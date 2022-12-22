Jacksonville’s Downtown Investment Authority approves site plan for MOSH’s new location

Site plan for MOSH"s new location is approved Photo by MOSH

The Downtown Investment Authority’s board of directors approved the Museum of Science & History’s (MOSH) site plan for its new location on the Northbank of Downtown Jacksonville on Dec. 21. With the site plan approved, MOSH is sharing more information about the Genesis Project’s exhibit design plan.

Local Projects, an award-winning, multi-disciplinary design studio, led the six-month conceptual design process in collaboration with MOSH’s leadership, architect team, community partners and history experts. Local Projects evaluated data from previous reports related to the MOSH master plan and incorporated recent research findings on inclusive approaches to STEAM education.

“Crafting the exhibit design plan for MOSH has been an incredibly collaborative and creative process,” said Eric Mika, creative director of Local Projects, “We believe the approach will spark curiosity about nature, culture and innovation for visitors of all ages in a way that honors and reflects the local context.”

The new MOSH experience begins with a passage through a two-story water feature. Guests will then chart their own journey along pathways that mimic the river’s role in connecting Northeast Florida. Along the way, themed collections and content “islands” will celebrate the nature, innovation and culture of the region.

Each island will feature a permanent gallery, an interactive anchor exhibit and four supporting exhibits. The approved anchor exhibits within the new museum will include The River Lab, an interactive space where augmented reality and analog observational tools invite guests to explore the science behind the St. Johns River. There is also the Mission-based Maker Space, a “choose your own adventure” area where guests can tackle four engineering challenges. Then there’s the Story Map, a room-scale glass map of the Jacksonville area presenting interactive layers of content including art, films and other cultural artifacts.

MOSH has operated in its current location on the Southbank of Downtown Jacksonville since 1969. The museum’s operations have outgrown the 77,000-square-foot facility. MOSH is building a new museum to significantly expand the museum’s capacity, in order to serve more students and visitors. Early projections estimate that by building a new facility, MOSH will be able to serve 469,000 visitors (a 168% increase over pre-pandemic numbers) each year.

“The primary goal of MOSH Genesis is to create an experience unlike anything else in Jacksonville, which defies expectations and is a source of pride for all members of our community, “ said Bruce Fafard, CEO of MOSH.

The $85 million, 130,000-square-foot Genesis Project at the Jacksonville Shipyards is expected to be completed by the end of December 2027.

Exhibit Plans are expected to undergo a full review by the City Council in early 2023.