Jacksonville, FL

Superman actor Dean Cain to host movie premiere in Jacksonville on Jan. 27

Debra Fine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zaP76_0kPyEzy100
Actor Dean Cain comes to Jacksonville Jan. 27 for premiere of "Success Camp"Photo byJCFilms

Actor Dean Cain, best known for his role as Superman in the 90’s TV show “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman” is coming to Jacksonville on Jan. 27. Cain will host the world premiere of the movie “Success Camp” at Parkwood Baptist Church in Jacksonville.

“Success Camp”, which Cain stars in, was filmed in Jacksonville in September 2022. The film follows the lives of several young teens and their radical transformation after attending a real Jacksonville camp for young adults.

The camp was created by The Parent Help Center. The Center educates parents on ending behavioral problems with their kids while strengthening a better family dynamic. It was created in 2000 by Glen Ellison, a former Marine and former NFL player.

“Parenting skills are the most important factor in maintaining order and peace in North Florida,“ said Ellison, “When parents lead and guide their families with love, compassion, respect and discipline, children have a strong foundation from which to develop into law-abiding, responsible citizens. Parenting is not easy, but it is vitally important. With good parenting, problem behaviors that can lead to crime can often be prevented before they begin.”

“Success Camp” was produced by JCFilms Studios. JCFilms has produced over 50 faith and family-based movies. They operate several faith and family production clubs across America, including Jacksonville. Each location offers the opportunity for people of faith to get involved in Christian movie making.

“JC Films Production Club is a group of people in a community who collaborate with other creative people of faith in using their experiences and skills to change the culture for Christ,” said Jason Campbell, President of JCFilms, “From script writing to post-production, together we can create high-quality, compelling faith and family friendly movies. That's why we are in Jacksonville!”

Ellison says the focus of the camp is not on punishment but changing unwanted behaviors. He says the film came at a time when resources were scarce.

“Jason came up with a plan that would get our message out: use storytelling as an act of self-expression,” said Ellison, “Jason's passion for spreading knowledge and understanding was remarkable, something I will always remember. Despite all the uncertainty and financial concerns that held us back, Jason found a way to reach far beyond our local community, allowing us to share our message across the globe.”

"JCFilms Studios is telling stories that may never be told,” said Cain, “Success Camp is one of those stories. I appreciate what Glenn is doing and that is why I wanted to be part of this movie."

The Success Camp World Premiere is Jan. 27 at Parkwood Baptist Church, 7900 Lone Star Road, in Jacksonville. Admission includes VIP reception with light snacks at 6 p.m., and a chance to walk the red carpet. Open seating for the movie begins at 7 p.m. For tickets and more information on JCFilms Production Club, go to www.jcfilms.org/jacksonville.

For more information on The Parent Help Center and their programs, go to www.theparenthelpcenter.com.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

I have been a journalist for almost 20 years. My experience includes producing television news, writing news paper articles and web articles, and writing for social media.

Jacksonville, FL
202 followers

More from Debra Fine

Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville City Council passes emergency measures curbing hateful messages

Jacksonville City Council approved one of the bills that prohibits light projections on buildings without permission from the property owner. The bill, written by City Council President Terrance Freeman, was approved by an 18 to 1 vote on Tuesday night. The legislation carries a fine of $2,000 and up to 60 days in jail.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Planet Pioneers exhibit opens Jan. 22 at Jacksonville’s MOSH Museum

Jacksonville’s Museum of Science and History’s (MOSH) newest exhibit about space exploration is opening Jan. 22. Planet Pioneers invites visitors to explore, adapt, survive, and colonize a brand-new planet.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

New exhibit at Jacksonville’s MOCA invites playful spontaneity

The Museum for Contemporary Art’s (MOCA) new exhibit Project Atrium: MILAGROS – Flutter Zone is now on display at the museum through April 9. MOCA’s Project Atrium series challenges emerging artists to create their work on a monumental scale - the museum’s 40-foot atrium gallery walls. Artists install their work in view of the public, revealing what is usually a behind-the-scenes process to visitors.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville’s Wolfson Children’s Challenge fundraising run returns Jan. 28

Every year, the Wolfson Children’s Challenge raises money for Wolfson Children’s Hospital patients. Individuals and teams of all abilities and fitness levels can participate in a variety of races. All proceeds help fund the purchase of life-saving trauma equipment and technology for Wolfson Children’s Hospitals’ most critically ill patients.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Art Bikes Jax, Florida Theatre come together for fundraiser ride on Jan. 28

You can support the Florida Theatre and get some exercise during the first annual art bike theatre tour on Jan. 28. Proceeds will benefit both Art Bikes Jax and the historic Florida Theatre.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

FSCJ Artist Series presents new season of Broadway in Jacksonville in 2023

The 56th season of Broadway in Jacksonville presented by the FSCJ Artist Series offers a variety of shows at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts in Downtown Jacksonville. The FSCJ (Florida College of Jacksonville) Artist Series is Northeast Florida’s major presenter of national and international touring attractions. Here’s a list of performances in January and February:

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville’s San Marco Theatre to permanently close Jan. 1

San Marco Theatre to permanently close Jan. 1Photo byDebra Fine. The historic San Marco Theatre will close on Jan. 1, 2023. The theatre’s final movie showing will be on Dec. 31.

Read full story
3 comments
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville’s Celestial Farms to close permanently on Jan. 1

Celestial Farms to permanently close Jan. 1Photo byCelestial Farms. On Jan.1, 2023, Jacksonville’s Celestial Farms will permanently close. The farm, a division of Celestial Therapeutic and Ornamental Gardens, Inc, has served the Greater Jacksonville area since June 2001. Their mission is to rehabilitate abused, neglected and abandoned farm animals.

Read full story
15 comments
Jacksonville Beach, FL

Jacksonville Beach’s Adventure Landing location remains open through September 2023

Adventure Landing Jacksonville Beach to remain open through Sep. 2023Photo byAdventure Landing. Adventure Landing in Jacksonville Beach has reached a new agreement with their landlord to stay open through the end of September 2023. Season passes are available now.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville’s Downtown Investment Authority approves site plan for MOSH’s new location

Site plan for MOSH"s new location is approvedPhoto byMOSH. The Downtown Investment Authority’s board of directors approved the Museum of Science & History’s (MOSH) site plan for its new location on the Northbank of Downtown Jacksonville on Dec. 21. With the site plan approved, MOSH is sharing more information about the Genesis Project’s exhibit design plan.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Family-friendly Chanukah events around Northeast Florida

Chanukah celebrations around Northeast FloridaPhoto byChabad of St. Johns County. . There are plenty of ways to celebrate the Festival of Lights with your family. Here is a list of events around Northeast Florida this week:

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville organization helps young autistic adults with different needs

Jacksonville Autistic Society helps young adults with different needsPhoto byJacksonville Autistic Society. Autism Spectrum Disorder is a lifelong developmental condition that can impact a person’s social skills, communication, relationships, and self-regulation. The autism spectrum is a wide range. Every person on the spectrum is different, with different needs.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Addy’s Homefull Project helps feed the hungry in Jacksonville during the holidays

Addy's Homefull Project helps those in need during the holidaysPhoto byAddy's Homefull Project. It all started with a school food fight three years ago. Jacksonville resident Addy Sepega, then only 7 years old, got in trouble for throwing food inside her school cafeteria. When she got home, she had a long talk with her mother, Erika.

Read full story
1 comments
Jacksonville, FL

Family-friendly holiday events in Jacksonville, St. Augustine this weekend

Deck the Chairs runs through January 1 in Jacksonville BeachPhoto byDeck the Chairs. There are lots of holiday events around Jacksonville and St. Augustine this weekend. Here’s a list of places to take the family:

Read full story
2 comments
Jacksonville, FL

Van Gogh Exhibit: The Immersive Experience for the holidays

If you’re still trying to figure out what to get your loved ones for the holidays, you might want to give them the gift of an experience. Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is showing at the NoCo Center in Downtown Jacksonville.

Read full story
2 comments
Clay County, FL

Family-friendly holiday events planned for Clay County

There are plenty of family-friendly events planned in December in Clay County. Here is a list of some of the fun places you can take the kids:. The Annual Christmas on Walnut Street Festival is taking place on December 3 in Green Cove Springs. Kids can visit Santa at his workshop in the Spring Park pool pavilion. There will be many food and craft vendors, a kids’ zone, and live entertainment. There will also be a 1-mile Jingle Bell Fun Run organized by the Clay Striders. The night concludes with a Christmas Parade at 5:45p.m. This year's theme is A Super Hero Christmas. The parade travels up and down US 17 from Houston Street to Walnut Street. Eagle Harbor Parkway will be temporarily closed during the parade. The festival is taking place on Walnut Street in Clay County from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. This is a free event.

Read full story
1 comments
Orange Park, FL

Family-friendly events planned at Orange Park’s Thrasher-Horne Center

Craig Morgan performs at Thrasher-Horne October 27Thrasher-Horne Center. There are plenty of fun events to take the family to at Thrasher-Horne Center in Orange Park this holiday season. Here is a list of events:

Read full story
2 comments
Clay County, FL

Things to do in Clay County: Fall festivals, pumpkin patches, Halloween events

Clay County's Tales from the Clink and Family Fall Festival is back on Oct. 20.Clay County Clerk of Court and Comptroller. Looking for events leading up to Halloween in Clay County? NewsBreak has compiled a list of fall events that include cemetery tours, pumpkin patches and trunks full of candy.

Read full story
Fleming Island, FL

Baptist Medical Center Clay expected to bring 700 new jobs to Clay County

Baptist Medical Center Clay is in search of employees, ahead of its grand opening. The $235-million, 300,000-square-foot hospital will be located in Fleming Island. Delayed because of the pandemic, the hospital is set to open in November or December.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy