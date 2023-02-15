Jacksonville, FL

Upcoming spring concerts scheduled at The Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra

Debra Fine

There’s something for every music fan this season at The Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra. The 73rd season celebrates everything from rock to pop to classical music, and soundtracks to some of the most popular movies of our time. Here’s a list of concerts this spring:

1,001 NIghts: Scheherazade is Feb. 17 and Feb. 18. Scheherazade is a storybook world of vivid colors and heroic characters. It tells the tale of a strong and savvy woman who foils her wicked husband, the Tsar Sultan. Her voice sings from the strings of concertmaster, Adelya Nartadjieva. This concert includes music by Liszt, Faure, and Rimsky-Korsakov. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $27.

Sounds of Spring: Symphony in 60 is Feb. 23. Listen to the tranquil sounds of nature with Beethoven's Symphony No. 6, "Pastorale", Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Flight of the Bumblebee, and Tchaikovsky’s “Waltz of the Flowers”. Enjoy a casual cocktail hour before the show. Cocktail hour begins at 5:30 p.m. The concert begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $25.

The Queens of Rock & Soul: Tina Turner & Aretha Franklin is Feb. 24 and Feb. 25. Three Broadway vocalists bring classic Tina Turner and Aretha Franklin songs to the stage. Songs include “Respect”, “Natural Woman”, “What's Love Got to Do With It”, and “Proud Mary. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $27.

Jacksonville Symphony Youth Orchestras perform Feb. 26. The JSYO Serves more than 350 young musicians, ages 7-21, who are admitted through introductory interviews or competitive auditions. Music includes Brahms Academic Festival Overture'' and Haydn’s “Finale from String Quartet in C major, Op. 33, No. 3, (The Bird)”. The show starts at 5 p.m. Tickets for adults are $8, and children are $3.

Tchaikovsky's Piano Concerto No. 1 - Coffee Series is March 10. Enjoy a cup of coffee while you watch Tianxu An perform Tchaikovsky's “Piano Concerto No. 1” and Shostakovich’s Festive Overture”. The concert starts at 11:00 a.m. Tickets start at $23.

Tchaikovsky's Piano Concerto No. 1 is March 10 and March 11. Tianxu An performs Tchaikovsky's “Piano Concerto No. 1”, paired with Stravinsky’s “Petruska”, and Shostakovich’s “Festive Overture”. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $27.

Stories For Kids By Kids: Family Concert is March 12. Children’s imaginations take flight with the wondrous melodies of the Jacksonville Symphony. Students submitted original, creative stories through a contest. Several were selected to have their compositions paired with music. Family concerts are geared for kids ages 4 through 10. The concert starts at 3 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for kids.

Bruckner's Brilliance is March 17 and March 18. Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra’s music conductor Courtney Lewis conducts Bruckner's “Fifth Symphony”. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $27.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PCVC8_0kohGZ8H00
Upcoming Spring concerts scheduled at The Jacksonville Symphony OrchestraPhoto byJacksonville Symphony Orchestra

Sondheim, Webber & Friends: Songs of the Great White Way – Coffee Series is March 24. Sip a cup of coffee and relive your favorite Broadway shows as Kelli Rabke and Kerry O'Malley perform classic songs from the hit musicals “West Side Story”, “Phantom of the Opera”, and “Evita”. The Show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $23.

Sondheim, Webber & Friends: Songs of the Great White Way is March 24 and March 25. Relive your favorite Broadway shows as Kelli Rabke and Kerry O'Malley perform classic songs from the hit musicals “West Side Story”, “Phantom of the Opera”, and “Evita”. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $27.

Beethoven's Fifth is March 31 and April 1. Guest Conductor Giordano Bellincampi conducts Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 5”, Mendelssohn’s “A Midsummer Night's Dream Suite '' and Shepherd’s Silvery Rills”. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $27.

The Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra is located at Jacoby Symphony Hall at 300 Water Street, Suite 200, in Jacksonville. For tickets go to, www.jaxsymphony.org.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

I have been a journalist for almost 20 years. My experience includes producing television news, writing news paper articles and web articles, and writing for social media.

Jacksonville, FL
243 followers

More from Debra Fine

Jacksonville, FL

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience partners with Feeding Northeast Florida

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, one of the most popular traveling exhibitions, is hosting a food drive from Feb. 22 to Feb. 26. Groups that bring a bag of non-perishable groceries to donate will receive a free entry for one member in their party. The paid ticket must be purchased online in advance. Donations must be in new, unopened packages. A donation worth $20 is suggested, but there is no minimum value required.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

City of Jacksonville announces lineup for Jax River Jams Concert Series

Jax River Jams presented by VyStar Credit Union returns to Downtown Jacksonville this spring. The four-week free concert series will be held every Thursday in April at Riverfront Plaza, at the site of the old Landing mall. Gates open at 5 p.m. Here is the line-up for this year:

Read full story
1 comments
Jacksonville, FL

2023 Jax International Auto Show runs Feb. 16-19

Hundreds of new and vintage cars are on display at the 2023 Jax International Auto Show. It runs from Feb. 16 to Feb. 19 at the Prime F. Osborn III Convention Center in Downtown Jacksonville.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Last-minute Valentine’s Day date ideas in Jacksonville

Valentine’s Day is Feb. 14. If you still haven’t figured out where to take your significant other for Valentine’s Day, there are plenty of options around Jacksonville. Here’s a list of last-minute Valentine’s date ideas.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Florida Theatre debuts new VIP member lounge

The historic Florida Theatre is unveiling its new VIP member lounge on Feb. 13. Mayor Lenny Curry and other dignities will participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5:30 p.m.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Upcoming springtime events at Jacksonville’s Florida Theatre in 2023

The 2023 season at Jacksonville’s Florida Theatre offers a variety of performances from platinum recording artists to Rock and Roll Hall of Famers. Here is a list of upcoming shows this spring:

Read full story
Jacksonville Beach, FL

2023 spring music festivals for every music fan near Jacksonville

Whether you like country or rock or pop music, there are plenty of music festivals this spring for any music fan. Here’s a list of festivals in Jacksonville, or a short drive away:

Read full story
1 comments
Jacksonville, FL

New shops to open in San Marco neighborhood in Jacksonville in 2023

The historic San Marco neighborhood has undergone many changes since the pandemic. Some of the old landmarks remain like the Little Theatre, others closed in 2022, like the San Marco Theatre. But the future of San Marco is growing, with new condominiums and new restaurants and shops coming in 2023.

Read full story
1 comments
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville City Council passes emergency measures curbing hateful messages

Jacksonville City Council approved one of the bills that prohibits light projections on buildings without permission from the property owner. The bill, written by City Council President Terrance Freeman, was approved by an 18 to 1 vote on Tuesday night. The legislation carries a fine of $2,000 and up to 60 days in jail.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Superman actor Dean Cain to host movie premiere in Jacksonville on Jan. 27

Actor Dean Cain, best known for his role as Superman in the 90’s TV show “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman” is coming to Jacksonville on Jan. 27. Cain will host the world premiere of the movie “Success Camp” at Parkwood Baptist Church in Jacksonville.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Planet Pioneers exhibit opens Jan. 22 at Jacksonville’s MOSH Museum

Jacksonville’s Museum of Science and History’s (MOSH) newest exhibit about space exploration is opening Jan. 22. Planet Pioneers invites visitors to explore, adapt, survive, and colonize a brand-new planet.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

New exhibit at Jacksonville’s MOCA invites playful spontaneity

The Museum for Contemporary Art’s (MOCA) new exhibit Project Atrium: MILAGROS – Flutter Zone is now on display at the museum through April 9. MOCA’s Project Atrium series challenges emerging artists to create their work on a monumental scale - the museum’s 40-foot atrium gallery walls. Artists install their work in view of the public, revealing what is usually a behind-the-scenes process to visitors.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville’s Wolfson Children’s Challenge fundraising run returns Jan. 28

Every year, the Wolfson Children’s Challenge raises money for Wolfson Children’s Hospital patients. Individuals and teams of all abilities and fitness levels can participate in a variety of races. All proceeds help fund the purchase of life-saving trauma equipment and technology for Wolfson Children’s Hospitals’ most critically ill patients.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Art Bikes Jax, Florida Theatre come together for fundraiser ride on Jan. 28

You can support the Florida Theatre and get some exercise during the first annual art bike theatre tour on Jan. 28. Proceeds will benefit both Art Bikes Jax and the historic Florida Theatre.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

FSCJ Artist Series presents new season of Broadway in Jacksonville in 2023

The 56th season of Broadway in Jacksonville presented by the FSCJ Artist Series offers a variety of shows at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts in Downtown Jacksonville. The FSCJ (Florida College of Jacksonville) Artist Series is Northeast Florida’s major presenter of national and international touring attractions. Here’s a list of performances in January and February:

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville’s San Marco Theatre to permanently close Jan. 1

San Marco Theatre to permanently close Jan. 1Photo byDebra Fine. The historic San Marco Theatre will close on Jan. 1, 2023. The theatre’s final movie showing will be on Dec. 31.

Read full story
3 comments
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville’s Celestial Farms to close permanently on Jan. 1

Celestial Farms to permanently close Jan. 1Photo byCelestial Farms. On Jan.1, 2023, Jacksonville’s Celestial Farms will permanently close. The farm, a division of Celestial Therapeutic and Ornamental Gardens, Inc, has served the Greater Jacksonville area since June 2001. Their mission is to rehabilitate abused, neglected and abandoned farm animals.

Read full story
15 comments
Jacksonville Beach, FL

Jacksonville Beach’s Adventure Landing location remains open through September 2023

Adventure Landing Jacksonville Beach to remain open through Sep. 2023Photo byAdventure Landing. Adventure Landing in Jacksonville Beach has reached a new agreement with their landlord to stay open through the end of September 2023. Season passes are available now.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville’s Downtown Investment Authority approves site plan for MOSH’s new location

Site plan for MOSH"s new location is approvedPhoto byMOSH. The Downtown Investment Authority’s board of directors approved the Museum of Science & History’s (MOSH) site plan for its new location on the Northbank of Downtown Jacksonville on Dec. 21. With the site plan approved, MOSH is sharing more information about the Genesis Project’s exhibit design plan.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy