George Stinney Died in the Electric Chair at 14

George Stinney was only 14 years old when he was put to death in the electric chair in South Carolina on June 16, 1944. Stinney was an African American teenager accused and convicted of killing two white girls in the small, racially segregated town of Alculo. The victims were 7 year old Mary Emma Thames and 11 year old Betty June Binnicker. Stinney did admit to having seen the girls the day that they were murdered, but their bodies had been found several hundreds yards away from that sighting. Because the the teenager reportedly weighed only 95 pounds at the time (he was barely 5 feet time), many who examined the case years later believed that he was not strong enough to have moved the girls' bodies that far. As a matter of fact, Stinney was so small that he had to sit on books to reach the head piece of the electric chair.

Both George and his older brother John were arrested on suspicion of the crime. But John was later released. Police officers claimed that George had confessed to the murders. However, Stinney's cell mate Wilford Hunter, who had been arrested for stealing cars, stated that Stinney told him that he had not committed the crimes. Stinney's trial took less than a day and the lawyer who represented him put on little to no case. He was executed exactly 83 days after the girls were killed.

Seventy years later Stinney's conviction was vacated based on new evidence, clearing the him of any involvement in the murders.