Jacksonville City Council passes emergency measures curbing hateful messages

City Council passes bill curbing hateful messages Photo by City of Jacksonville

Jacksonville City Council approved one of the bills that prohibits light projections on buildings without permission from the property owner.

The bill, written by City Council President Terrance Freeman, was approved by an 18 to 1 vote on Tuesday night. The legislation carries a fine of $2,000 and up to 60 days in jail.

The bill is considered “content neutral”, meaning it makes all light projections without permission illegal, not just one specific type.

The bill was drafted following several incidents of antisemitic signs in Jacksonville.

In October 2022, an antisemitic message referencing rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was seen on the outside of TIAA Bank Field during the Georgia-Florida college football game. The message read Ye was “right about the Jews”. This was in reference to the rapper’s comments on Twitter on Oct. 9 that he was "going death con 3 on Jewish people."

Other hate messages were reported on an Interstate 10 overpass on the Westside and on the Arlington Expressway. The banners read "End Jewish Supremacy in America" and "Honk if you know it's the Jews."

In January, during a Jacksonville Jaguars home game, images online showed a swastika and cross were allegedly projected on the side of the CSX building.

Before the bill was passed, there was some debate over the procedure used to consider Freeman’s legislation and how it came about.

Council member and mayoral candidate LeAnna Cumber filed a similar bill on Jan. 15, hours before Freeman’s bill. But Freeman was able to get an earlier number on his bill, 2023-0044, which meant it would be heard first, and that bill was ultimately approved.

Councilman Matt Carlucci, who co-sponsored Cumber’s bill, said that disrespect was shown to other council members, and requested council withdraw Freeman’s bill.

Freeman responded by offering an amendment to the bill to list all council members who approve it, in alphabetical order, as co-sponsors.

Freeman also said he originally filed his bill later in order to allow time for the Office of General Counsel to offer other council members the opportunity to co-sponsor the bill. He said did not believe he acted out of turn with normal council proceedings because he worked with one attorney in the general counsel's office, while Cumber worked with another.

Cumber ultimately voted in favor of the amendment and the bill, saying she was happy it passed.

“I just want it to be abundantly clear that any supposition or anyone trying to imply that general council did something unethical here is completely off base and wrong,” said Cumber, “The general council can ask colleagues if people want to co-introduce bills, and that is exactly what happened here.”

During the meeting, several people also voiced their opinion that the council should also focus on addressing removal of confederate monuments in Jacksonville, not only focus on antisemitic messages.

“Since 2020, we have been coming here asking to please remove Confederate statues,” recent congressional candidate LaShonda Holloway said during the meeting. “Three years, it’s 2023, we’re still coming here saying take down the statues.”

Council member Brenda Priestly-Jackson was the only person to vote against the bill. She said although she does not approve of the antisemitic messages, she needed to address the “double standard” about not removing Confederate monuments in Jacksonville.

“I just wanted to take this as an opportunity to just share that as we’re having this debate and discussion about unity on this, I want you to just take for a moment to understand that’s the frustration of our neighbors, that have repeatedly come down to talk about Confederate monuments, have felt.” Priestly-Jackson said.

In the end, council members agreed that it didn’t matter who wrote the bill, as long as the hateful messages were condemned.