Man Sentenced to Death in 2003 for Rape in Louisiana

image of a court house Photo by taken by Dee F. Cee (content contributor)

On May 3, 1964 thirty three year old Ronald Lee Wolfe was the last man to be put to death in the United States for the crime of rape (https://dbpedia.org/page/Ronald_Wolfe_(rapist). He was convicted of raping an eight year old girl in 1959 and was sentenced to die in the gas chambers of Missouri.

However, in 2003 Patrick Kennedy was also sentenced to death for rape in a Louisiana courtroom (https://www.law.cornell.edu/supct/cert/07-343). The victim was his step daughter. She was eight years old as well.

Initially, Kennedy told the police that two teenagers had broken into his home and raped the girl. However, it was later discovered that Kennedy had called a cleaning company about blood stain removal from carpet before notifying the police, thus making him a suspect. (https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3229316/Spared-death-2008-man-loses-appeal-child-rape-case.html).

Subsequently, the victim herself stated that her step father had indeed committed this horrendous act. He was convicted and received the death penalty. The statute for allowing the death penalty for rape where the victim is under 12 was enacted in 1995 in Louisiana. At the time five other states had similar sentences. These states included South Carolina, Montana, Oklahoma, Florida and Texas (https://www.cnn.com/2008/CRIME/04/15/rape.execution/index.html). In 1977 the United States Supreme Court had ruled that if a the victim was an adult woman, the death penalty could not be permitted.

Kennedy's lawyers argued that the "punishment was disproportionate to the crime" (https://www.nytimes.com/2003/08/31/us/louisiana-sentence-renews-debate-on-the-death-penalty.html). Opponents of the death penalty believed that the law might turn a rapist into a murderer if the penalties for both crimes were the same (https://www.cnn.com/2008/CRIME/04/15/rape.execution/index.html). In 2008, the Supreme Court in a 5-4 decision ruled that the sentence violated the 8th amendment of the constitution. This amendment bans cruel and unusual punishments.

Kennedy received a life sentence for his crime.