My Daughter Was a Murder Suspect

My daughter was a sophomore in college and was casually dating a young man she had met while on campus. The young man was not enrolled at this college but he was well-liked by the students who took classes at the school. While the relationship was not serious, my daughter did have trust issues with him. She always suspected he was seeing other women when he was not with her.

One night after an argument with the young man, my daughter dropped him off at his house. The next day she saw on Facebook many people posting the words "Rest In Peace" and the young man's name. Incredibly, she thought that this guy and his friends were playing a sick joke on her. Then she was contacted by the police. The police informed her that she was the last person known to be with this young man before he died. The young man had died from a stab wound in the chest and was found in the backyard of his family's home by his grandfather.

After many interviews with the police and an assessment of the evidence, it was determined that the young man died from a self-inflicted injury. Apparently, he had been severely depressed over the recent death of his grandmother--the woman who raised him. My daughter was cleared of having any connection with his death. However, many people did not accept the ruling in the police report and still blamed her. In some people's minds she will always be associated with tragic death of her friend.