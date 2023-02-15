Upcoming spring concerts scheduled at The Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra

There’s something for every music fan this season at The Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra. The 73rd season celebrates everything from rock to pop to classical music, and soundtracks to some of the most popular movies of our time. Here’s a list of concerts this spring:

1,001 NIghts: Scheherazade is Feb. 17 and Feb. 18. Scheherazade is a storybook world of vivid colors and heroic characters. It tells the tale of a strong and savvy woman who foils her wicked husband, the Tsar Sultan. Her voice sings from the strings of concertmaster, Adelya Nartadjieva. This concert includes music by Liszt, Faure, and Rimsky-Korsakov. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $27.

Sounds of Spring: Symphony in 60 is Feb. 23. Listen to the tranquil sounds of nature with Beethoven's Symphony No. 6, "Pastorale", Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Flight of the Bumblebee”, and Tchaikovsky’s “Waltz of the Flowers”. Enjoy a casual cocktail hour before the show. Cocktail hour begins at 5:30 p.m. The concert begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $25.

The Queens of Rock & Soul: Tina Turner & Aretha Franklin is Feb. 24 and Feb. 25. Three Broadway vocalists bring classic Tina Turner and Aretha Franklin songs to the stage. Songs include “Respect”, “Natural Woman”, “What's Love Got to Do With It”, and “Proud Mary”. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $27.

Jacksonville Symphony Youth Orchestras perform Feb. 26. The JSYO Serves more than 350 young musicians, ages 7-21, who are admitted through introductory interviews or competitive auditions. Music includes Brahms “Academic Festival Overture'' and Haydn’s “Finale from String Quartet in C major, Op. 33, No. 3, (The Bird)”. The show starts at 5 p.m. Tickets for adults are $8, and children are $3.

Tchaikovsky's Piano Concerto No. 1 - Coffee Series is March 10. Enjoy a cup of coffee while you watch Tianxu An perform Tchaikovsky's “Piano Concerto No. 1” and Shostakovich’s “Festive Overture”. The concert starts at 11:00 a.m. Tickets start at $23.

Tchaikovsky's Piano Concerto No. 1 is March 10 and March 11. Tianxu An performs Tchaikovsky's “Piano Concerto No. 1”, paired with Stravinsky’s “Petruska”, and Shostakovich’s “Festive Overture”. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $27.

Stories For Kids By Kids: Family Concert is March 12. Children’s imaginations take flight with the wondrous melodies of the Jacksonville Symphony. Students submitted original, creative stories through a contest. Several were selected to have their compositions paired with music. Family concerts are geared for kids ages 4 through 10. The concert starts at 3 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for kids.

Bruckner's Brilliance is March 17 and March 18. Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra’s music conductor Courtney Lewis conducts Bruckner's “Fifth Symphony”. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $27.

Upcoming Spring concerts scheduled at The Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra Photo by Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra

Sondheim, Webber & Friends: Songs of the Great White Way – Coffee Series is March 24. Sip a cup of coffee and relive your favorite Broadway shows as Kelli Rabke and Kerry O'Malley perform classic songs from the hit musicals “West Side Story”, “Phantom of the Opera”, and “Evita”. The Show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $23.

Sondheim, Webber & Friends: Songs of the Great White Way is March 24 and March 25. Relive your favorite Broadway shows as Kelli Rabke and Kerry O'Malley perform classic songs from the hit musicals “West Side Story”, “Phantom of the Opera”, and “Evita”. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $27.

Beethoven's Fifth is March 31 and April 1. Guest Conductor Giordano Bellincampi conducts Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 5”, Mendelssohn’s “A Midsummer Night's Dream Suite '' and Shepherd’s “Silvery Rills”. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $27.