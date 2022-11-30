Two Young Men Were Sentenced to Death for Rape

image of 3 of the Groveland 4 Photo by bing.com/images/search

On June 16, 1949, according to alleged victims Norma and Willie Padgett, their car had mechanical problems. Four young men had stopped to assist them but instead sexually assaulted the woman and beat up the man. A manhunt was initiated to find the perpetrators of this crime. Charles Greenlee, Walter Irvin, Samuel Shephard, and Ernest Thomas were all suspects. Greenlee, Irvin, and Shephard were arrested. Thomas, however, was killed by the mob that had been looking for them.

The three men were beaten while being held in jail. Greenlee and Shepard confessed to the crime, but Irvin did not. The case went to trial and all were convicted. Shepard and Irvin received the death penalty for the crime while Greenlee got life in prison.

Thurgood Marshall was the lead attorney for the NAACP at the time. He played a major role with the appeals process before the Supreme Court for Irvin and Shepard. The two men's convictions were overturned and a new trial was ordered. Greenlee did not challenge his life sentence. While transporting the men from the state prison back to jail where they were to await a new trial, the sheriff claim to have had a flat tire. According to the sheriff, attempting to escape, the two men attacked him and he had to shoot them both. Shepard was killed but Irvin survived. He was able to report that he and Shepard had been shot in cold blood.

Unfortunately, Irvin was found guilty at his second trial and again sentenced to death. In 1954 a new governor was elected in Florida and he commuted Irvin's sentence to life in prison. In 1962 Greenlee was paroled and died in 2012. Irvin was paroled in 1968 and died in 1969. In 2021 all four men were exonerated.