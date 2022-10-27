New York City, NY

NY lieutenant governor Brian Benjamin Resigns due to Finance Fraud Case: Hochul

The lieutenant governor Brian Benjamin appeared in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday afternoon and left without speaking to reporters. Attorneys representing Benjamin, a Democrat, did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who held a news conference in New York on Tuesday about the train shooting, said she would speak to Benjamin later in the day. "We will have a statement there. I haven't had a chance to talk to him yet. I was doing a press conference this morning. But that is not the place but I will be back there soon,” said Hochul. His arrest comes amid reports that federal prosecutors in Manhattan and the FBI are investigating whether Benjamin knowingly participated in a campaign finance scheme. A subpoena has been issued as part of the investigation, two sources familiar with the warrant said at the time. The indictment alleges that Benjamin, a former Harlem state legislator, and others acting under him or on his behalf also engaged in numerous lies and deceptions to cover up the scheme.

They falsified donor campaign forms, misled local officials and provided false information on the affidavit Benjamin submitted when he was being considered for governor, according to the indictment. A spokeswoman for the US attorney and an FBI spokeswoman declined WNBC's requests for comment about the Benjamin investigation. A spokeswoman for Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins ​​also did not respond to requests for comment.

Also, the former governor of New York. Andrew Cuomo also faced a political scandal that led to his resignation over sexual harassment allegations.

Although Cuomo resigned last year, he appears to be considering a political comeback and is weighing the possibility of running for his old job just six months after he resigned due to allegations of intimidation. sex. Cuomo gave a campaign-style speech to an audience of about 100 friends in the Bronx in March, where he characterized his failure to emerge as a "repeal culture" gone mad.

Asked after the speech whether he would run for office, Cuomo told reporters he was "open to all options." He also said that recent polls showed him competing in the New York primary, saying he found the results "rewarding, but I've never lived in an election." hands."

Below is a list of other New York City officials who have resigned or been jailed in connection with the scandal:

October 17, 1913 - In the history of the state, only one governor was fired. William Sulzer, the 39th governor of New York, held the seat for less than a year before being ousted after he was accused of failing to declare thousands of dollars in campaign contributions and mixing campaign funds with personal funds. A special court convicted him and fired him from his post on October 10. December 17, 1913.

Dec. February 22, 2006 - NYS Comptroller Alan Hevesi resigns and pleads guilty to felony charges of defrauding the government; Other charges lead to imprisonment.

March 12, 2008 - Governor Eliot Spitzer announced his resignation, effective March 17, after being arrested for prostitution in Washington, DC. (His successor, David Paterson, had many scandals of his own, including allegations of perjury, witness tampering, and even unproven sex and drug escapades, but they did not lead to his resignation .)

July 18, 2008 - New York State Senate Majority Leader Joseph Bruno resigns his Senate seat, after resigning as Senate Majority Leader on June 24 amid federal corruption charges; later convicted on two counts. The United States Supreme Court overturned his conviction; a new trial led to his acquittal. June 20, 2011 - Former U.S. Representative Anthony Weiner - a rising star of the Democratic Party who served nearly 12 years in Congress - suffered a devastating and devastating fallout after posting an indecent photo of himself on Twitter in 2011 and resigned after the practice was exposed. January 30, 2015 - NYS Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver resigned as Speaker, effective February 2, after being arrested on federal bribery charges. After that year, he was convicted in seven cases. Although the case was overturned, he was convicted again in a later trial. He is currently in federal prison.

May 11, 2015 - Dean Skelos resigns as presiding officer of the New York State Senate, one week after he was arrested on federal bribery charges along with his son. After that year, he was convicted and immediately lost his seat. His conviction was overturned by an appeals court, but he was re-convicted on appeal. Last year, he was released from prison to serve the remainder of his sentence in prison after testing positive for COVID.

May 7, 2018 - NYS Attorney General Eric Schneiderman resigned hours after the New Yorker published an article detailing allegations of sexual abuse.

