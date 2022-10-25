Debunking 5 Camel Myths

Camels are huge animals that live in deserts and are used for carrying goods and people. They got domesticated some 7,000-8,000 years ago - that's a very long period in which several misconceptions were created about them.

Here are 5 of the most common ones.

1. Camel Hump Is Full Of Water

In case you imagined an animal carrying a tank full of water on its back, you are mistaken. Camel humps are not filled with water, they are full of fat.

If not enough food and water are available, fat from the hump will get metabolized and turned into water and energy. The water is used for hydration and the energy is used to keep moving. This way, camels can easily survive in the desert.

If camels use too much of the fat from the hump without replenishing it, the hump will visibly become limp and fall on one side of the body.

2. Camels Love To Spit

Another common myth about camels is their spitting behavior. People think that all camels do is spit at everyone, no matter what. This couldn't be further from the truth.

Yes, camels may occasionally spit, but only if provoked. You will rarely find one that spits at you for no reason.

But if they do, such spit might have a very unpleasant smell as it consists of mixed saliva and partially digested plants.

3. Camels Originated In Africa

When you think of camels, the first thing that might come to mind is the endless sea of sand and camel caravans traversing the harsh desert conditions.

That's why many people get surprised to learn that camels came from a completely different continent. They first appeared in the rainforests of the southwestern USA some 45 million years ago.

The first camel was the size of a small dog and weighed around 50 pounds - that's 30 times less than today's 1,500 pounds-heavy camels!

As the climate changed, camels were evolving, becoming bigger, and changing habitats. Millions of years later, camelus, today’s modern camel, moved outside of North America, around 5 million years ago, and entered Asia.

4. Camels Don't Sweat

Scientists long believed that camels didn't sweat. After all, preserving water is the main thing when living in the desert - it made sense that camels had no sweat glands.

To their surprise, camels have sweat glands in all areas of their bodies, except in the skin of the upper lip, nostrils, and perianal region. Just like in humans, the sweat evaporates directly from the skin surface and the water removes body heat through evaporation.

5. Camels Bury Their Heads In Sand

Camels and ostriches have a bad reputation for "putting their heads in the sand". Some believe that they do so to protect themselves from sand storms or to cool down. But this couldn't be further from the truth.

Camels don't bury their head in sand as it would be detrimental to their health - such behavior would only increase the probability of a predator spotting and surprising the camels.