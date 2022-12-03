Seven Men Executed for Rape in 1951

image of the Martinsville 7 Photo by bing.com/search?q=image

Francis DeSales Grayson, Frank Hairston Jr., Howard Hairston, James Luther Hairston, Joe Henry Hampton, Booker T. Miller, and John Clabon Taylor were seven young men executed in Virginia in 1951 for the rape of a white woman. These men were also known as the Martinsville 7 They ranged in ages from 18 to 37. Their accuser was a 32 year old white woman named Ruby Stroud Floyd.

At that time rape was a capital offense, however, only black men, at least in the state of Virginia, ever received the death penalty for this crime (https://www.zinnedproject.org/news/tdih/virginia-executes-martinsville-seven/).

On April 29, 1949 Joe Henry Hampton was tried first. Two defendants, Taylor and James Hairston agreed to be tried together. Incredibly all six trials were completed in 11 days. Each of the defendants was convicted. The convictions were appealed but upheld by the Virginia Supreme court. The U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear the case at all.

Four of the Martinsville 7 were electrocuted on February 2, 1951 and the remaining 3 on February 5, 1951.

In 2021 Governor Ralph Northam granted pardons to the men, stating, “While these pardons do not address the guilt of the seven, they serve as recognition from the Commonwealth that these men were tried without adequate due process and received a racially biased death sentence not similarly applied to white defendants. We all deserve a criminal justice system that is fair, equal, and gets it right – no matter who you are or what you look like. I’m grateful to the advocates and families of the Martinsville Seven for their dedication and perseverance."(https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/31/us/martinsville-seven-7-young-black-men-pardon/index.html)