Superman actor Dean Cain to host movie premiere in Jacksonville on Jan. 27

Actor Dean Cain comes to Jacksonville Jan. 27 for premiere of "Success Camp" Photo by JCFilms

Actor Dean Cain, best known for his role as Superman in the 90’s TV show “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman” is coming to Jacksonville on Jan. 27. Cain will host the world premiere of the movie “Success Camp” at Parkwood Baptist Church in Jacksonville.

“Success Camp”, which Cain stars in, was filmed in Jacksonville in September 2022. The film follows the lives of several young teens and their radical transformation after attending a real Jacksonville camp for young adults.

The camp was created by The Parent Help Center. The Center educates parents on ending behavioral problems with their kids while strengthening a better family dynamic. It was created in 2000 by Glen Ellison, a former Marine and former NFL player.

“Parenting skills are the most important factor in maintaining order and peace in North Florida,“ said Ellison, “When parents lead and guide their families with love, compassion, respect and discipline, children have a strong foundation from which to develop into law-abiding, responsible citizens. Parenting is not easy, but it is vitally important. With good parenting, problem behaviors that can lead to crime can often be prevented before they begin.”

“Success Camp” was produced by JCFilms Studios. JCFilms has produced over 50 faith and family-based movies. They operate several faith and family production clubs across America, including Jacksonville. Each location offers the opportunity for people of faith to get involved in Christian movie making.

“JC Films Production Club is a group of people in a community who collaborate with other creative people of faith in using their experiences and skills to change the culture for Christ,” said Jason Campbell, President of JCFilms, “From script writing to post-production, together we can create high-quality, compelling faith and family friendly movies. That's why we are in Jacksonville!”

Ellison says the focus of the camp is not on punishment but changing unwanted behaviors. He says the film came at a time when resources were scarce.

“Jason came up with a plan that would get our message out: use storytelling as an act of self-expression,” said Ellison, “Jason's passion for spreading knowledge and understanding was remarkable, something I will always remember. Despite all the uncertainty and financial concerns that held us back, Jason found a way to reach far beyond our local community, allowing us to share our message across the globe.”

"JCFilms Studios is telling stories that may never be told,” said Cain, “Success Camp is one of those stories. I appreciate what Glenn is doing and that is why I wanted to be part of this movie."

The Success Camp World Premiere is Jan. 27 at Parkwood Baptist Church, 7900 Lone Star Road, in Jacksonville. Admission includes VIP reception with light snacks at 6 p.m., and a chance to walk the red carpet. Open seating for the movie begins at 7 p.m. For tickets and more information on JCFilms Production Club, go to www.jcfilms.org/jacksonville .