbery Suspect

The Delaware State Police are investigating a bank robbery that took place at the M&T Bank in Wilmington. They are seeking help from the public to locate the suspect, Brian Adam, a 57-year-old resident of Wilmington.

The robbery occurred on July 5, 2023, when Adam demanded money from a teller who complied. He then fled the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash in a blue bag. Despite efforts to locate him, Adam's whereabouts are currently unknown. He is also a suspect in another bank robbery investigation from late June.