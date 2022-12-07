Willie James Howard Gave a Girl a Christmas Card, Then He Was Forced to Jump Into a River

image of headstone of Willie James Howard Photo by bing.com/search?

Willie James Howard was a fifteen year old black boy who lived in Live Oak, Florida. He had a job as a delivery boy for the Van Priest Five and Dime Store in 1943. At Christmas time, he sent all of the female employees a Christmas card, including 17 year Cynthia Goff.

The teenaged girl had gotten upset at receiving the card. She was white. When word got back to Willie that Cynthia was upset, he sent her a letter explaining his feelings for her (https://dunnhistory.com/the-lynching-of-willie-james-howard-1944/). Her father had gotten wind of this. Cynthia's father, Alex Goff, was a former member of Florida's House of Representatives. Goff came with two friends to Willie's house and took the boy at gunpoint. He and his friends also went to Willie's father place of employment and forced him to come with them at gunpoint as well. They drove to a cilff along the Suwannee River. Goff then gave the boy the option of jumping into the river or be shot. The boy jumped. Willie's body was found the next day.

Once the authorities got involved, they were told a different version of events by Goff. He stated he and his friends had taken the boy to his father to be whipped for writing the letter. He stated that Willie refused to be whipped and a struggle occurred. He reported that this was when the boy fell into the river and drowned. The case was investigated and brought before a grand jury. Only one witness was called. It was the father of Willie. He was asked two questions that had nothing to do with the events of that night (https://dunnhistory.com/the-lynching-of-willie-james-howard-1944/). No charges were ever filed.