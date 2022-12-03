Postmaster and Daughter Killed by Racist Mob in 1898

image of a memorial Frazier Baker Photo by bing.com/search?

On February 22,1898 in a small town in Lake City, South Carolina, a postmaster named Frazier Baker and his infant daughter named Julia were murdered. Baker, who by profession was a teacher, had been appointed postmaster by President McKinley. McKinley was considered to be pro-black.

The white residents who lived in Lake City, which is in Florence County, were opposed to Frazier being appointed. They refused to use the post office and complained that services were cut (https://www.wbtw.com/news/pee-dee).

The post office was also the home of the Bakers who had 6 children. A mob of white men had gathered outside and set it on fire. While the family of 8 fled the burning building, they were shot at

by the men. Baker and Julia were killed. One report indicated that more than 100 bullets holes were found in the home that the family had once lived in (http://historymatters.gmu.edu/).

There were no charges filed by the state of South Carolina. The next year, however, in April of 1899, thirteen men were charged by federal prosecutors. Not only were they charged with the murders of Baker and Julia, but they faced 22 other charges. However, justice did not prevail. The case did not go forward and no one was ever convicted of these crimes.

Lavinia Baker, the widow of Frazier, later moved out of South Carolina to Boston, Massachusetts with her five remaining children. U.S. Representative Jim Clyburn, a democrat from South Carolina, sponsored legislation to have the post office in Lake City named after Baker in 2019. President Trump signed it into law.