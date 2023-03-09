Jacksonville, FL

Florida Theatre’s upcoming events features Kenny Loggins, Cheap Trick, Gordon Lightfoot

Debra Fine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OSWgZ_0lDEGPGi00
Kenny Loggins performs at the Florida Theatre March 12Photo byFlorida Theatre

The 2023 season at Jacksonville’s Florida Theatre offers a variety of performances from platinum recording artists to Rock and Roll Hall of Famers. Here is a list of upcoming shows:

Little River Band with special guest Pablo Cruise performs March 9 at 8 p.m. Little River Band is celebrating their 40th anniversary. They are best known for their hits “It’s a Long Way There” and “Lady”. Pablo Cruise is an American pop/rock band from San Francisco. Formed in 1973, the band released eight studio albums over the next decade, during which time five singles reached the top 25 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Tickets start at $49.50.

Billy Joel Legends Live! – The Lords of 52nd Street performs March 10 at 8 p.m. Phil Ramone and Billy Joel coined DeVitto, Cannata, Javors, and Stegmeyer as The Lords of 52nd Street. They went to Columbia Studios to record "The Stranger." It wasn't until their induction into the Long Island Music Hall of Fame that they decided to reunite after a 30-year separation. After their 2014 hall of fame induction, The Lords of 52nd Street picked up their instruments again. Tickets start at $25.

Get the Led Out performs March 11 at 8 p.m. Get The Led out will bring the recordings of Led Zeppelin like “All My Love,” “Ramble On,” “Tangerine,” “Kashmir,” and more to life in this high-energy concert. Tickets start at $27.50.

Kenny Loggins: This Is It! His Final Tour performs March 1 at 7 p.m. Singer/Songwriter Kenny Loggins is best known for creating some of the most popular soundtracks to classic movies like “Top Gun” and “Footloose”. After his 40-plus years performing, he’s saying goodbye with his final tour. Tickets start at $79. VIP “This Is It” Guided Tour Experience packages are available.

The classic rock band Cheap Trick performs March 15 at 7 p.m. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers are known for their hits “I Want You to Want Me," "Surrender," "Dream Police." Tickets start at $42.50.

Third Eye Blind performs March 16 at 8 p.m. Since 1997, San Francisco's Third Eye Blind has recorded five best-selling albums. They are best known for their 90’s hits “Semi-Charmed Life” and “How It’s Going to Be”. Tickets start at $44.75.

Folk-rock performer Gordon Lightfoot returns to the Florida Theatre on March 19 at 7 p.m. He is best known for his hits “Sundown,” “If You Could Read My Mind,” “Carefree Highway.” Tickets start at $26.25.

Stand-up comedian and writer Glenn Raymond performs March 23 at 7:30 p.m. His act touches on everything from politics to religion to social issues and is a throwback to the days of comedy legends Lenny Bruce and George Carlin. Tickets are $20.

Country music singer Aaron Lewis performs March 24 at 8 p.m. His country music roots inspired the multi-platinum Staind founder to return to his origins for the #1 Billboard Country Album debut Town Line and Sinner, and Billboard’s #1 Hot Country Song debut, “Am I The Only One.” He’s recorded with music legends George Jones, Willie Nelson, and Charlie Daniels. Tickets to this show are sold out.

The Florida Theatre presents comedian Sam Morril at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall on March 25 at 5 and 8 p.m. Morril was a regular on Comedy Central’s This Week at the Comedy Cellar, where he appeared frequently when not touring cities across the nation. He was named one of Comedy Central’s Comics to Watch in 2011. Tickets are $35. The Ponte Vedra Concert Hall is located at 1050 A1A North in Ponte Vedra.

The oral storytelling event Untold Stories: The Winds of Change is March 30 at 7:30 p.m. Untold Stories showcases six storytellers in quarterly thematic story evenings featuring personal and transformative tales told by both natives and residents of Northeast Florida. Tickets start at $25. Untold Stories is now a podcast on WJCT on Sundays in March.

The Florida Theatre is located at 128 E. Forsyth St. in Jacksonville. For tickets, go to www.floridatheatre.com.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

I have been a journalist for almost 20 years. My experience includes producing television news, writing news paper articles and web articles, and writing for social media.

Jacksonville, FL
254 followers

More from Debra Fine

Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville nonprofits, artists bring awareness to mental health through murals

In front of an old church building on Timuquana and Blanding Roads on the Westside in Jacksonville, you will find a new, brightly colored mural that is hoping to raise awareness about mental health in the community.

Read full story
2 comments
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville’s Cummer Museum features new exhibit by award-winning artist

Flight Patterns: The Immersive Exhibition is now on display at the Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens. World-renowned Pakistani-American artist Anila Quayyum Agha uses art to explore her experiences living in Pakistan and as an immigrant in America. Flight Patterns features two of Agha’s large sculptural installations. Each internally lit sculpture projects geometric patterns throughout the gallery, allowing guests to participate in shadow play and become a part of the installation.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Untold Stories showcases local storytellers at Jacksonville’s Florida Theatre

Six local storytellers will honor the tradition of oral storytelling in a modern context at an event on March 30 at the Florida Theare. Untold Stories: Winds of Change will be the third performance in the Untold Stories series this season.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Plans for new city park in Jacksonville’s Riverside area move forward

The design development is complete for the new city park called Artist Walk. It will be located under the Fuller Warren Bridge from Riverside Avenue to Riverside Park in the Five Points neighborhood, across from the Riverside Arts Market.

Read full story
1 comments
Jacksonville, FL

Upcoming shows at Theatre Jacksonville in first full season since pandemic

Theatre Jacksonville in the San Marco neighborhood is Florida’s longest running community theater. The company was founded in 1919 and it is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience partners with Feeding Northeast Florida

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, one of the most popular traveling exhibitions, is hosting a food drive from Feb. 22 to Feb. 26. Groups that bring a bag of non-perishable groceries to donate will receive a free entry for one member in their party. The paid ticket must be purchased online in advance. Donations must be in new, unopened packages. A donation worth $20 is suggested, but there is no minimum value required.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

City of Jacksonville announces lineup for Jax River Jams Concert Series

Jax River Jams presented by VyStar Credit Union returns to Downtown Jacksonville this spring. The four-week free concert series will be held every Thursday in April at Riverfront Plaza, at the site of the old Landing mall. Gates open at 5 p.m. Here is the line-up for this year:

Read full story
1 comments
Jacksonville, FL

2023 Jax International Auto Show runs Feb. 16-19

Hundreds of new and vintage cars are on display at the 2023 Jax International Auto Show. It runs from Feb. 16 to Feb. 19 at the Prime F. Osborn III Convention Center in Downtown Jacksonville.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Upcoming spring concerts scheduled at The Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra

There’s something for every music fan this season at The Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra. The 73rd season celebrates everything from rock to pop to classical music, and soundtracks to some of the most popular movies of our time. Here’s a list of concerts this spring:

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Last-minute Valentine’s Day date ideas in Jacksonville

Valentine’s Day is Feb. 14. If you still haven’t figured out where to take your significant other for Valentine’s Day, there are plenty of options around Jacksonville. Here’s a list of last-minute Valentine’s date ideas.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Florida Theatre debuts new VIP member lounge

The historic Florida Theatre is unveiling its new VIP member lounge on Feb. 13. Mayor Lenny Curry and other dignities will participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5:30 p.m.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Upcoming springtime events at Jacksonville’s Florida Theatre in 2023

The 2023 season at Jacksonville’s Florida Theatre offers a variety of performances from platinum recording artists to Rock and Roll Hall of Famers. Here is a list of upcoming shows this spring:

Read full story
Jacksonville Beach, FL

2023 spring music festivals for every music fan near Jacksonville

Whether you like country or rock or pop music, there are plenty of music festivals this spring for any music fan. Here’s a list of festivals in Jacksonville, or a short drive away:

Read full story
1 comments
Jacksonville, FL

New shops to open in San Marco neighborhood in Jacksonville in 2023

The historic San Marco neighborhood has undergone many changes since the pandemic. Some of the old landmarks remain like the Little Theatre, others closed in 2022, like the San Marco Theatre. But the future of San Marco is growing, with new condominiums and new restaurants and shops coming in 2023.

Read full story
1 comments
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville City Council passes emergency measures curbing hateful messages

Jacksonville City Council approved one of the bills that prohibits light projections on buildings without permission from the property owner. The bill, written by City Council President Terrance Freeman, was approved by an 18 to 1 vote on Tuesday night. The legislation carries a fine of $2,000 and up to 60 days in jail.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Superman actor Dean Cain to host movie premiere in Jacksonville on Jan. 27

Actor Dean Cain, best known for his role as Superman in the 90’s TV show “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman” is coming to Jacksonville on Jan. 27. Cain will host the world premiere of the movie “Success Camp” at Parkwood Baptist Church in Jacksonville.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Planet Pioneers exhibit opens Jan. 22 at Jacksonville’s MOSH Museum

Jacksonville’s Museum of Science and History’s (MOSH) newest exhibit about space exploration is opening Jan. 22. Planet Pioneers invites visitors to explore, adapt, survive, and colonize a brand-new planet.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

New exhibit at Jacksonville’s MOCA invites playful spontaneity

The Museum for Contemporary Art’s (MOCA) new exhibit Project Atrium: MILAGROS – Flutter Zone is now on display at the museum through April 9. MOCA’s Project Atrium series challenges emerging artists to create their work on a monumental scale - the museum’s 40-foot atrium gallery walls. Artists install their work in view of the public, revealing what is usually a behind-the-scenes process to visitors.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville’s Wolfson Children’s Challenge fundraising run returns Jan. 28

Every year, the Wolfson Children’s Challenge raises money for Wolfson Children’s Hospital patients. Individuals and teams of all abilities and fitness levels can participate in a variety of races. All proceeds help fund the purchase of life-saving trauma equipment and technology for Wolfson Children’s Hospitals’ most critically ill patients.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy