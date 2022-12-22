Jacksonville Beach’s Adventure Landing location remains open through September 2023

Adventure Landing Jacksonville Beach to remain open through Sep. 2023 Photo by Adventure Landing

Adventure Landing in Jacksonville Beach has reached a new agreement with their landlord to stay open through the end of September 2023. Season passes are available now.

NRP Lease Holdings, Inc., owner and operator of Adventure Landing, was required to close its Jacksonville Beach location at the end of December 2021, due to the termination of the lease by the new property owner, JB Fair Park MF, LLC. JB Fair had announced a plan to develop the property into a 427-unit apartment complex with an accompanying 854 parking spaces.

NRP Lease Holdings, Inc. still owns 12 other parks in various states throughout the country and are unaffected by the Jacksonville Beach sale.

According to the Adventure Landing website: “the owners are in the process of exploring other locations in the Jacksonville area to build another water park.”

The amusement park has been in Jacksonville Beach for over 28 years and attracts 500,000 average guests per year. It features a water park, miniature golf, batting cages, laser tag, a gator-feeding experience, go-karts, and an arcade.

It also serves as the largest youth employer in Duval County. The business is looking to fill over 300 positions for the new season.

A statement on their website says: “The Adventure Landing team considers it a sincere privilege to have served Jacksonville Beach and the City of Jacksonville and to have provided so many cherished memories for families over the last 27 years and is thrilled to carry the excitement through 2023 and beyond.”