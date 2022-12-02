Washington, NC

Female Inmate Stabs Guard With Ice Pick

Dee F. Cee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ekIyv_0jU94J4000
image of Joan LittlePhoto bybing.com/images/search?

On August 27, 1974 at the Beaufort County Jail in Washington, North Carolina, a guard was found naked from the waist down in the cell of a female inmate. The guard had been stabbed 11 times. His name was Clarence Alligood and he was dead.

An ice pick was found in his hand. The name of the female inmate was Joan Little. Joan had been arrested for grand larceny and had received a sentence of seven to ten years in prison. She was still at the jail waiting out the appeals process. At the time of this incident Joan was only twenty years old. She was approximately 5'3" and weighed about 120 pounds. Alligood was reported to be 6 foot tall and weighing 200 pounds. He was sixty-two.

While Alligood's body was in the cell, Joan was nowhere to be found. She was considered a fugitive and could be shot on sight. With the help of an attorney, Joan made a deal to turn herself in

Joan always contended that she was defending herself against a sexual assault and therefore Alligood's death was the result of self defense. Seminal fluid indeed had been found on the guard's body (https://newsone.com/2679256/joan-little-case). Joan's trial began July 14, 1975. Her jury was comprised of six whites and six blacks.

On August 14, 1975 Joan Little was found not guilty. Joan still had to complete her sentence for her original crime of larceny. She escaped prison in 1977, one month before she was eligible for parole. She was captured and returned to prison to complete her term.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# racism rape trial

Comments / 30

Published by

Poet

Kingstree, SC
281 followers

More from Dee F. Cee

Man Displayed in Zoo in 1906

Ota Benga was a young man from Central Africa who was brought to America and actually put into a cage at a zoo. Benga was born in 1883 in the Ituri Forest which later became the Congo Free State and is now the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Read full story
16 comments
Martinsville, VA

Seven Men Executed for Rape in 1951

image of the Martinsville 7Photo bybing.com/search?q=image. Francis DeSales Grayson, Frank Hairston Jr., Howard Hairston, James Luther Hairston, Joe Henry Hampton, Booker T. Miller, and John Clabon Taylor were seven young men executed in Virginia in 1951 for the rape of a white woman. These men were also known as the Martinsville 7 They ranged in ages from 18 to 37. Their accuser was a 32 year old white woman named Ruby Stroud Floyd.

Read full story
143 comments
Lake City, SC

Postmaster and Daughter Killed by Racist Mob in 1898

image of a memorial Frazier BakerPhoto bybing.com/search?. On February 22,1898 in a small town in Lake City, South Carolina, a postmaster named Frazier Baker and his infant daughter named Julia were murdered. Baker, who by profession was a teacher, had been appointed postmaster by President McKinley. McKinley was considered to be pro-black.

Read full story
1 comments
Live Oak, FL

Willie James Howard Gave a Girl a Christmas Card, Then He Was Forced to Jump Into a River

image of headstone of Willie James HowardPhoto bybing.com/search?. Willie James Howard was a fifteen year old black boy who lived in Live Oak, Florida. He had a job as a delivery boy for the Van Priest Five and Dime Store in 1943. At Christmas time, he sent all of the female employees a Christmas card, including 17 year Cynthia Goff.

Read full story
Birmingham, AL

Four Girls Killed In Church by a Bomb

image of 16th Street Baptist ChurchPhoto bybing.com/search?. Addie Mae Collins (14), Cynthia Wesley (14), Carole Robinson (14) and Denise McNair (11) were killed September 15, 1963 when a bomb exploded killing them at a church in Birmingham, Alabama. The 16th Street Baptist Church where the explosion occurred was a significant part of the Civil Rights Movement. It was often a meeting place for civil rights leaders. Several other church members were injured in the blast as well.

Read full story
4 comments
Groveland, FL

Two Young Men Were Sentenced to Death for Rape

image of 3 of the Groveland 4Photo bybing.com/images/search. On June 16, 1949, according to alleged victims Norma and Willie Padgett, their car had mechanical problems. Four young men had stopped to assist them but instead sexually assaulted the woman and beat up the man. A manhunt was initiated to find the perpetrators of this crime. Charles Greenlee, Walter Irvin, Samuel Shephard, and Ernest Thomas were all suspects. Greenlee, Irvin, and Shephard were arrested. Thomas, however, was killed by the mob that had been looking for them.

Read full story
Mims, FL

Husband and Wife House Bombed on Christmas Day

image of Harry and Harriet MoorePhoto bybing.com/search?. On December 25, 1951 in Mims, Florida, Harry and Harriet Moore were murdered in their own home by a bomb. Harry and Harriet had gotten married on December 25, 1926. They were celebrating not only Christmas but also their 25th wedding anniversary. The Moores were in their bedroom when a homemade bomb exploded. Neither died right away, but Harry died first while being transported to a hospital and Harriet died nine days later.

Read full story

George Stinney Died in the Electric Chair at 14

image of George StinneyPhoto bybing.com/images/search?view. George Stinney was only 14 years old when he was put to death in the electric chair in South Carolina on June 16, 1944. Stinney was an African American teenager accused and convicted of killing two white girls in the small, racially segregated town of Alculo. The victims were 7 year old Mary Emma Thames and 11 year old Betty June Binnicker. Stinney did admit to having seen the girls the day that they were murdered, but their bodies had been found several hundreds yards away from that sighting. Because the the teenager reportedly weighed only 95 pounds at the time (he was barely 5 feet time), many who examined the case years later believed that he was not strong enough to have moved the girls' bodies that far. As a matter of fact, Stinney was so small that he had to sit on books to reach the head piece of the electric chair.

Read full story

Who Hung Emmett Till's Father?

Almost everyone knows the story of Emmett Till. He was a fourteen year old African American boy who was murdered for allegedly offending a white woman. Till was born in Chicago, Illinois but was visiting relatives in Money, Mississippi in 1955. Possibly because he was not reared in the South, he may not have understood the consequences of offending white people in a racist, segregated state such as Mississippi. Regardless of his lack of comprehension as to what may happen if in interacted what was deemed inappropriately at the time, he surely did not deserved to be killed on August 28, 1955. Two men were accused of murdering the teenager. However, both were acquitted by an all white, all male jury. They had deliberated for only 57 minutes.

Read full story

My Daughter Was a Murder Suspect

My daughter was a sophomore in college and was casually dating a young man she had met while on campus. The young man was not enrolled at this college but he was well-liked by the students who took classes at the school. While the relationship was not serious, my daughter did have trust issues with him. She always suspected he was seeing other women when he was not with her.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy