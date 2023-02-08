2023 spring music festivals for every music fan near Jacksonville

2023 spring music festivals near Jacksonville Photo by Spirit of Suwannee Music Park

Whether you like country or rock or pop music, there are plenty of music festivals this spring for any music fan. Here’s a list of festivals in Jacksonville, or a short drive away:

Palatka Bluegrass Festival is Feb.16-18 in Palatka. The festival features western, country, and bluegrass bands. The lineup includes Corey Zink & Co., Penny Creek Band, and Sideline. The festival is located at Rodeheaver Boys' Ranch, Palatka. Prices vary. For tickets go to, www.rbr.org/events/bluegrass-festival/

Love & Music Fest is Feb. 25 in Jacksonville. This is a 21 and over open-air event celebrating love and music. DeSean Kirkland and special guests will perform. The festival is located at Tree Hill Nature Center at 7152 Lonestar Road in Jacksonville. Tickets are $20. For tickets go to, www.eventbrite.com/e/love-and-music-festival-tickets .

Community First Seawalk Music Festival is Feb. 25-26 in Jacksonville Beach. The lineup includes Live Wire: The Ultimate AC/DC Experience, Julia Gulia, and Seven Nations. The festival is located at Seawalk Pavilion at 100 1st Ave. North in Jacksonville Beach. The festival is free, but VIP passes are available at www.communityfirstseawalkmusicfest.com .

The Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival is March 2-5 in Okeechobee. The mission of the festival is to cultivate kindness, respect, and community between each other and the environment we inhabit, and to reach new heights of untapped spiritual potential through the powerful invocation of song, rhythm, and dance. The lineup includes Earth, Wind & Fire, Big Boi, and Lil Yachty. The festival is located at Sunshine Grove at 12517 NE 91st Ave, Okeechobee. Prices vary. Overnight camping is available. For tickets go to, www.okeechobeefest.com .

Innings Festival Florida is March 18-19 in Tampa. The lineup includes Imagine Dragons, Weezer, and Dave Matthews Band. The festival features 3 stages of rock, pop, and alternative artists, as well as appearances from baseball legends. The festival is located at Raymond James Stadium at 4201 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Prices vary. For tickets go to, www.inningsfestival.com/florida .

Suwannee Spring Reunion is March 23-26 in Live Oak. For four days, guests can enjoy live music, arts and crafts, yoga, and food vendors. The lineup includes The Infamous Stringdusters featuring Molly Turtle, Sam Bush, and Leftover Salmon. The festival is located at Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park at 9379 County Road 132 Live Oak. Overnight camping is available. Prices vary. For more information go to, www.suwanneespringreunion.com .

Resonate Suwannee is March 30-April 1 in Live Oak. Headliners include STS9, Lettuce, and Lawrence. The festival also features visual artists and yoga in the park. The festival is located at Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park at 9379 County Road 132 Live Oak. Overnight camping is available. Prices vary. For tickets go to, www.resonatesuwannee.com .

Springing the Blues Music Festival is March 31-April 2 in Jacksonville Beach. The free, outdoor festival features some of the best Blues artists in the country. The lineup includes Albert Cummings, Victor Wainwright and The Train, and The Chris O’Leary Band. The festival is located at the Seawalk Pavilion at 100 1st Ave. North in Jacksonville Beach. For VIP tickets go to, www.springingtheblues.com .

Duval Spring Music & Community Festival is Apr. 6-9 in Downtown Jacksonville. The festival features local rap and R&B artists, a fashion show, and small business vendors. The festival is held at various locations in Downtown Jacksonville. For more information go to, www.duvalspringfest2023.eventbrite.com .

Echoland Music Festival is May 11-13 in Live Oak. The festival celebrates camping, music and nature. It features jam bands, indie artists, and folk music. Headliners include Robert Plant and Allison Krause, Tenacious D, and Tyler Childers. The festival is located at Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park at 9379 County Road 132 Live Oak. Overnight camping is available. Prices vary. For tickets go to, www.echolandfestival.com .

Welcome to Rockville is May 18-21 in Daytona Beach. The largest rock festival in America features 45 bands on four stages. The lineup includes Pantera, Slipknot, and Avenged Sevenfold. The festival is located at Daytona International Speedway at 1801 W. International Speedway, Daytona Beach. For tickets go to www.welcometorockville.com .

As If! The 90’s Fest is May 20 in St. Augustine. The festival features iconic 90’s bands, food trucks. General admission is $25. The festival is located at Francis Field at 25 W. Castillo Drive in St. Augustine. For tickets go to, www.visitstaugustine.com/event/if-90s-fest .