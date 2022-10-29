Musk plans to be Twitter's CEO a source says

musk as twitter ceo @twitter

Tesla CEO Elon Musk plans to take over as CEO of Twitter after the $44 billion acquisition.

Elon Musk plans to take over as CEO of Twitter Inc. when he finally got $44 billion, taking the biggest social media atop Tesla Inc. and SpaceX.

Elon Musk intends to replace Parag Agrawal, who was fired and other executives at the end of the takeover, a person familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified considering internal discussions. The billionaire is expected to become president in the interim, but the role could be handed over in the long term, the person added. Twitter representatives declined to comment. Musk's acquisition puts the world's richest man at the head of the struggling social network after six months of public and legal wrangling. Among Musk's first moves: a turnaround. Exits include Vijaya Gadde, head of law, policy and trust; CFO Ned Segal, who joined Twitter in 2017; and Sean Edgett, who has served as general counsel at Twitter since 2012. Edgett was removed from the building, Bloomberg News reported. Musk plans to remove the permanent user ban because he doesn't believe in lifetime bans, the person said. This means that people who fled the platform may be allowed to return, although it is unclear whether that includes former President Donald Trump, the person said.

Elon Musk has taken Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) on a brutal rampage, leaving company executives but offering few details on how he will fulfill his ambitions for social media influencers.

"The bird has been set free," he tweeted after reading up to $44 billion on Thursday, referring to Twitter's bird symbol in a clear sign of his desire to see the company have fewer limits on the content that can be published. Advertisement · Scroll down

The CEO of electric car maker Tesla Inc ( TSLA.O ) and a proponent of free speech, however, also said he wants to prevent the platform from becoming an echo chamber for hate and division.

Other goals include trying to "defeat" spambots on Twitter and making an algorithm that determines how content is presented to its users in public. Latest update

Still, Musk did not give details about how he will get all this and who will manage the company. He said he planned to cut jobs, leaving 7,500 Twitter users worried about their future. He also said Thursday that he didn't buy Twitter to make more money but "to try to help humanity, which I love."

Less than 10% of the 266 Twitter users who participated in a survey by the messaging app Blind expected to still have their jobs in three months. Blind allows employees to report complaints anonymously when they sign up for company email. Musk has fired Twitter chief Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal and head of policy and policy Vijaya Gadde, according to people familiar with the matter. He accused them of misleading him and Twitter investors about the number of fake accounts on the platform. Agrawal and Segal were at Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco when the deal fell through and were being evacuated, the source added.

Musk, who is also the CEO of the rocket company SpaceX, is considering becoming the interim CEO of Twitter as a person familiar with the matter follows a previous Reuters report. Musk plans to lift the employee ban permanently, Bloomberg said, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Twitter, Musk and executives did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 'CHIEF TWITTER'

Before closing the deal, Musk walked into Twitter's headquarters on Wednesday with a big smile and a sink, tweeting "let this sink in." He changed his Twitter profile description to "Chief Twit".

Musk said in May that he would reverse the Twitter ban of Donald Trump, whose account was deleted after the attack on the US Capitol. A representative for Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters, but the US president previously said he would not return to the platform and launch his own social media app, Truth. Social. Musk tried to allay fears among Twitter users about the impending layoffs and reassured the media that his previous criticism of Twitter's content modification laws would not undermine his appeal.

"It is clear that Twitter cannot become a free hellscape, where anything can be said without consequences!" Musk said Thursday in an open letter to the media. As news of the deal spread, some Twitter users were quick to show they were ready to leave.

One user of the @mustlovedogsxo account said, "I'll be happy and out of heartbreak if Musk, well, does what we all hope." An example shows a picture of Elon Musk on the Twitter logo

Elon Musk tweets 'the bird is free'

[1/2] The Twitter logo is shown with a photo of Elon Musk under a magnifying glass in this photo taken October 27, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

European regulators reiterated earlier warnings that, under Musk's leadership, Twitter would still have to comply with the region's Digital Services Act, which imposes tough financial penalties on companies if they fail to comply. be illegal police. "In Europe, the bird will fly according to European law," European agency chief Thierry Breton tweeted on Friday morning.

European lawmaker and civil rights activist Patrick Breyer suggested that people look for alternatives where privacy is important. "Twitter already knows our personality well because of its tracking of everywhere it clicks on us. Now that knowledge will fall into Musk's hands."

Musk said he sees Twitter as a platform for creating "apps" that offer everything from money transfers to shopping and driving.

But Twitter is struggling to engage its most active users who are vital to the business. These "heavy tweeters" account for less than 10% of monthly overall users but generate 90% of all tweets and half of global revenue.

Musk will face a challenge building revenue "given that the controversial opinions he appears to want to give more of a free rein to are often unpalatable to advertisers," said Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Susannah Streeter.

The deal's road to fruition was full of twists and turns that sowed doubt over whether it would happen at all. It began on April 4, when Musk disclosed a 9.2% Twitter stake, becoming the company's largest shareholder.

The world's richest person then agreed to join Twitter's board, only to balk at the last minute and offer to buy the company instead for $54.20 per share.

Over the course of just one weekend later in April, the two sides reached a deal without Musk carrying out any due diligence on the company's confidential information.

In the weeks that followed, Musk had second thoughts. He complained publicly about Twitter's spam accounts and his lawyers then accused Twitter of not complying with his requests for information on the subject.

The acrimony resulted in Musk telling Twitter on July 8 he was terminating the deal. Four days later, Twitter sued Musk to force him to complete the acquisition.

By then, the stock market had plunged on concerns about a potential recession. Twitter accused Musk of buyer's remorse, arguing he wanted out of the deal because he thought he overpaid. Most legal analysts thought Twitter would likely prevail in court.

On Oct. 4, Musk performed another U-turn, offering to complete the deal as promised. He managed to do that, just one day ahead of a deadline to avoid going to trial.

Twitter shares ended trade on Thursday up 0.3% at $53.86, just under the agreed price. The stock will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.