Jacksonville’s Celestial Farms to close permanently on Jan. 1

Celestial Farms to permanently close Jan. 1 Photo by Celestial Farms

On Jan.1, 2023, Jacksonville’s Celestial Farms will permanently close. The farm, a division of Celestial Therapeutic and Ornamental Gardens, Inc, has served the Greater Jacksonville area since June 2001. Their mission is to rehabilitate abused, neglected and abandoned farm animals.

Over the past two decades, they have helped people learn how to care for animals, understand where their food comes from, and the benefits of their healthy eating habits.

The farm has struggled to survive the past few years, especially through the pandemic.

“There are many factors that led to our closing,” said Veronica Crider, executive director of Celestial Farms, “the balloon mortgage payment not being able to be paid or refinanced, the building up around us causing more water issues, limited donations coming in, and staff shortages have all led to the decision. It was not a decision we took lightly or without much discussion and weighing of options. This is the best choice for our animals, to ensure their health and security.”

Crider says the farm animals will be relocated to local rescue organizations, as well as vetted farms. The proceeds of the sale of the Duval Road property will be shared with local charities to provide continued support of farm animals and to continue the farms’ mission to demonstrate the physical, emotional, social, intellectual, and spiritual benefits of Agricultural Therapy.

“We do want to thank all of our supporters that have been so generous with their love and support over the years,” said Crider, “We want to be sure they will be able to continue to love their animals in their new locations for many more years to come.”