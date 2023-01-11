Jacksonville, FL

Art Bikes Jax, Florida Theatre come together for fundraiser ride on Jan. 28

Debra Fine

Art Bikes Jax and Florida Theatre team up for bike fundraiserPhoto byArt Bikes Jax

You can support the Florida Theatre and get some exercise during the first annual art bike theatre tour on Jan. 28. Proceeds will benefit both Art Bikes Jax and the historic Florida Theatre.

Ron Rothberg, creator of Art Bikes Jax, hosts the tour which starts at the theatre, travels through Downtown Jacksonville, and ends with a special tour of the theatre.

Art Bikes Jax is a fleet of electric art bikes. They are decorated by local artists and can go up to 20 mph and are pedal assist (along with a throttle).

“We are collaborating with the Florida Theatre because it is such a key part of Jacksonville’s art history,” says Rothberg, “The building is a work of art and a key location on our tours.”

The Florida Theatre first opened its doors on April 8, 1927 and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1983.

“The Florida Theatre has a great history, and so does downtown Jacksonville,” said Florida Theatre President Numa Saisselin. “We hope everyone has fun and learns a little bit about the city we live in at the same time, and maybe is encouraged to come to the Florida Theatre a little more frequently.”

Rothberg created Art Bikes Jax on Earth Day in 2021. He was inspired by how public art could bring the community together.

“During COVID lockdown a group of artists created “Swan Dive ", the mural on our fence in Avondale,” said Rothberg, “From there, I learned more about Jacksonville’s robust, international collection of public art. One day I walked into Tucker Cycles in Avondale and saw an electric bike on the stand. The idea of artists creating Art Bikes just struck me like lightning. Holt Tucker from Tucker Cycles said yes to my crazy idea and here we are, riding art.”

Registration for the Florida Theatre tour is $50. There are three times to choose from (10 a.m., 12 p.m., or 2 p.m.). Each shift is limited to 40 people. All the art bikes have been claimed, but everyone is welcome to join with their own bikes. Each ticket purchased gets you one tour of the theatre, a gift bag, and a guided bike tour with Rothberg. The Florida Theatre is located at 128 East Forsyth Street in Jacksonville. To register, go to www.floridatheatre.com

If you can’t make the Florida Theatre tour, guided Art Bike tours are available daily at 10 a.m. in the Avondale neighborhood. You can also take three-hour self-guided tours in Avondale for $50. A 90-minute self-guided riverwalk tour is available for $30. Art bikes can be picked up at Tucker Cycles at 3544 St. Johns Avenue in Jacksonville. .

Two-hour self-guided tours are also now available in the historic San Marco neighborhood, Thursday through Sunday, for $40. Bikes can be picked up at Definition Fitness at 1950 San Marco Boulevard in Jacksonville. For more information, go to www.artbikesjax.com.

I have been a journalist for almost 20 years. My experience includes producing television news, writing news paper articles and web articles, and writing for social media.

