Husband and Wife House Bombed on Christmas Day

On December 25, 1951 in Mims, Florida, Harry and Harriet Moore were murdered in their own home by a bomb. Harry and Harriet had gotten married on December 25, 1926. They were celebrating not only Christmas but also their 25th wedding anniversary. The Moores were in their bedroom when a homemade bomb exploded. Neither died right away, but Harry died first while being transported to a hospital and Harriet died nine days later.

Harry and Harriet were very active during the 1930's. They organized for the NAACP. They both worked in education. Harry was a principal and Harriet was a teacher. They initiated a legal battle that resulted in equal pay for black and white educators, which led to them being fired from their jobs. Harry eventually became president and then executive director of the NAACP in the state of Florida.

Harry was extremely successful in his role as leader of this organization. Over a 100,000 black voters were registered. He also investigated lynchings as well as unfair convictions of blacks in Florida. At the time of his death he was looking into the case of 4 black males accused of raping a white woman and beating her husband. Three of the young men had been tried convicted. Two were sentenced to death and one to life in prison. (The fourth man had been killed by a posse earlier). The Supreme court overturned these convictions. Two of these men were shot by the county sheriff. One survived. Moore demanded that the sheriff be indicted and tried for murder. Many believe that this could have been the reason that the Moores were killed. Though their deaths were investigated by the FBI, no one was ever brought to justice.