Jacksonville Beach, FL

2023 spring music festivals for every music fan near Jacksonville

Debra Fine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pmitf_0kgyK3nN00
2023 spring music festivals near JacksonvillePhoto bySpirit of Suwannee Music Park

Whether you like country or rock or pop music, there are plenty of music festivals this spring for any music fan. Here’s a list of festivals in Jacksonville, or a short drive away:

Palatka Bluegrass Festival is Feb.16-18 in Palatka. The festival features western, country, and bluegrass bands. The lineup includes Corey Zink & Co., Penny Creek Band, and Sideline. The festival is located at Rodeheaver Boys' Ranch, Palatka. Prices vary. For tickets go to, www.rbr.org/events/bluegrass-festival/

Love & Music Fest is Feb. 25 in Jacksonville. This is a 21 and over open-air event celebrating love and music. DeSean Kirkland and special guests will perform. The festival is located at Tree Hill Nature Center at 7152 Lonestar Road in Jacksonville. Tickets are $20. For tickets go to, www.eventbrite.com/e/love-and-music-festival-tickets.

Community First Seawalk Music Festival is Feb. 25-26 in Jacksonville Beach. The lineup includes Live Wire: The Ultimate AC/DC Experience, Julia Gulia, and Seven Nations. The festival is located at Seawalk Pavilion at 100 1st Ave. North in Jacksonville Beach. The festival is free, but VIP passes are available at www.communityfirstseawalkmusicfest.com.

The Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival is March 2-5 in Okeechobee. The mission of the festival is to cultivate kindness, respect, and community between each other and the environment we inhabit, and to reach new heights of untapped spiritual potential through the powerful invocation of song, rhythm, and dance. The lineup includes Earth, Wind & Fire, Big Boi, and Lil Yachty. The festival is located at Sunshine Grove at 12517 NE 91st Ave, Okeechobee. Prices vary. Overnight camping is available. For tickets go to, www.okeechobeefest.com.

Innings Festival Florida is March 18-19 in Tampa. The lineup includes Imagine Dragons, Weezer, and Dave Matthews Band. The festival features 3 stages of rock, pop, and alternative artists, as well as appearances from baseball legends. The festival is located at Raymond James Stadium at 4201 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Prices vary. For tickets go to, www.inningsfestival.com/florida.

Suwannee Spring Reunion is March 23-26 in Live Oak. For four days, guests can enjoy live music, arts and crafts, yoga, and food vendors. The lineup includes The Infamous Stringdusters featuring Molly Turtle, Sam Bush, and Leftover Salmon. The festival is located at Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park at 9379 County Road 132 Live Oak. Overnight camping is available. Prices vary. For more information go to, www.suwanneespringreunion.com.

Resonate Suwannee is March 30-April 1 in Live Oak. Headliners include STS9, Lettuce, and Lawrence. The festival also features visual artists and yoga in the park. The festival is located at Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park at 9379 County Road 132 Live Oak. Overnight camping is available. Prices vary. For tickets go to, www.resonatesuwannee.com.

Springing the Blues Music Festival is March 31-April 2 in Jacksonville Beach. The free, outdoor festival features some of the best Blues artists in the country. The lineup includes Albert Cummings, Victor Wainwright and The Train, and The Chris O’Leary Band. The festival is located at the Seawalk Pavilion at 100 1st Ave. North in Jacksonville Beach. For VIP tickets go to, www.springingtheblues.com.

Duval Spring Music & Community Festival is Apr. 6-9 in Downtown Jacksonville. The festival features local rap and R&B artists, a fashion show, and small business vendors. The festival is held at various locations in Downtown Jacksonville. For more information go to, www.duvalspringfest2023.eventbrite.com.

Echoland Music Festival is May 11-13 in Live Oak. The festival celebrates camping, music and nature. It features jam bands, indie artists, and folk music. Headliners include Robert Plant and Allison Krause, Tenacious D, and Tyler Childers. The festival is located at Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park at 9379 County Road 132 Live Oak. Overnight camping is available. Prices vary. For tickets go to, www.echolandfestival.com.

Welcome to Rockville is May 18-21 in Daytona Beach. The largest rock festival in America features 45 bands on four stages. The lineup includes Pantera, Slipknot, and Avenged Sevenfold. The festival is located at Daytona International Speedway at 1801 W. International Speedway, Daytona Beach. For tickets go to www.welcometorockville.com.

As If! The 90’s Fest is May 20 in St. Augustine. The festival features iconic 90’s bands, food trucks. General admission is $25. The festival is located at Francis Field at 25 W. Castillo Drive in St. Augustine. For tickets go to, www.visitstaugustine.com/event/if-90s-fest.

Jacksonville Jazz Festival is Memorial Day Weekend, May 25-28, in downtown Jacksonville. The festival kicks off with the Jacksonville Piano Jazz Competition, followed by three days of live entertainment. The festival is located along the St. Johns River in Downtown Jacksonville. VIP tickets, which include admission to the VIP lounge and up-front seating, are available for purchase at www.jacksonvillejazzfest.com.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

I have been a journalist for almost 20 years. My experience includes producing television news, writing news paper articles and web articles, and writing for social media.

Jacksonville, FL
223 followers

More from Debra Fine

Jacksonville, FL

Upcoming springtime events at Jacksonville’s Florida Theatre in 2023

The 2023 season at Jacksonville’s Florida Theatre offers a variety of performances from platinum recording artists to Rock and Roll Hall of Famers. Here is a list of upcoming shows this spring:

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

New shops to open in San Marco neighborhood in Jacksonville in 2023

The historic San Marco neighborhood has undergone many changes since the pandemic. Some of the old landmarks remain like the Little Theatre, others closed in 2022, like the San Marco Theatre. But the future of San Marco is growing, with new condominiums and new restaurants and shops coming in 2023.

Read full story
1 comments
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville City Council passes emergency measures curbing hateful messages

Jacksonville City Council approved one of the bills that prohibits light projections on buildings without permission from the property owner. The bill, written by City Council President Terrance Freeman, was approved by an 18 to 1 vote on Tuesday night. The legislation carries a fine of $2,000 and up to 60 days in jail.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Superman actor Dean Cain to host movie premiere in Jacksonville on Jan. 27

Actor Dean Cain, best known for his role as Superman in the 90’s TV show “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman” is coming to Jacksonville on Jan. 27. Cain will host the world premiere of the movie “Success Camp” at Parkwood Baptist Church in Jacksonville.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Planet Pioneers exhibit opens Jan. 22 at Jacksonville’s MOSH Museum

Jacksonville’s Museum of Science and History’s (MOSH) newest exhibit about space exploration is opening Jan. 22. Planet Pioneers invites visitors to explore, adapt, survive, and colonize a brand-new planet.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

New exhibit at Jacksonville’s MOCA invites playful spontaneity

The Museum for Contemporary Art’s (MOCA) new exhibit Project Atrium: MILAGROS – Flutter Zone is now on display at the museum through April 9. MOCA’s Project Atrium series challenges emerging artists to create their work on a monumental scale - the museum’s 40-foot atrium gallery walls. Artists install their work in view of the public, revealing what is usually a behind-the-scenes process to visitors.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville’s Wolfson Children’s Challenge fundraising run returns Jan. 28

Every year, the Wolfson Children’s Challenge raises money for Wolfson Children’s Hospital patients. Individuals and teams of all abilities and fitness levels can participate in a variety of races. All proceeds help fund the purchase of life-saving trauma equipment and technology for Wolfson Children’s Hospitals’ most critically ill patients.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Art Bikes Jax, Florida Theatre come together for fundraiser ride on Jan. 28

You can support the Florida Theatre and get some exercise during the first annual art bike theatre tour on Jan. 28. Proceeds will benefit both Art Bikes Jax and the historic Florida Theatre.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

FSCJ Artist Series presents new season of Broadway in Jacksonville in 2023

The 56th season of Broadway in Jacksonville presented by the FSCJ Artist Series offers a variety of shows at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts in Downtown Jacksonville. The FSCJ (Florida College of Jacksonville) Artist Series is Northeast Florida’s major presenter of national and international touring attractions. Here’s a list of performances in January and February:

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville’s San Marco Theatre to permanently close Jan. 1

San Marco Theatre to permanently close Jan. 1Photo byDebra Fine. The historic San Marco Theatre will close on Jan. 1, 2023. The theatre’s final movie showing will be on Dec. 31.

Read full story
3 comments
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville’s Celestial Farms to close permanently on Jan. 1

Celestial Farms to permanently close Jan. 1Photo byCelestial Farms. On Jan.1, 2023, Jacksonville’s Celestial Farms will permanently close. The farm, a division of Celestial Therapeutic and Ornamental Gardens, Inc, has served the Greater Jacksonville area since June 2001. Their mission is to rehabilitate abused, neglected and abandoned farm animals.

Read full story
15 comments
Jacksonville Beach, FL

Jacksonville Beach’s Adventure Landing location remains open through September 2023

Adventure Landing Jacksonville Beach to remain open through Sep. 2023Photo byAdventure Landing. Adventure Landing in Jacksonville Beach has reached a new agreement with their landlord to stay open through the end of September 2023. Season passes are available now.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville’s Downtown Investment Authority approves site plan for MOSH’s new location

Site plan for MOSH"s new location is approvedPhoto byMOSH. The Downtown Investment Authority’s board of directors approved the Museum of Science & History’s (MOSH) site plan for its new location on the Northbank of Downtown Jacksonville on Dec. 21. With the site plan approved, MOSH is sharing more information about the Genesis Project’s exhibit design plan.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Family-friendly Chanukah events around Northeast Florida

Chanukah celebrations around Northeast FloridaPhoto byChabad of St. Johns County. . There are plenty of ways to celebrate the Festival of Lights with your family. Here is a list of events around Northeast Florida this week:

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville organization helps young autistic adults with different needs

Jacksonville Autistic Society helps young adults with different needsPhoto byJacksonville Autistic Society. Autism Spectrum Disorder is a lifelong developmental condition that can impact a person’s social skills, communication, relationships, and self-regulation. The autism spectrum is a wide range. Every person on the spectrum is different, with different needs.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Addy’s Homefull Project helps feed the hungry in Jacksonville during the holidays

Addy's Homefull Project helps those in need during the holidaysPhoto byAddy's Homefull Project. It all started with a school food fight three years ago. Jacksonville resident Addy Sepega, then only 7 years old, got in trouble for throwing food inside her school cafeteria. When she got home, she had a long talk with her mother, Erika.

Read full story
1 comments
Jacksonville, FL

Family-friendly holiday events in Jacksonville, St. Augustine this weekend

Deck the Chairs runs through January 1 in Jacksonville BeachPhoto byDeck the Chairs. There are lots of holiday events around Jacksonville and St. Augustine this weekend. Here’s a list of places to take the family:

Read full story
2 comments
Jacksonville, FL

Van Gogh Exhibit: The Immersive Experience for the holidays

If you’re still trying to figure out what to get your loved ones for the holidays, you might want to give them the gift of an experience. Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is showing at the NoCo Center in Downtown Jacksonville.

Read full story
2 comments
Clay County, FL

Family-friendly holiday events planned for Clay County

There are plenty of family-friendly events planned in December in Clay County. Here is a list of some of the fun places you can take the kids:. The Annual Christmas on Walnut Street Festival is taking place on December 3 in Green Cove Springs. Kids can visit Santa at his workshop in the Spring Park pool pavilion. There will be many food and craft vendors, a kids’ zone, and live entertainment. There will also be a 1-mile Jingle Bell Fun Run organized by the Clay Striders. The night concludes with a Christmas Parade at 5:45p.m. This year's theme is A Super Hero Christmas. The parade travels up and down US 17 from Houston Street to Walnut Street. Eagle Harbor Parkway will be temporarily closed during the parade. The festival is taking place on Walnut Street in Clay County from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. This is a free event.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy