Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville City Council passes emergency measures curbing hateful messages

Debra Fine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04uRja_0kRI0sO900
City Council passes bill curbing hateful messagesPhoto byCity of Jacksonville

Jacksonville City Council approved one of the bills that prohibits light projections on buildings without permission from the property owner.

The bill, written by City Council President Terrance Freeman, was approved by an 18 to 1 vote on Tuesday night. The legislation carries a fine of $2,000 and up to 60 days in jail.

The bill is considered “content neutral”, meaning it makes all light projections without permission illegal, not just one specific type.

The bill was drafted following several incidents of antisemitic signs in Jacksonville.

In October 2022, an antisemitic message referencing rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was seen on the outside of TIAA Bank Field during the Georgia-Florida college football game. The message read Ye was “right about the Jews”. This was in reference to the rapper’s comments on Twitter on Oct. 9 that he was "going death con 3 on Jewish people."

Other hate messages were reported on an Interstate 10 overpass on the Westside and on the Arlington Expressway. The banners read "End Jewish Supremacy in America" and "Honk if you know it's the Jews."

In January, during a Jacksonville Jaguars home game, images online showed a swastika and cross were allegedly projected on the side of the CSX building.

Before the bill was passed, there was some debate over the procedure used to consider Freeman’s legislation and how it came about.

Council member and mayoral candidate LeAnna Cumber filed a similar bill on Jan. 15, hours before Freeman’s bill. But Freeman was able to get an earlier number on his bill, 2023-0044, which meant it would be heard first, and that bill was ultimately approved.

Councilman Matt Carlucci, who co-sponsored Cumber’s bill, said that disrespect was shown to other council members, and requested council withdraw Freeman’s bill.

Freeman responded by offering an amendment to the bill to list all council members who approve it, in alphabetical order, as co-sponsors.

Freeman also said he originally filed his bill later in order to allow time for the Office of General Counsel to offer other council members the opportunity to co-sponsor the bill. He said did not believe he acted out of turn with normal council proceedings because he worked with one attorney in the general counsel's office, while Cumber worked with another.

Cumber ultimately voted in favor of the amendment and the bill, saying she was happy it passed.

“I just want it to be abundantly clear that any supposition or anyone trying to imply that general council did something unethical here is completely off base and wrong,” said Cumber, “The general council can ask colleagues if people want to co-introduce bills, and that is exactly what happened here.”

During the meeting, several people also voiced their opinion that the council should also focus on addressing removal of confederate monuments in Jacksonville, not only focus on antisemitic messages.

“Since 2020, we have been coming here asking to please remove Confederate statues,” recent congressional candidate LaShonda Holloway said during the meeting. “Three years, it’s 2023, we’re still coming here saying take down the statues.”

Council member Brenda Priestly-Jackson was the only person to vote against the bill. She said although she does not approve of the antisemitic messages, she needed to address the “double standard” about not removing Confederate monuments in Jacksonville.

“I just wanted to take this as an opportunity to just share that as we’re having this debate and discussion about unity on this, I want you to just take for a moment to understand that’s the frustration of our neighbors, that have repeatedly come down to talk about Confederate monuments, have felt.” Priestly-Jackson said.

In the end, council members agreed that it didn’t matter who wrote the bill, as long as the hateful messages were condemned.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

I have been a journalist for almost 20 years. My experience includes producing television news, writing news paper articles and web articles, and writing for social media.

Jacksonville, FL
202 followers

More from Debra Fine

Jacksonville, FL

Superman actor Dean Cain to host movie premiere in Jacksonville on Jan. 27

Actor Dean Cain, best known for his role as Superman in the 90’s TV show “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman” is coming to Jacksonville on Jan. 27. Cain will host the world premiere of the movie “Success Camp” at Parkwood Baptist Church in Jacksonville.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Planet Pioneers exhibit opens Jan. 22 at Jacksonville’s MOSH Museum

Jacksonville’s Museum of Science and History’s (MOSH) newest exhibit about space exploration is opening Jan. 22. Planet Pioneers invites visitors to explore, adapt, survive, and colonize a brand-new planet.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

New exhibit at Jacksonville’s MOCA invites playful spontaneity

The Museum for Contemporary Art’s (MOCA) new exhibit Project Atrium: MILAGROS – Flutter Zone is now on display at the museum through April 9. MOCA’s Project Atrium series challenges emerging artists to create their work on a monumental scale - the museum’s 40-foot atrium gallery walls. Artists install their work in view of the public, revealing what is usually a behind-the-scenes process to visitors.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville’s Wolfson Children’s Challenge fundraising run returns Jan. 28

Every year, the Wolfson Children’s Challenge raises money for Wolfson Children’s Hospital patients. Individuals and teams of all abilities and fitness levels can participate in a variety of races. All proceeds help fund the purchase of life-saving trauma equipment and technology for Wolfson Children’s Hospitals’ most critically ill patients.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Art Bikes Jax, Florida Theatre come together for fundraiser ride on Jan. 28

You can support the Florida Theatre and get some exercise during the first annual art bike theatre tour on Jan. 28. Proceeds will benefit both Art Bikes Jax and the historic Florida Theatre.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

FSCJ Artist Series presents new season of Broadway in Jacksonville in 2023

The 56th season of Broadway in Jacksonville presented by the FSCJ Artist Series offers a variety of shows at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts in Downtown Jacksonville. The FSCJ (Florida College of Jacksonville) Artist Series is Northeast Florida’s major presenter of national and international touring attractions. Here’s a list of performances in January and February:

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville’s San Marco Theatre to permanently close Jan. 1

San Marco Theatre to permanently close Jan. 1Photo byDebra Fine. The historic San Marco Theatre will close on Jan. 1, 2023. The theatre’s final movie showing will be on Dec. 31.

Read full story
3 comments
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville’s Celestial Farms to close permanently on Jan. 1

Celestial Farms to permanently close Jan. 1Photo byCelestial Farms. On Jan.1, 2023, Jacksonville’s Celestial Farms will permanently close. The farm, a division of Celestial Therapeutic and Ornamental Gardens, Inc, has served the Greater Jacksonville area since June 2001. Their mission is to rehabilitate abused, neglected and abandoned farm animals.

Read full story
15 comments
Jacksonville Beach, FL

Jacksonville Beach’s Adventure Landing location remains open through September 2023

Adventure Landing Jacksonville Beach to remain open through Sep. 2023Photo byAdventure Landing. Adventure Landing in Jacksonville Beach has reached a new agreement with their landlord to stay open through the end of September 2023. Season passes are available now.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville’s Downtown Investment Authority approves site plan for MOSH’s new location

Site plan for MOSH"s new location is approvedPhoto byMOSH. The Downtown Investment Authority’s board of directors approved the Museum of Science & History’s (MOSH) site plan for its new location on the Northbank of Downtown Jacksonville on Dec. 21. With the site plan approved, MOSH is sharing more information about the Genesis Project’s exhibit design plan.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Family-friendly Chanukah events around Northeast Florida

Chanukah celebrations around Northeast FloridaPhoto byChabad of St. Johns County. . There are plenty of ways to celebrate the Festival of Lights with your family. Here is a list of events around Northeast Florida this week:

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville organization helps young autistic adults with different needs

Jacksonville Autistic Society helps young adults with different needsPhoto byJacksonville Autistic Society. Autism Spectrum Disorder is a lifelong developmental condition that can impact a person’s social skills, communication, relationships, and self-regulation. The autism spectrum is a wide range. Every person on the spectrum is different, with different needs.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Addy’s Homefull Project helps feed the hungry in Jacksonville during the holidays

Addy's Homefull Project helps those in need during the holidaysPhoto byAddy's Homefull Project. It all started with a school food fight three years ago. Jacksonville resident Addy Sepega, then only 7 years old, got in trouble for throwing food inside her school cafeteria. When she got home, she had a long talk with her mother, Erika.

Read full story
1 comments
Jacksonville, FL

Family-friendly holiday events in Jacksonville, St. Augustine this weekend

Deck the Chairs runs through January 1 in Jacksonville BeachPhoto byDeck the Chairs. There are lots of holiday events around Jacksonville and St. Augustine this weekend. Here’s a list of places to take the family:

Read full story
2 comments
Jacksonville, FL

Van Gogh Exhibit: The Immersive Experience for the holidays

If you’re still trying to figure out what to get your loved ones for the holidays, you might want to give them the gift of an experience. Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is showing at the NoCo Center in Downtown Jacksonville.

Read full story
2 comments
Clay County, FL

Family-friendly holiday events planned for Clay County

There are plenty of family-friendly events planned in December in Clay County. Here is a list of some of the fun places you can take the kids:. The Annual Christmas on Walnut Street Festival is taking place on December 3 in Green Cove Springs. Kids can visit Santa at his workshop in the Spring Park pool pavilion. There will be many food and craft vendors, a kids’ zone, and live entertainment. There will also be a 1-mile Jingle Bell Fun Run organized by the Clay Striders. The night concludes with a Christmas Parade at 5:45p.m. This year's theme is A Super Hero Christmas. The parade travels up and down US 17 from Houston Street to Walnut Street. Eagle Harbor Parkway will be temporarily closed during the parade. The festival is taking place on Walnut Street in Clay County from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. This is a free event.

Read full story
1 comments
Orange Park, FL

Family-friendly events planned at Orange Park’s Thrasher-Horne Center

Craig Morgan performs at Thrasher-Horne October 27Thrasher-Horne Center. There are plenty of fun events to take the family to at Thrasher-Horne Center in Orange Park this holiday season. Here is a list of events:

Read full story
2 comments
Clay County, FL

Things to do in Clay County: Fall festivals, pumpkin patches, Halloween events

Clay County's Tales from the Clink and Family Fall Festival is back on Oct. 20.Clay County Clerk of Court and Comptroller. Looking for events leading up to Halloween in Clay County? NewsBreak has compiled a list of fall events that include cemetery tours, pumpkin patches and trunks full of candy.

Read full story
Fleming Island, FL

Baptist Medical Center Clay expected to bring 700 new jobs to Clay County

Baptist Medical Center Clay is in search of employees, ahead of its grand opening. The $235-million, 300,000-square-foot hospital will be located in Fleming Island. Delayed because of the pandemic, the hospital is set to open in November or December.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy