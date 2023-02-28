Untold Stories showcases local storytellers at Jacksonville’s Florida Theatre

Local storytellers perform at Untold Stories event at the Florida Theatre Photo by Florida Theatre

Six local storytellers will honor the tradition of oral storytelling in a modern context at an event on March 30 at the Florida Theare.

Untold Stories: Winds of Change will be the third performance in the Untold Stories series this season.

The 2022-2023 season is curated by Artistic Director Barbara Colaciello of BABS’LAB. For over two decades, Colaciello has written, directed, produced, and performed socially engaged theater that contributes to vital conversations in the Jacksonville community.

“I want the audience to experience the power of a shared story by the simple act of standing still and listening with care to each voice on the Florida Theatre stage, “said Colaciello, “It’s transformative when you recognize yourself in other’s stories, no matter who they are. It builds empathy.”

Storytellers include Dr. Patti Peeples, a Mississippi native and internationally known health economist and entrepreneur. Peeples will share her stories about surviving life in her large family comprised of entertaining and strange eccentrics.

Ari Pinto is an Italian-American artist born in London in 1999. He moved with his family from New York City to Italy as a 3-year-old. At the age of 15, he returned to the states to Jacksonville. Pinto says he is committed to Jacksonville’s emergence as an influential center of art, food, and culture, according to the Untold Stories

The storyteller Greens was raised in Jacksonville and a part of the LAVUD movement, a collective group of multimedia Duval-based artists. According to Greens, discovering, learning, and creating art are what fuels him to get out of bed every day.

Nikesha Elise Williams is a two-time Emmy award-winning producer, and an award-winning author, producer and host of the Black & Published podcast. Her latest book, Mardi Gras Indians, was published in 2022, and she’s currently working on her next novel.

Catalina Selvagn is a community-driven marketing professional and multimedia personality who has lived in Jacksonville for more than 25 years. She’s also a former host for iHeartRadio. Catalina says she believes in cutting through small talk to truly connect with others — preferably through pop culture, music, and food.

Grant Nielsen is an award-winning designer, acclaimed musician, entertainer, producer, and recent author of his first fiction novel. He is the co-founder and creative director of Nuera Marketing, located in the San Marco neighborhood. He considers himself, first and foremost, a storyteller, through spoken word or song.

“I want people to walk away touched, moved, and inspired, “said Colaciello, “Inspired by people who move through their fears, and reveal how they handled situations skillfully or not, but they are showing up in their lives with humor and compassion.”