Jacksonville, FL

Female business owner in Jacksonville inspires other women to live their dreams

Debra Fine

Local business owner Bryanetta Humphrey inspires other women

Six years ago, local Jacksonville business owner Bryanetta Humphrey opened her clothing boutique Talk of the Town in the Riverside neighborhood of Jacksonville. Despite the pandemic, she’s still running a successful clothing boutique and inspiring other women to start their own businesses. But she didn’t always know that fashion was her passion.

“I did what everyone in my generation was doing. We thought the best route to success was to go to college and get a degree,“ said Humphrey, “But at 40 years old (10 years ago) I kind of had an ‘Aha moment’. I realized I was not doing what truly made me happy. I really did, I realized that. Then I asked myself: ‘What truly makes me happy?’ I had always loved fashion. Fashion was my thing, and so I learned how to sew.”

Then, Bryanetta and a friend decided to enter a fashion competition. They didn’t win, but Bryanetta says she learned so much about the fashion process. She started designing pieces and sewing them for customers, friends, and family. After getting a mentor and a business consultant, she realized she wanted to design her own clothing line, and the best way to start was to open her own clothing boutique.

“Most people who open a business, they can do all the research they want,” said Humphrey, “But the real-world experience is just doing it. You must do it. And when you do it, you learn more from experience than you would from a textbook, or in a classroom. You learn from your mistakes, you learn from your successes, you learn from your failures. You learn how to succeed, sink, or swim through that whole process.”

She decided to open the store in the Riverside neighborhood, after talking with several other local business owners in the neighborhood to make sure the location was a good fit.

“I did what other people without resources do: that is go door to door and ask the current business owners, ‘how do they like the neighborhood?’,” said Humphrey, “I visited several shops in Riverside, Five Points, and Avondale. I would ask to speak to the manager or owner: ‘what brought you to the neighborhood?’, ‘what were the pros and what were the cons?”

After all that research, she found herself being drawn to Riverside, near Park and King Streets. One of the best resources she found were the owners of Cool Moose Café. They had been in the Riverside location for 20 years, so they had a lot of information to share with her about the neighborhood.

Humphrey said she finally decided on the location at Park and King Street because the pace allowed her to stumble and succeed at the same time and it allowed her to learn as the store was growing.

Her positive attitude and resiliency are what helped Humphrey stay open during the difficult time of the pandemic. When many small businesses closed and lost customers because of Covid, she says she learned how to pivot. She started offering private shopping appointments, offering doorstep delivery, and even purchased a sanitizing machine to sanitize all the garments. She even had a virtual tour installed on the store’s website so customers could tour the store virtually, so they knew what they were walking into before they came into the store.

During the middle of the pandemic, a young woman named Makayla Summers walked into the store. Makayla says she fell in love with the store, the overall concepts, and great customer service. She asked Bryanetta if she was hiring, and has been working for the shop ever since then.

“She has definitely inspired me in so many ways,” said Summers, “First of all, I have always loved fashion and dressing differently, which is somewhat hard to find in Jacksonville, so finding her boutique was perfect for me. She has shown me the ins and outs of the boutique, from the business side to the more fun part of styling and customer service. But most of all, she taught me that you can successfully run a business, even with little or no team. Her dedication to the store and its customers is admirable, and I hope to have that same level of passion and commitment to my own store in the future. I hope when I start my business, that it will inspire other women entrepreneurs to go after their dreams and at least try it once. I also hope women won’t be discouraged by how "late" they start their business or that they don't look like a major company (yet). Just keep pushing and don't give up on your business and yourself because your business isn't where you wanted it to be in a certain time-frame.”

Bryanetta closed the Riverside location about a year and a half ago, as building leases in Riverside became too costly. The store is at a new location in the Avenues Mall, at 10300 Southside Boulevard in Jacksonville.

“It takes dedication, it takes consistency, it also takes you believing in yourself,” said Humphrey, “If you don’t believe in yourself, you’re not going to make it. You cannot go off just what the numbers say, what the market is saying, you must believe in yourself in order to keep going. It’s those times when, to me, the great business owner is developed, not just a good one, but a great one, when you know how to make it through those times.”

Talk of the Town continues to be successful and Bryanetta hopes to open a second location soon. For more information on the store, go to www.talkofthetown1.com.

