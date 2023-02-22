Upcoming shows at Theatre Jacksonville in first full season since pandemic

Theatre Jacksonville in its 103rd season Photo by Theatre Jacksonville

Theatre Jacksonville in the San Marco neighborhood is Florida’s longest running community theater. The company was founded in 1919 and it is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The theatre’s mission is to enrich lives and broaden cultural understanding through community participation in theater arts.

“Getting involved as a community member comes in a variety of ways, but it really just means to just show up,” said General Manager Michelle Kindy, “Whether you show up at an audition for one of our mainstage shows, show up to help our front of house staff as an usher, or show up to get your hands dirty with set building, props construction, and the running of a show, this place doesn't work, unless the community is involved.”

The current season is the first full season back since before the pandemic. This season the theatre has added something different called “Stories on Stage”, a new quarterly program featuring local storytellers around the First Coast, who share a particular theme. The last one, on Feb 5., centered on Valentine’s Day, with the theme Epic Love!

The season is about half way through, but there are still some great shows to see. Here’s a list of upcoming shows:

Doubt by John Patrick Shanley is a powerful drama about faith ambiguity, and the price of moral conviction. A Bronx school principal takes matters into her own hands when she suspects the young Father Flynn of improper relations with one of the male students. The play is the winner of the 2003 Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award. Performance dates are March 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, 19, 23, 24, 25, 26. Curtain Times are 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. on Sundays.

Four Weddings and an Elvis by Nancy Frick is a romantic comedy that tells the story of Sandy, the four-times-married-three-times-divorced owner of a wedding chapel in Las Vegas, who has certainly seen her fair share of matrimonies. The play focuses on four of her most memorable weddings, and Sandy’s fifth and final wedding to the love of her life. Performance dates: April 21, 22, 27, 28, 29, 30, May 4, 5, 6, 7. Curtain times: 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and 2:00 p.m. on Sundays.

Pippin ​the musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz is the winner of four 2013 Tony Awards. Pippin is the story of one young man’s journey to be extraordinary. Heir to the Frankish throne, the young prince Pippin is in search of the secret to true happiness and fulfillment. In the end, though, Pippin finds that happiness lies not in extraordinary endeavors, but rather in the unextraordinary moments that happen every day. Performance dates are June 9, 10, 15, 16, 17, 18, 22, 23, 24, 25. Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and 2:00 p.m. on Sundays. Open call auditions for Pippin is Feb. 25 at 10:30 a.m.

Theatre Jacksonville is also committed to teaching the community about acting. They offer workshops for babies, kids, grownups, as well as summer camp, and coaching for individuals.

“Preserving and revisiting history in all aspects is about trying not to repeat the same mistakes over and over, “ said Kindy, “The storytelling that we do in our stage, that covers the classics and the more modern works, are all done in an effort to make sure that we as a society understand the challenges and joys of others.”