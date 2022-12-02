Female Inmate Stabs Guard With Ice Pick

image of Joan Little Photo by bing.com/images/search?

On August 27, 1974 at the Beaufort County Jail in Washington, North Carolina, a guard was found naked from the waist down in the cell of a female inmate. The guard had been stabbed 11 times. His name was Clarence Alligood and he was dead.

An ice pick was found in his hand. The name of the female inmate was Joan Little. Joan had been arrested for grand larceny and had received a sentence of seven to ten years in prison. She was still at the jail waiting out the appeals process. At the time of this incident Joan was only twenty years old. She was approximately 5'3" and weighed about 120 pounds. Alligood was reported to be 6 foot tall and weighing 200 pounds. He was sixty-two.

While Alligood's body was in the cell, Joan was nowhere to be found. She was considered a fugitive and could be shot on sight. With the help of an attorney, Joan made a deal to turn herself in

Joan always contended that she was defending herself against a sexual assault and therefore Alligood's death was the result of self defense. Seminal fluid indeed had been found on the guard's body (https://newsone.com/2679256/joan-little-case). Joan's trial began July 14, 1975. Her jury was comprised of six whites and six blacks.

On August 14, 1975 Joan Little was found not guilty. Joan still had to complete her sentence for her original crime of larceny. She escaped prison in 1977, one month before she was eligible for parole. She was captured and returned to prison to complete her term.