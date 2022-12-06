Man Displayed in Zoo in 1906

image of Ota Benga Photo by bing.com/images/search

Ota Benga was a young man from Central Africa who was brought to America and actually put into a cage at a zoo. Benga was born in 1883 in the Ituri Forest which later became the Congo Free State and is now the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

In 1885, in order to avoid fighting over Africa, European nations met at the Berlin Conference where they agreed to divide the continent. The part of Africa where Benga lived was given to King Leopold III of Belgium. Leopold was a ruthless leader forcing the people to work by fear and intimidation. If workers did not meet quotas, their hands or feet were chopped off.(https://www.theguardian.com/world/2002/jul/18/congo.andrewosborn) They could even be killed

One day after hunting for food, Benga returned to his village and found everyone murdered, including his entire family. The suspected murderers were the private army of Leopold. Benga was later kidnapped by slave traders and forced to work in a farming village.

In 1904, Benga was bought by Samuel Phillips Verner who was an American missionary as well as an anthropologist. He was under contract by the Louisiana Purchase Exposition (St. Louis World's Fair) to bring Africans, specifically pymies, to be part of an exposition. Benga as well as others were purchased and brought to America. Not only were these Africans displayed at the fair but also Geronimo, the chief of the Apaches.(https://www.let.rug.nl/usa/biographies/geronimo/at-the-worlds-fair.php)

In 1906, while traveling with Verner, Benga was exhibited in the monkey house at the Bronx Zoo. He was caged with an orangutan. Many black clergymen became outraged and insisted that Benga be freed. Later, that same year Benga was released. One of the clergymen, Reverend James Gordon, placed him in the Howard Colored Orphan Asylum.

In 1910 Benga relocated to Lynchburg, Va. There, he was formally educated and obtained a job at a tobacco company. He was saving up money to return to Africa. However, due to World War I, travelling abroad was next to impossible. On March 16, 1916 , Benga committed suicide. He was 33 years old.