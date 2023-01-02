Death by Tire, Gas and Fire

image of a tire Photo by Dee F. Cee

Have you ever heard of death by necklacing? Necklacing is when an individual has a tire placed around his or her neck. Gasoline would then be poured on this person. He or she is then mercilessly set on fire. Sometimes, the person's hands were chopped off or tied behind their backs to ensure no escaping this death.(https://allthatsinteresting.com/necklacing).

One might ask who deserved such an heinous death? In South Africa, blacks were ruled by whites under the racist policy of apartheid. Under this system, racism was the legal practice of the government . Blacks and whites were forced to live and work separately. Schools were were separate based on race. Eighty per cent of the land in South Africa were given to whites, though they were the minority. (https://www.history.com/topics/africa/apartheid)

While the victims of the this horrible act were black, so were the perpetrators. This punishment was reserved -- not for the whites -- but for blacks who were suspected of being informants for the racist government. Between 1984 and 1987, it is estimated that 672 people were burned alive in South Africa. Half of these victims died by necklacing (https://allthatsinteresting.com/necklacing#:~:text=A%20Legacy%20of%20Death).

A South-African woman named Maki Skosana was killed this way in June of 1986. It was filmed by news crews and put on television. The woman was even hit in the head with a rock and her body raped with glass (https://www.watchoutnews.com/post/2019/01/11/necklacing-death-by-tire-fire-video).

There were anti-apartheid leaders who were opposed to this practice, but not all. Bishop Desmond Tutu, an important leader in the fight against the government's racist policies stated, " If you do this kind of thing, I will find it difficult to speak for the cause of liberation." However, Winnie Mandela, the wife of Nelson Mandela, did not share his view. Her words were, “With our boxes of matches and our necklaces we shall liberate this country.” (https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-43627974)

Apartheid finally came to an end in the 1990s with free democratic elections. In April 1994, Nelson Mandela was elected the first black president of South Africa.