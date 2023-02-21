Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience partners with Feeding Northeast Florida

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience hosts food drive Photo by Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, one of the most popular traveling exhibitions, is hosting a food drive from Feb. 22 to Feb. 26.

Groups that bring a bag of non-perishable groceries to donate will receive a free entry for one member in their party. The paid ticket must be purchased online in advance. Donations must be in new, unopened packages. A donation worth $20 is suggested, but there is no minimum value required.

All donations will go directly to Feeding Northeast Florida, a local arm of Feeding America. Feeding Northeast Florida serves more than 85,000 people daily throughout eight counties. More than 240,000 people on the First Coast and the surrounding region face food insecurity –– that’s one in seven adults, and one in five children.

Van Gogh was known for his love of food and food was the subject of a lot of his art. This is why partnering with Feeding Northeast Florida was important to organizers of the exhibit.

Audiences can see some of this work in Beyond Van Gogh. The exhibit gives audiences the chance to step into the artwork of Vincent Van Gogh, using cutting-edge projection technology, within a 300,000 square foot space. Guests are taken through 300 of Van Gogh’s paintings, along with quotes from the artist, all set to an original music score.

Guests are transported into Van Gogh’s world through three areas. The Education Room leads into the unique Waterfall Room, which then flows into the Immersive Experience Room.