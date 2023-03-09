Florida Theatre’s upcoming events features Kenny Loggins, Cheap Trick, Gordon Lightfoot

Kenny Loggins performs at the Florida Theatre March 12 Photo by Florida Theatre

The 2023 season at Jacksonville’s Florida Theatre offers a variety of performances from platinum recording artists to Rock and Roll Hall of Famers. Here is a list of upcoming shows:

Little River Band with special guest Pablo Cruise performs March 9 at 8 p.m. Little River Band is celebrating their 40th anniversary. They are best known for their hits “It’s a Long Way There” and “Lady”. Pablo Cruise is an American pop/rock band from San Francisco. Formed in 1973, the band released eight studio albums over the next decade, during which time five singles reached the top 25 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Tickets start at $49.50.

Billy Joel Legends Live! – The Lords of 52nd Street performs March 10 at 8 p.m. Phil Ramone and Billy Joel coined DeVitto, Cannata, Javors, and Stegmeyer as The Lords of 52nd Street. They went to Columbia Studios to record "The Stranger." It wasn't until their induction into the Long Island Music Hall of Fame that they decided to reunite after a 30-year separation. After their 2014 hall of fame induction, The Lords of 52nd Street picked up their instruments again. Tickets start at $25.

Get the Led Out performs March 11 at 8 p.m. Get The Led out will bring the recordings of Led Zeppelin like “All My Love,” “Ramble On,” “Tangerine,” “Kashmir,” and more to life in this high-energy concert. Tickets start at $27.50.

Kenny Loggins: This Is It! His Final Tour performs March 1 at 7 p.m. Singer/Songwriter Kenny Loggins is best known for creating some of the most popular soundtracks to classic movies like “Top Gun” and “Footloose”. After his 40-plus years performing, he’s saying goodbye with his final tour. Tickets start at $79. VIP “This Is It” Guided Tour Experience packages are available.

The classic rock band Cheap Trick performs March 15 at 7 p.m. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers are known for their hits “I Want You to Want Me," "Surrender," "Dream Police." Tickets start at $42.50.

Third Eye Blind performs March 16 at 8 p.m. Since 1997, San Francisco's Third Eye Blind has recorded five best-selling albums. They are best known for their 90’s hits “Semi-Charmed Life” and “How It’s Going to Be”. Tickets start at $44.75.

Folk-rock performer Gordon Lightfoot returns to the Florida Theatre on March 19 at 7 p.m. He is best known for his hits “Sundown,” “If You Could Read My Mind,” “Carefree Highway.” Tickets start at $26.25.

Stand-up comedian and writer Glenn Raymond performs March 23 at 7:30 p.m. His act touches on everything from politics to religion to social issues and is a throwback to the days of comedy legends Lenny Bruce and George Carlin. Tickets are $20.

Country music singer Aaron Lewis performs March 24 at 8 p.m. His country music roots inspired the multi-platinum Staind founder to return to his origins for the #1 Billboard Country Album debut Town Line and Sinner, and Billboard’s #1 Hot Country Song debut, “Am I The Only One.” He’s recorded with music legends George Jones, Willie Nelson, and Charlie Daniels. Tickets to this show are sold out.

The Florida Theatre presents comedian Sam Morril at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall on March 25 at 5 and 8 p.m. Morril was a regular on Comedy Central’s This Week at the Comedy Cellar, where he appeared frequently when not touring cities across the nation. He was named one of Comedy Central’s Comics to Watch in 2011. Tickets are $35. The Ponte Vedra Concert Hall is located at 1050 A1A North in Ponte Vedra.

The oral storytelling event Untold Stories: The Winds of Change is March 30 at 7:30 p.m. Untold Stories showcases six storytellers in quarterly thematic story evenings featuring personal and transformative tales told by both natives and residents of Northeast Florida. Tickets start at $25. Untold Stories is now a podcast on WJCT on Sundays in March.